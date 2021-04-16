The Staggering Return of Mickey Finn

LAST month – without any evidence – the ABC presented the misadventures of Katie and Kylie as proof-positive of a drink-spiking epidemic. The revival of this zombie urban myth isn’t surprising given the misandrist hysteria being theatrically stoked on a daily basis by the national broadcaster. Yesterday – again, without evidence – the ABC pushed the idea that a nationwide booze-poisoning emergency is afoot. Its only sources were a barmaid and two bar managers.

I felt embarrassed and initially assumed I was drunk, despite only having had one pint. It took me a while to realise that I had been spiked.” I felt embarrassed and initially assumed I was drunk, despite only having had one pint. It took me a while to realise that I had been spiked.” – No evidence is presented for this by the ABC.



Can you think of a reason why bar managers might be especially keen on blaming rogue spikers for young women keeling over on their premises? I can. Another noteworthy feature in many of these tales is the presence and testimony of mum and/or dad. Invariably, they accompany their beloved to hospital and are livid with the curs responsible for a sensible daughter being found unleashing in the culverts of virtue’s narrow path. Alternative scenarios may be more awkward.