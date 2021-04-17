This fusillade is superb. Read it all. Keep your tears to yourself, Mr Morrison. Defend our men.
Liberty Quote
A society that does not recognize that each individual has values of his own which he is entitled to follow can have no respect for the dignity of the individual and cannot really know freedom.— Friedrich von Hayek
-
Recent Comments
- Figures on Losing control of a carefully crafted panic
- Clam Chowdah on Thank you, Catherine McGregor
- Bruce of Newcastle on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- MatrixTransform on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- JC on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- calli on Thank you, Catherine McGregor
- Professor Fred Lenin on Bert Biden
- MatrixTransform on Thank you, Catherine McGregor
- C.L. on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- Rex Anger on Bert Biden
- Nick on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- MatrixTransform on Thank you, Catherine McGregor
- Rex Anger on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- dover_beach on Splat
- Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr on Victoria Police: not only corrupt but lazy and incompetent
- Robber Baron on Bert Biden
- Albatross on Thank you, Catherine McGregor
- MatrixTransform on Thank you, Catherine McGregor
- Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr on Victoria Police: not only corrupt but lazy and incompetent
- Steve trickler on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- JC on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Victoria Police: not only corrupt but lazy and incompetent
- GE on Thank you, Catherine McGregor
- Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr on Victoria Police: not only corrupt but lazy and incompetent
- Rex Anger on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- RobK on Thank you, Catherine McGregor
- wal1957 on Losing control of a carefully crafted panic
- Albatross on Losing control of a carefully crafted panic
- BrettW on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- yackman on Losing control of a carefully crafted panic
-
Recent Posts
- Bert Biden
- Thank you, Catherine McGregor
- Muddy – Primal
- Losing control of a carefully crafted panic
- Splat
- The power of coal in Germany and South Australia
- Victoria Police: not only corrupt but lazy and incompetent
- Tele subs depth-charged over she-cheeks to the wind
- We are living in an intellectual emergency
- Vikki Campion guest post. High stakes in Hunter byelection
- Andrew Peacock, 1939-2021
- Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- Government tumescency expands another notch
- The Staggering Return of Mickey Finn
- Daunte’s Inferno
- Tanks But No Tanks
- It was the Christians
- Australia Post turns drama into soap opera
- Science versus emotion
- Bring a ute: “And they are really going to come for me now”
- I’m a doctor and my advice is don’t come back
- Holgate’s Gender Defence Pathetic and Insulting to Women
- What was that about RE getting cheaper all the time?
- More Fake News from their ABC
- How public health would report this statistic
- Biden obeys Trump
- Speedbox: Covid roulette – Australia lost
- Australia Post and Christine Holgate
- This is why Mount Isa roofers must continue to wear masks
- The vaccine: not only risky but it doesn’t actually work
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Hart
- Diane Coyle
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Michel Rauchs
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Fenwick
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Reflections on Liberty and Power
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
What a disgrace! The rule of law has been dismantled by politicians from the Prime Minister down.
Brilliant by McGregor. Loved every word, and in particular this nation’s lionising of not the people thrown under the bus, but of those including ‘a has-been comedienne with a battleship mouth and a rowboat brain’.
That’s you, Szubanski.
Some of us know, and care. Thanks to you all, and thanks to Ms. McGregor for a wonderful speech.
Thank you Ms McGregor from an ADF family
This week I felt utter disgust at the theatrical posturing of a millionaire CEO resplendent in white crying about being sacked over Cartier watches. I’ll give you the big tip: the Taliban didn’t need watches, because they had time on their side,” she said.
I think that is churlish silly talk. I’ve always liked Ms McGregor, a kind and dignified demeanour and quite ladylike, a supporter of her ADF mates always and pro Australia, but why say something like that. One could ask – what is Ms McGregor’s net worth?
That’s Keatingesque, which I mean in a good way. I enjoyed coverage today from one of the networks of Andrew Peacock’s passing, including the fine tag “The Sunlamp Kid” from Paul Keating in the heat of battle at the time.
Troon.
Hahahahahaha! GROSS.
Agreed – well said
C.L., thanks for posting McGregor’s comments.
A very powerful speech by McGregor. I hope the government is listening.
I must have missed the Government or AG office saying they were investigating very obvious and serious leaking in relation to evidence and phone recording of Ben RS. The leaks can only have come from the “elite” top secret investigation team.
Excellent response from McGregor to the farce that has been playing out in the country. The troops feel betrayed, and rightly so, while the gutless government panders to the woke left.
I watched Catherine McGregor’s moving commentary on Sky News this morning and was very impressed. Glad this site picked it up.
The AFP. The cops all have close relationships with the press.
Great stuff. A lecture from a Troon on the masculine virtues, hot on the heels of a lecture on Catechism from an abortionist:
https://thefederalist.com/2021/04/16/vatican-invites-abortion-advocate-chelsea-clinton-to-talk-about-health-and-the-soul/
Thanks Conservatives(tm)!
Well.
a straight while male couldn’t have said it in this day and age could they
FFS
I just watched that monologue by McGregor on YouTube and came to the Cat to suggest you watch it as well, but voila’ it was the top post.
To those who are dissing that monologue…..GFY.
“Based tranny!”
https://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcTixZ21DLvomndMWepjUv0Dk6dariam47F-Bw&usqp=CAU
moar pantomime
“Welcome to Australia in 2021. A nation that is now so lacking moral ballast that we believe Christine Holgate and Magda Szubanski are ‘brave’ while we vilify men who have faced a deadly enemy in extreme conditions – toxic masculinity apparently”.
said the bloke in a dress and pumps
Yup.
Well said McGregor
And qualified to say it
bravest woman evah !
I hope all of you are sitting your sons down, and showing them this exceptional, brave woman’s speech.
“Look boys: one day you might be lucky enough to marry a woman just like this – or you might even grow up to be just like her. It’s wide open.”
Great stuff and a great example for our sons. Absolutely stunning and brave!
snap
listen to you people fall over yourselves to endorse these words.
that you can’t utter yourselves.
they have to be said by a brave ‘woman’ before you bring yourselves to to speak it
watching you all cheer and wave your virtue flags
you may as well cut your own dicks off
having the court jester speak for you doesn’t raise your status
And we have finally arrived at Peak Clown.
A man who believes he is a woman saying things that no man dare say. Because he’s a woman. But no woman dare say it either. Because they’re conservative women.
But he can say it because he’s a conservative man who believes he’s a woman.
Have I got that right?
It’s quite the paradox. The political machine has done a lot of damage to the reputation of the SASR and Australia. Own goals to the left and right.
On the other hand, footage of summary executions of prisoners demand investigation and trial. Without question. Anyone who disagrees with that is ethically compromised.