Tele subs depth-charged over she-cheeks to the wind

Murdoch’s dinosaur editors importing the worst of British tabloid sexism in the Telegraph. No matter what you think of the Navy’s decision to book a hip-hop troupe, it’s not their fault. These women don’t deserve to be made the object of public sleaze just for turning up to work. pic.twitter.com/REFKid762A
— Kevin Rudd (@MrKRudd) April 15, 2021
Kev is getting seriously desperate.
You know I want to agree with Rudd here. But then again, I know he’s just prosecuting a vendetta against Murdoch and shouldn’t be given any oxygen. Difficult one. I’m going to go with: Fuck Rudd and Fuck the ‘Tele.
Who is this Krud guy ? Some T V some contestant from Dancing with Stars no one Has Heard of . ?Bit chubby for that isnt he ?
All as bad as each other. The marxist establishment. Of course they have their little internal spats from time to time. I thought I saw an article by that nasty little ex foreign affairies commissar in the Spectator the other day- why do people still take him seriously?
Been to Scores lately Kev?
Kev is getting seriously desperate.
There’s even a story in the Oz this week about how Rudd and film star and noted CCP enthusiast Jackie Chan laboured on a bulding site in Canberra in the late 1970s.
Last week it was Rudd the impromptu Uber driver ferrying revellers safely home in Noosa.
Bring back page 3 girls. The good lookin’ ones need to make a quid too.
No danger of sleazy thoughts about Marise, Magda or Therese.
Kevin Rudd? Just remind me, wasn’t he the Prime Minister who claimed that the election of a Liberal Government would have this country back “confronting” Indonesia?
Kevin Rudd showing his typical lack of statesmanship.
I like Kev. He is dysfunctional in a geeky way. He is that kid at school who wants to be liked by saying the hip stuff but basically hates everyone. His only hope is to get a high enough position of power to be surrounded by sycophants. The UN is perfect for him.
I suspect Kev’s shed is full of Rupert newspaper clippings with lots of drawing pins and coloured string.
He is that kid at school who wants to be liked by saying the hip stuff but basically hates everyone.
KRudd reminds me of the type who are bullied at school and liked by no one.
His unhealthy obsession with Murdoch verges on mental illness.
Tinta (10.39am) Been thinking the same. Also that Kevvy and ” Labor MP Warren Snowdon and the New York Post‘s Australian editor Col Allan went to Scores during a night out in Manhattan in September 2003.”
And also that “Rudd has been the godfather of Mitchell’s 20-month-old son Riley for a year ….The Australian‘s editor-in-chief Chris Mitchell”
And also: “Media Mogul Rupert Murdoch has endorsed Labor leader Kevin Rudd, saying he would make a good Australian prime minister.
Mr Rudd met for a one-hour private meeting with Mr Murdoch at the News Corporation’s New York headquarters today but the meeting was extended when the pair decided to have dinner together at a local restaurant.
Channel Seven reported that when asked if Mr Rudd would make a good prime minister, Mr Murdoch replied “Oh, I’m sure.”
Geez, Kevvy a pathological non-stop lying hypocrit like every other member of the Liar’s Party? Please tell me it ain’t true.
Wasn’t it Kruddy who said those of us who criticised the CCP were xenophobic?
Didn’t he also say it was impossible to protect our borders and turn the boats back?
But hey, killing a few unskilled workers in the rafters to gain some accolades for the climate dingbats was worth it.
Just like Turncoat, even his own party did not want him.
Two words for both of them involving sex and travel.
Hahaha thank you Kev, really enjoyed that. You furry hamster.
I don’t know what all the fuss is, l was hoping this would become Australia’s version of the Haka.
BTW wasn’t Trump thrown out of a strip club in New York a few years ago?
I suspect Kev’s shed is full of Rupert newspaper clippings with lots of drawing pins and coloured string.
And a large mirror with words like “Hate” and “loathe” scrawled with red lipstick all over it. There appears to be a deal of self-loathing about Kevni.
Why hasn’t KRUDD also had a go at the ABC for their miserable attempt at sleaze at the same event?
Everything else KRudd has fallen away.
