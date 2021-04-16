The Staggering Return of Mickey Finn

LAST month – without any evidence – the ABC presented the misadventures of Katie and Kylie as proof-positive of a drink-spiking epidemic. The revival of this zombie urban myth isn’t surprising given the misandrist hysteria being theatrically stoked on a daily basis by the national broadcaster. Yesterday – again, without evidence – the ABC pushed the idea that a nationwide booze-poisoning emergency is afoot. Its only sources were a barmaid and two bar managers.
– No evidence is presented for this by the ABC.
Can you think of a reason why bar managers might be especially keen on blaming rogue spikers for young women keeling over on their premises? I can. Another noteworthy feature in many of these tales is the presence and testimony of mum and/or dad. Invariably, they accompany their beloved to hospital and are livid with the curs responsible for a sensible daughter being found unleashing in the culverts of virtue’s narrow path. Alternative scenarios may be more awkward.
It’s an offence to serve a person under the influence of alcohol.
Speaking with g’daughter , a doctor , about her experiences in terminations , miscarriages and STDs at the moment in a large public hospital, there are many young girls presenting with alcohol and drugs being blamed for their conditions . No mention of spiked drinks and at the forefront of treatment for these problems one would think that the possibility that drinks were spiked would be mentioned.
That’s interesting Lysander and that makes me question the state she said she was in and how she was served enough alcohol to get her so drunk she could not get her shoes on in relation to another case being put all over the media . How can Scomo be blamed for that ?