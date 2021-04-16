It was the Christians

Posted on April 16, 2021 by currencylad

An ABC investigation relating to Victoria’s COVID catastrophe has put the blame where it belongs.

8 Responses to It was the Christians

  1. H B Bear says:
    April 16, 2021 at 9:13 am

    I guess Chairman Dan is off the hook.

    That should help his recuperation.

  2. duncanm says:
    April 16, 2021 at 9:45 am

    now they know what excess rental looks like, no doubt they’ll be looking into the ALP and Union real-estate and government contracts. No?

  3. Old Lefty says:
    April 16, 2021 at 10:00 am

    You near me to it, duncanm.

    Are Patton and Judd already hard at work on fabricated child abuse charges, I wonder?

  4. Megan says:
    April 16, 2021 at 11:28 am

    The COVID disaster at St Basil’s was not a failure of Christianity, it was a massive and shameful failure of leadership.

    At the height of the unfolding disaster DHHS left the residents without staff or provisions over an entire weekend. And of the families who saw the poor conditions, raised them with staff and then accepted the utter crap they were given as answers.

  5. Lee says:
    April 16, 2021 at 11:36 am

    Apparently government corruption and gross inefficiency is not to blame.
    At least according to the MSM.

  6. Mother Lode says:
    April 16, 2021 at 1:10 pm

    I really do wish the ABC page accepted comments.

    For precisely the same reason they would not dare.

  7. Paul says:
    April 16, 2021 at 1:19 pm

    Well of course their ABC expect Christian charities and organization do it all on no money, because it’s charity you see.

    Just like their ABC is free, except we are paying for it.
    Their ABC should be working for nothing, it’s free remember.

  8. Kneel says:
    April 16, 2021 at 2:02 pm

    “Their ABC should be working for nothing, it’s free remember.”

    And, of course, they should use solar power too – that’s “free” as well!