With all pretentiousness, sense, decorum, even love, everything that we saw from KRudd, is stripped away there is this point-being which has no extension in decorum, no sense, no pretentiousness etc but is pure KRudd. It has no characteristics of its own but is a single act which is neither its cause nor effect.
The essential KRudd.
And what is this essence?
Hate Mudrock.
What a pathetic loser.
So the Navy hires a local, female indigenous dance group to provide a bit of pre-ceremony entertainment, and its all Rupert Murdoch’s fault? And the ABC doctors the video, using the indigenous young women in a cynical, vicious, smarmy attack on its ideological enemies or whoever, and that’s excusable by Kev – unless he thinks its all Murdoch’s fault too
Can anybody explain to me how an over 80 year old guy, not even living in Australia, can exert so much malevolent influence? Or could it be that Kev has added paranoia to his narcissism and psychopathology?
And also: “Media Mogul Rupert Murdoch has endorsed Labor leader Kevin Rudd, saying he would make a good Australian prime minister.
Mr Rudd met for a one-hour private meeting with Mr Murdoch at the News Corporation’s New York headquarters today but the meeting was extended when the pair decided to have dinner together at a local restaurant.
Channel Seven reported that when asked if Mr Rudd would make a good prime minister, Mr Murdoch replied “Oh, I’m sure.”
Say no more. The Mudrocks are not everyman’s friend.
He probably has a point there. If that is your job, you may not like being on the front page of a major newspaper for some privacy issues or whatever.
They are young and pretty but still might not like that kind of media exposure.
‘There’s even a story in the Oz this week about how Rudd and film star and noted CCP enthusiast Jackie Chan laboured on a bulding site in Canberra in the late 1970s.’
The only plausible element in that story is Rudd being unable to last more than 24 hours in the job.
And by what cosmic-size failure of self knowledge could a soft-handed aspiring diplo possibly think he could cut it as a builders labourer. Maybe he wanted a job with the BLF, in those days a sinophile organisation affiliated with the Communist Party of Australia (Marxist-Leninist), the pro China Communist Party faction and a front for the CCP.
Interesting criticism of the Tele. All they are doing is showing still photographs of an open air public performance that was widely shown on national and international TV and media. Furthermore l’d be betting the performers would display similar if not more daring images on their own TikTok and Instagram pages. But as l’ve noted elsewhere, depending upon which day it is it’s either exploitative or empowering. Has Cardi B been approached for comment?
‘Can anybody explain to me how an over 80 year old guy, not even living in Australia, can exert so much malevolent influence?’
Indeed. In term of media power in Australia, Murdoch has nothing like the reach of the left-leaning Nine-Fairfax empire.
“Indeed. In term of media power in Australia, Murdoch has nothing like the reach of the left-leaning Nine-Fairfax empire.”
Correct…and not a whisper from him or the Turd of Point Piper about Nine/Fairfax.
Candy, I have nothing but respect for hard-working ladies who make their living as hoofers in leotards etc. Having said that, these ladies are not ballerinas (which is not to suggest they are not ladies). A photo of a prima ballerina in a sexually provocative instant during a performance of Swan Lake would obviously be outrageous. However, before a staid and mostly mature audience the Navy dancers chose to ‘twerk’ – a move that pays tribute, I believe, to a certain copulatory skillset. If a photographer from a newspaper captures that designedly naughty bottom-wobbling moment, the girls only have themselves to blame.
The Tele’s pun-o-rama (which I sought to make worse, if possible), was intended to highlight the inappropriateness of such entertainment for the commissioning of one of Her Majesty’s Australian ships. I think they succeeded. I’m sure the dancers themselves think it’s fantastic publicity. I hope it opens up more bookings and dollars for them.
Kevin Rudd likes inept Aboriginal feminist twerking?
He’s definitely showing a new side to his personality.
So it’s okay to hire a twerk troupe to launch a Navy ship, but if you so much as sink a drink in the Fat Lady’s Arms that’s a court martial offence. Got it.
Judging by the ladies’ outfits, someone ordered a code red. I demand to know the truth!
Krudd makes Gillard look like a benign and wise elder.