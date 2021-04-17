Losing control of a carefully crafted panic

LOCKDOWNS were “worth it” if they saved even one life. Remember? Does it follow that even one death means junk vaccines are not worth it? Shut up, Professor Kelly explains:
Chief Medical Officer urges people not to jump to conclusions after woman dies following AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccination.
Meanwhile, the AMA – having encouraged and used the media for more than a year to dishonestly frighten us about the overwhelmingly harmless coronavirus and its easybeat lameness on a lightly populated island – is suddenly converted to the benefits of remaining calm.
But…but.
She was diabetic.
And suddenly, just like that, co-morbidities became important.
No evidence for lockdowns, no evidence for masks, no evidence Covid is any worse than a bad flu, no evidence the not-vaccines are safe in the medium or long-term.
Looks like it’s all on faith.
The West should have never lost the Path of Christianity.
We can only hope that Big Government, Big Public Health and Big Media have torched a lot of credibility and trust out of this ridiculous exercise.
The problem the Priesthood is facing is not so much people being put off vaccination by the risk of being the unlucky 1:250,000.
The bigger issue is why accept vaccination at all?
We have effectively no community transmission. It looks fairly clear that vaccination is not going to stop infection/transmission – and consequently governments have no intention of changing out of the isolate/lockdown/eliminate ‘donut’ strategy.
So, unless you are gagging to travel overseas, or seriously immunocompromised, or aged and in care – why?
“Chief Medical Officer urges people not to jump to conclusions”.
After having fomented mass hysteria for more than a year?
It’s hard to know how many conclusions are left to not jump to.
The Chief Medical Officer and the AMA would doubtless claim that it’s more complicated than this, but to a general public which does actually have more to do than follow every word and every nuance of the official messaging on the virus, the authorities have painted themselves into a corner. Many must have been wondering about this when we were told, yesterday, that the PM thinks the public may have to “wear” up to 1000 cases (whatever that means) per week if the punters want the borders opened for international travel.
If risk is something that we have to live with now, people might start to ask some very pointed questions about why homes and livelihoods had to be lost, businesses destroyed, lives turned upside down, and future generations burdened with huge debts. There is a difference, but good luck explaining that to a punterariat which has been led to believe that our political class has magically banished virus-related risk.
Face facts. The vaccine rollout was rushed. Normally, the problems with the A-Z vaccine would have been identified long before it was released to the public. No problems with the other vaccines have been identified-yet. I think the public is perfectly right to be cautious.