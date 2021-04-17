Muddy – Primal

The original human intra-species violence was between females competing for resources. The prime resource was a strong male who could not only provide food, but also physical protection. For a female without such a resource, one means of gaining the attention of Barney Bigstick was to knobble his present cuddle-mammoth.

Oops, I dropped a small boulder on her head while she was sleeping. How clumsy of me!

Oh, sorry about forcefully poking you in the kidneys with a sharp stick that had been dipped in animal entrails. My bad!

Naturally, such competition between females would vary according to the composition of the group, and the environment in which they lived.

Millenia later, this primal violence has resurfaced.

Now, however, the motivation is not so much an active competition for (male) resources – an attempt to physically replace another female with oneself (there is no need when the state will provide) – but an envy verging on pathological that other females have succeeded where an individual perceives she has not.

The concept of misogyny is flung about with abandon these days, but this primal envy underlying the desire to inflict violence (not necessarily physical) on another of the same sex, via the males in their life, must surely fit snugly with the original definition of misogyny.

Were we able to dip a spoon into the chunky cognitive soup of the female prime movers of recent political controversies, it would not be surprising to discover that while the visible targets of their allegations are predominantly male, their true desire – conscious or otherwise – is to inflict as much damage as possible on the close females who surround those identified males; wives/girlfriends, daughters, mothers, female friends and work colleagues.

While large amounts of both taxpayer and other resources are expended on the amelioration of male-origin misogyny, the long-term damage caused by the violence of primal misogyny – the undermining and disintegration of the male support structure surrounding a female, by other females – is neither acknowledged nor measured. Such damage – reputational, financial, emotional – may result in a seriously diminished quantity and quality of resources available to the targeted females, disadvantaging their opportunity to pursue their chosen goals. It is stating the obvious that these outcomes are not in anyone’s best interest to ignore.

It is time to chip away the façade that primal misogynists build to escape responsibility for their violent behaviour.