Daunte’s Inferno

Women also looked up to good old Daunte – especially this woman:
‘Victim was able to get loose from defendant Wright and started to kneel down and scream.’ After more yelling, Wright allegedly told the woman that he was going to shoot her unless he got the money.’
‘Give me the money and we will leave,’ he allegedly said. ‘Give me the money and we will go.’ Mikkelson added: ‘Defendant Wright then tried to choke victim a second time and tried to take her money.
So Wright was a violent, cowardly thug who liked holding up girls. As Tucker Carlson explains, the policewoman who shot him has been named by the media; she and her family have been forced to flee their home to escape what seems like an attempt by the media to enable an assassination. By contrast, the yellow-bellied Capitol policeman who murdered Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt on 6 January will be neither charged nor named. America has fallen apart.
Now if she had been a black lesbian communist anarchist the cop would have een impaled n the Washington monment wraped in stop the insurgents razor wire , America is a tird world country whhere crimals steal elections by fraud and go unpunished .
They have to fortify the governmet buildings to protect temselves in case the real voters rebelled against the theft .
Yes. And I can’t see the will to fix it. They appear to have a nationwide spiritual cancer that has eaten away at their backbones.
Objectors will be picked off as examples.
The two cases are not comparable.
Wright was a dangerous thug who probably deserved what he got albeit as the result of misadventure. For her sake it was a pity the policewoman made that mistake in the pressure of the moment but such things happen. Difficult for me to even judge her on a manslaughter charge.
The Capital shooting on the other hand was an entirely justifiable self defence shooting of an invader with unknown but quite possibly dangerous intention. No different to you defending your home.
The Kenyan and his husband Michelle did a great job tearing America apart on racial lines.
Yes, things are crook over there.
The marxist-criminal-parasitic establishment fully expected Clinton to win in 2016. Now it’s payback time. Red state secession seems like the only solution imo.
She was unarmed and surrounded by armed police. The Capitol Officer that killed her can’t be heard offering a warning to stop. She wasn’t a threat to anyone.
Yes, the situation in the US is terrible. Heartbreaking.
Earlier reports of the Babbit murderer being police officer David Bailey have supposedly been debunked by Real Clear Investigations. Overnight, though, a new alleged murderer has been named (by Dinesh D’Souza at Town Hall): Capitol Police Lieutenant Michael Leroy Byrd. Of course, the authorities can end all this confusion, speculation and possible accusation of innocent people by simply releasing the officer’s name. Like they would do in literally any other case.
Memo to poster ‘Melb’: to be a successful troll rather than just a hit-and-run poo flinger, you have to either understand the subject well enough to set hares running, or else be amusing. Or both. Not neither.
That’s what I read on the link in this article Dover.
Melb, you may not have noticed but Democrats have been destroying property, invading Federal buldings, torching police HQs and killing people for more than a year. They are routinely told by police “not to come through” but they are not shot dead where they stand if they don’t (or physically cannot) comply.
There were zero – mark that: zero – guns confiscated from the 6 January protesters.
Is the Capitol Officer’s attorney, he describes his clients action as “He used tremendous restraint in only firing one shot, and his actions stopped the mob from breaking through and turning a horrific day in American history into something so much worse,”
Apparently, several Capitol Police with AR15s behind Babbitt could not have prevented this from happening. In fact, they didn’t even raise their weapons.
The question needs to be asked, why didn’t the police with AR15s behind Babbitt use lethal force to stop this ‘horrific day’ turning worse?
They were told not to by their superiors. As to why that was the order, it remains an open question. Perhaps because the protestors were almost all white?
Have the fraud decromats arrested the antifafascist agents provocateurs who stirred the crowd up,carrying their usual metal “flagpoles ” weapons and dragging the US flag along =the floor like good patriots ,wonder how much soros paid the scum to get the decromats he owns back into power ?
America is stuffed ,all the power hungry assholes are coing out of the wood work now there is no one to stop them ,the communists have finally beaten the USA from within .
It gained entry to the body politic by attacking the black family & the black church and has metastasised from there.
I blame Trump. For four years he kept on exploding Democrats’ heads and managed to turn enough of them from merely manic morons to full-blown suicidal psychos. They honestly don’t care what happens when the USS America sinks beneath the waves, just as long as they’re the crew on the bridge when she does
Given the recent history of police interactions with the public in America, it was amazing that it took one of the violent insurrectionist mob poking their head through the broken window of a door to the House of Representatives – mere seconds after House members had been ushered away towards safety – for one of the police to actually open fire with a deadly weapon. It should never have gotten that close.
The video of the Babbitt lady being executed shows the shock on the faces of officers and others behind her when they realise she was shot by the well dressed guy with cufflinks.
No-one expected it. They were not saying to themselves, now this person is white so we don’t shoot or this one is not white so this is the protocol. What a ridiculous idea!
My guess is the cufflinked killer was part of Ms Pelosi’s protection. There is a reason this is being kept away from the public and it takes money and influence to do such.
More to the point, it is insane for anyone to rush to the defence of Babbitt who literally poked her head into the most dangerous spot in the insurrection – a broken window which seconds before had had a clear shot at politicians scurrying away from the baying mob. There is no one to blame for her death but the rioters, the enablers of the riot and Babbitt herself.
The deification of thugs because they died while resisting arrest is sickening.
Saint George Floyd pistol whipped a pregnant woman during a home invasion. He was a lifelong habitual criminal and a drug addict. Yet he is being put up as an example of a good man wronged by a racist society.
What sort of message is this sending to young people, especially young black people, in the US?
Benito M0ntylini is really desperate to keep the Reichstag fire burning.
Shame it went out 3 months ago…
monty still believes ‘members of Congress were in imminent danger of being killed by people unarmed’ hoax.
