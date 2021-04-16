It was the Christians

An ABC investigation relating to Victoria’s COVID catastrophe has put the blame where it belongs.
I guess Chairman Dan is off the hook.
That should help his recuperation.
now they know what excess rental looks like, no doubt they’ll be looking into the ALP and Union real-estate and government contracts. No?
You near me to it, duncanm.
Are Patton and Judd already hard at work on fabricated child abuse charges, I wonder?
The COVID disaster at St Basil’s was not a failure of Christianity, it was a massive and shameful failure of leadership.
At the height of the unfolding disaster DHHS left the residents without staff or provisions over an entire weekend. And of the families who saw the poor conditions, raised them with staff and then accepted the utter crap they were given as answers.
Apparently government corruption and gross inefficiency is not to blame.
At least according to the MSM.
I really do wish the ABC page accepted comments.
For precisely the same reason they would not dare.
Well of course their ABC expect Christian charities and organization do it all on no money, because it’s charity you see.
Just like their ABC is free, except we are paying for it.
Their ABC should be working for nothing, it’s free remember.
“Their ABC should be working for nothing, it’s free remember.”
And, of course, they should use solar power too – that’s “free” as well!