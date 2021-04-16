Government tumescency expands another notch

Welcome to the world where facts count for little.

Two plastered staffers enter Parliament House, have sex – one says non-consensually – in the Minister of Defence’s office; the security staff freeze, and instead of them both being summarily sacked, the Minister of Defence has a nervous breakdown and media elites blame the Prime Minister.

The Attorney General is accused of committing a barely conceivable rape 30 years ago by a mentally disturbed woman, who subsequently suicides. The femocracy is enraged and the Minister is demoted.

The nation’s’ leading churchman is wrongly convicted by an Appeals Court of sexual molestation under impossible circumstances and the judges concerned face no punishment.

A conservative female MP is subjected to vicious harassment and the sisterhood looks the other way

A 200 year march of Government – something the fathers of modern Constitutions sought to prevent by reining-in populist democracy – is reaching new heights. Governments and the judiciary have become activists even beyond economic and environmental issues. They are restoring – egged on by a partisan media – the oversight over morals and reinventing witchcraft.

I have a piece in The Spectator that addresses this.