Oh, and
undermines your
trope.
C.L. Of course I have noticed the horrendous un-peaceful, so called peaceful demonstrations by BLM, Antifa etc. The same crew were burning America after Hillary lost to Trump.
I also notice the unmitigated bias of MSM in all of this.
The question though is what to do about it? I cannot endorse similar tactics by those who oppose these left, fascist forces.
monty still believes Sicknick died at the Capitol building having been bludgeoned to death by a train of Trump supporters using the same fire extinguisher.
The bloke who shot Babbitt wasn’t to know if they were armed or not. From his perspective, a violent mob have stormed the Capitol and are in the process of breaking down the door to the House floor. What is he supposed to do, shout ole and waggle his cape? Your position makes no logical sense.
What sort of message is this sending to young people, especially young black people, in the US?
Just ask Biden’s Ambassador to the UN, who this week opined that “white supremacy” was “woven into” the nation’s founding documents.
When does the healing begin, Joe?
Dante has a white mother. He’s a mulatto at best.
How convenient the BLM thugs and supporters choose to airbrush the white side of the family out of the picture.
Liberty Quote. The most perfect illustration of Monty’s “morality” that you could ever hope to see!
“America has fallen apart.”
Correct…..and given what happened in November 2020, given that the Demrats are planning to stack the Supreme Court, I just can’t see it ever being put back together.
Wrights ‘mentor’ suggested he could be a basketballer, anything he wanted to be.
That’s the American way. You can become an NBL basketballer. Didn’t make the grade? then it’s someone else’s fault. There’s always crime to fall back on and if that fails as well then Victimhood is also a career option. So many opportunities await young lad.
Are black kids no longer advised to get a job and stick with it?
That is the key to success for most of them.
How DO you mistake a pistol for a Taser?
Putin has scared Biden out of the Black Sea, and blocked Ukrainian ports.
The whole world knows Biden is a fraud, and is treating him accordingly.
The usual Democrat tactic is to double down, but now that their threats are palpably hollow, they can only capitulate or attack.
Watch this space.
He’s not communicating with other Capitol officers? What would lead him to think they’re armed? Has the sound of gunfire rung out? Has it been communicated to officers that the protestors are armed? Earlier you were raising a stand down order, one he seemed uniquely unaware of, now you’re arguing that it is perfectly reasonable to shoot protestors when they they don’t obviously pose a clear and present danger to anyone.
Your position makes no logical sense.
We have been telling you this for years, m0n-tard.
That that it has ever stopped you…
The original footage of Babbitt’s death showed an arm with a gun pointed at the window, for minutes. As Babbitt was hoisted thru it, the gunman stepped out for a better shot and fired up close. Looked more like premeditated murder.
I think the police woman may have accidentally saved some lives
How DO you mistake a pistol for a Taser?
Complete mental panic and someone not fit for that job.
Unlike the Capitol killer who calmly posed, aimed and fired directly at the lady’s neck.
I think she lived 5 minutes at most. Something he had definitely done before.
The proper response to Montys “thoughts’.
Im not a racist but…
It should never have gotten that close.
..which seconds before had had a clear shot at politicians scurrying away from the baying mob…
..wasn’t to know if they were armed or not..
..Perhaps because the protestors were almost all white?..
Dont…
And it is with some regret I note Monty just justified every instance of police gunning down a person regardless of where they are or what they are doing.
..wasn’t to know if they were armed or not..
Monty should be fine with a swat sniper popping one in his doghnut hole at random because: ..wasn’t to know if they were armed or not..
America has fallen apart.
Yes and no. Just needs to get bad enough that The Patriots won’t hesitate to fix it and won’t give a quarter until it is fixed.
Going to be very bad for the traitors.
The bloke who shot Babbitt wasn’t to know if they were armed or not.
Police could say that of any suspect who he or she shot.
Including known crooks/suspects who the police ordered to stop, but who refused to do so, including Daunte Wright.
But of course you will flip-flop all over the place on this.
The bloke who shot Babbitt wasn’t to know if they were armed or not.
Same logic applies to anyone resisting arrest or reaching into their car or pockets against instructions, no?
The bloke who shot Babbitt wasn’t to know if they were armed or not. From his perspective, a violent mob have stormed the Capitol and are in the process of breaking down the door to the House floor. What is he supposed to do, shout ole and waggle his cape? Your position makes no logical sense.
Exactly.
Cops can’t shoot people unless they see a weapon or the punter is in the act of gaining to access a weapon.
And who gives a shit if they stormed the House floor.
All the politicians were in their offices 250m away in a separate building.
And to quote BLM “You’re insured”.
America has fallen apart
The mid-terms in November 2022 will be crucial. If the Republicans can take back to House and/or the Senate there is at least some chance of stemming the tide. They are going to need a lot better leadership than they currently have.
The debacle in the Georgia run-offs showed that the Republicans had largely been asleep when it comes to ensuring election integrity. They fixed the problem in Florida but not in many other States.
Boxcar
“The original footage of Babbitt’s death showed an arm with a gun pointed at the window, for minutes. As Babbitt was hoisted thru it, the gunman stepped out for a better shot and fired up close. Looked more like premeditated murder”.
The footage I saw clearly showed the cuff-linked killer actually fired THREE shots at Babbitt as she was HOISTED through the window by a lot of “helpers”
Surely its time to name this yellow bellied cop unless of course there are more than one justice systems operating in the USA, both depending on who you vote for.
My view – when and if we know who killed Ashli Babbit, we will know a great deal about the people pulling the strings that day. The fact that his name has been suppressed leads me to believe that he’s someone very close to a mover and shaker. And possibly that he was in a place he wasn’t supposed to be.
For all we know, he has been “disappeared”.
The truth will come out eventually.