Afghan Association of Australia chairman Abdul Khaliq Fazal said the decision would lead to civil war, meaning the sacrifice of Australian troops could be wasted… Why would they leave before there is peace?”
“Yes why did you?”
– Jupes
Afghan Association of Australia chairman Abdul Khaliq Fazal said the decision would lead to civil war, meaning the sacrifice of Australian troops could be wasted… Why would they leave before there is peace?”
– Jupes
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
… thou shall not steal, even by majority vote …
He has to go back.