Andrew Peacock, 1939-2021

Posted on April 17, 2021 by currencylad

How strange that I should have mentioned him in a post yesterday. I always liked him.

4 Responses to Andrew Peacock, 1939-2021

  1. Lazlo says:
    April 17, 2021 at 12:50 am

    Previously posted on the OT:

    Andrew Peacock was Minister for Foreign Affairs in the Fraser Government. He dated Shirley MacLean.

    Shirley MacLean: “I’ll give him a foreign affair he will never forget”. Vale.

  2. FlyingPigs says:
    April 17, 2021 at 1:04 am

    C.L.

    He might have been a ‘good bloke’ but he was elected at the age of 27! The poor bastard.

    Filth like Turbutt probably think they carry the torch for Peacock when in actual fact he was far better than all of them.

    And didn’t trouserless Fraser and little mad Johnny hate him so.

    Vale Andrew.

  3. Rex Mango says:
    April 17, 2021 at 1:37 am

    Only thing I know about Peacock, besides that telephone call with Kennett, was he was the go to man on ABC RN for Melbourne Cup tips. He knows his horses & regularly got them home.

  4. Rex Mango says:
    April 17, 2021 at 1:58 am

    Ok, rereading this seems Peacock no more. He did offer the punter a lot of worthwhile investment advice on the first Tuesday in November.

