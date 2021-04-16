Government tumescency expands another notch

Welcome to the world where facts count for little.
- Two plastered staffers enter Parliament House, have sex – one says non-consensually – in the Minister of Defence’s office; the security staff freeze, and instead of them both being summarily sacked, the Minister of Defence has a nervous breakdown and media elites blame the Prime Minister.
- The Attorney General is accused of committing a barely conceivable rape 30 years ago by a mentally disturbed woman, who subsequently suicides. The femocracy is enraged and the Minister is demoted.
- The nation’s’ leading churchman is wrongly convicted by an Appeals Court of sexual molestation under impossible circumstances and the judges concerned face no punishment.
- A conservative female MP is subjected to vicious harassment and the sisterhood looks the other way
A 200 year march of Government – something the fathers of modern Constitutions sought to prevent by reining-in populist democracy – is reaching new heights. Governments and the judiciary have become activists even beyond economic and environmental issues. They are restoring – egged on by a partisan media – the oversight over morals and reinventing witchcraft.
I have a piece in The Spectator that addresses this.
When all these disgraceful episodes are laid out like this – as they should be often – the summary is stunning, isn’t it? It’s a new, weird, sick culture all of a sudden.
And the Liberals, of course, don’t want to fight.
Nations cannot prosper without justice being served equally. It’s now apparent that leftists get repeated get-out-of gaol-free cards yet anyone with the slightest righty tinge – Libs, Christians, Nats, conservative commentators, soldiers and sportsmen and women – a tiny imagined or made-up sin is sufficient to destroy their lives and families.
This can’t go on, it’s crazy. It’s like the Left wants Australia to become a Venezuela. They’re certainly heading in that direction.
More worrying is the enthusiasm of mega corporations to act as ‘unrewarded’ *cough* enforcers of woke ideologies.
And the dumb thing is- I get around, a lot. Amongst the ‘silent majority’, all this stuff gives them the shits. Like the boy that cried wolf, a lot of people are sick of it and turn off.
When our ABC turns into a propaganda machine and our legal institutions can’t even discriminate between possibility and probability, one has reason to worry that our machinery of government might be failing us. Thank you Alan for your perspective.
Many of my friends whinge about what’s going on and I suggest instead of whinging do something . Send Emails by the hundreds to left politicians and also your own reps State and Federal . Join something like reignite democracy that organises email blitzes . At least you will feel as if you have done something . The reignite crowd managed to send 30,000 emails to a state Labor MP I believe.
They are enabling it.
GREAT comment. Both here. And the Spectator article.
Nailed it.
Not so long ago a senior Victorian Liberal recoiled in horror at the thought of making an issue out of the rot in Victoria’s courts — all those Rob Hulls appointments, including Maxwell and Ferguson, going with the vibe, not the law.
Make hay with the Pell travesty? No way!
‘People don’t like Pell, so it would be counterproductive to go there,’ he said (a slight paraphrase, but the sentiment is rendered accurately).
It’s easier to grasp what the Vic Libs DON’T stand for: a cleaned-out, non-politicised VicPol, fair and just courts, a public service not being white-anted by embedded Greens, stay-behind Labor hacks and overpaid departmental chiefs with PhDs in bum-covering incompetence.
Golly, but we’re stuffed.
Imagine if you will, a year where public service line agencies that deliver services have been flat out trying it maintain markets and facilitate border crossings for essential services and enable continuity of exports for goods etc. so there is at least some revenue for the joint, and not too many businesses end up going under.
Then imagine what regulatory agencies such as environmental sciences have been up to in what has been for them, a quiet time without no visibility or difficult, pesky interference from line agency people. And be afraid. Very afraid.
the cuck’s party
Oh no! The left are hypocrites! Let’s stamp our feel and point it out again! Then we’ll stop losing on every issue!
“The media has helped voters to assume that the correct distribution of purchasing power is close to equal and in more recent years the elites in the media and the political class generally have prosecuted their preferences for an enhanced valuation of environmental values with real or, like a suppression of carbon dioxide, no value.”
A very important point, and a reminder that the commercial media largely dances to the tune of the domestically-focused, consumer-oriented businesses whose advertising spend keeps the commercial media afloat.
It is obviously in the interest of those businesses to have as many dollars as possible in the hands of as many consumers as possible, which is why the media seem to see no contradiction in cheering on tax cuts at the same time as they demand ever-expanding public spending. It is also why the media tends to be very keen on “Big Australia”, regardless of the negative impacts that can have on many of their viewers.
By comparison, businesses which care more about Australia’s competitiveness in an utterly ruthless world tend to get little air-time on the mainstream media – making and selling stuff to the rest of the world is far less interesting than renovating houses and producing elaborate, extravagant meals.
You forgot the woman screaming rape by a labor party member and everyone ignores her, media, police, the sisterhood. So no matter how hard she tries she cannot be heard.
Good post and Spectator article Alan.
The legislative capture of the West is complete and bound in its own manufactured ropes and they haven’t finished with us yet.
I doubt that the 20:80 rule still applies with only about $80B net export (at the simplest).
And as far as the so called Communications industry I often wonder how much advertising is being paid by all levels of so called Australian Governments, Boards, subsidised NGO’s, subsidised sports, subsidised internet as opposed to actual genuine private enterprise.
It’s time for The Repeal Party to just dismantle and remove the legislative virus.
