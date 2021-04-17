Thank you, Catherine McGregor

This fusillade is superb. Read it all. Keep your tears to yourself, Mr Morrison. Defend our men.

  1. Tintarella di Luna says:
    April 17, 2021 at 7:55 pm

    What a disgrace! The rule of law has been dismantled by politicians from the Prime Minister down.

  2. Knuckle Dragger says:
    April 17, 2021 at 8:03 pm

    Brilliant by McGregor. Loved every word, and in particular this nation’s lionising of not the people thrown under the bus, but of those including ‘a has-been comedienne with a battleship mouth and a rowboat brain’.

    That’s you, Szubanski.

  3. Herodotus says:
    April 17, 2021 at 8:06 pm

    Some of us know, and care. Thanks to you all, and thanks to Ms. McGregor for a wonderful speech.

  4. Dan4eva says:
    April 17, 2021 at 8:10 pm

    Thank you Ms McGregor from an ADF family

  5. candy says:
    April 17, 2021 at 8:13 pm

    This week I felt utter disgust at the theatrical posturing of a millionaire CEO resplendent in white crying about being sacked over Cartier watches. I’ll give you the big tip: the Taliban didn’t need watches, because they had time on their side,” she said.

    I think that is churlish silly talk. I’ve always liked Ms McGregor, a kind and dignified demeanour and quite ladylike, a supporter of her ADF mates always and pro Australia, but why say something like that. One could ask – what is Ms McGregor’s net worth?

  6. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    April 17, 2021 at 8:17 pm

    ‘a has-been comedienne with a battleship mouth and a rowboat brain’

    That’s Keatingesque, which I mean in a good way. I enjoyed coverage today from one of the networks of Andrew Peacock’s passing, including the fine tag “The Sunlamp Kid” from Paul Keating in the heat of battle at the time.

  7. Albatross says:
    April 17, 2021 at 8:18 pm

    Troon.

  8. Albatross says:
    April 17, 2021 at 8:19 pm

    quite ladylike

    Hahahahahaha! GROSS.

  9. Barry Bones says:
    April 17, 2021 at 8:29 pm

    Agreed – well said

  10. FlyingPigs says:
    April 17, 2021 at 8:32 pm

    C.L., thanks for posting McGregor’s comments.

  11. GE says:
    April 17, 2021 at 8:37 pm

    A very powerful speech by McGregor. I hope the government is listening.

  12. BrettW says:
    April 17, 2021 at 8:37 pm

    I must have missed the Government or AG office saying they were investigating very obvious and serious leaking in relation to evidence and phone recording of Ben RS. The leaks can only have come from the “elite” top secret investigation team.

  13. kaysee says:
    April 17, 2021 at 9:08 pm

    Excellent response from McGregor to the farce that has been playing out in the country. The troops feel betrayed, and rightly so, while the gutless government panders to the woke left.

  14. DM OF WA says:
    April 17, 2021 at 9:14 pm

    I watched Catherine McGregor’s moving commentary on Sky News this morning and was very impressed. Glad this site picked it up.

  15. Clam Chowdah says:
    April 17, 2021 at 9:15 pm

    I must have missed the Government or AG office saying they were investigating very obvious and serious leaking in relation to evidence and phone recording of Ben RS. The leaks can only have come from the “elite” top secret investigation team.

    The AFP. The cops all have close relationships with the press.

  16. Albatross says:
    April 17, 2021 at 9:28 pm

    Great stuff. A lecture from a Troon on the masculine virtues, hot on the heels of a lecture on Catechism from an abortionist:

    https://thefederalist.com/2021/04/16/vatican-invites-abortion-advocate-chelsea-clinton-to-talk-about-health-and-the-soul/

    Thanks Conservatives(tm)!

  17. MatrixTransform says:
    April 17, 2021 at 9:28 pm

    Well.

    a straight while male couldn’t have said it in this day and age could they

    FFS

  18. Baa Humbug says:
    April 17, 2021 at 9:33 pm

    I just watched that monologue by McGregor on YouTube and came to the Cat to suggest you watch it as well, but voila’ it was the top post.

    To those who are dissing that monologue…..GFY.

  20. MatrixTransform says:
    April 17, 2021 at 9:38 pm

    moar pantomime

    “Welcome to Australia in 2021. A nation that is now so lacking moral ballast that we believe Christine Holgate and Magda Szubanski are ‘brave’ while we vilify men who have faced a deadly enemy in extreme conditions – toxic masculinity apparently”.

    said the bloke in a dress and pumps

  21. Albatross says:
    April 17, 2021 at 9:39 pm

    MatrixTransform says:
    April 17, 2021 at 9:38 pm
    moar pantomime

    Yup.

  22. RobK says:
    April 17, 2021 at 9:45 pm

    Well said McGregor

  23. GE says:
    April 17, 2021 at 9:52 pm

    And qualified to say it

  24. MatrixTransform says:
    April 17, 2021 at 10:00 pm

    And qualified to say it

    bravest woman evah !

  25. Albatross says:
    April 17, 2021 at 10:00 pm

    I hope all of you are sitting your sons down, and showing them this exceptional, brave woman’s speech.

    “Look boys: one day you might be lucky enough to marry a woman just like this – or you might even grow up to be just like her. It’s wide open.”

    Great stuff and a great example for our sons. Absolutely stunning and brave!

  26. MatrixTransform says:
    April 17, 2021 at 10:02 pm

    snap

  27. MatrixTransform says:
    April 17, 2021 at 10:09 pm

    listen to you people fall over yourselves to endorse these words.

    that you can’t utter yourselves.

    they have to be said by a brave ‘woman’ before you bring yourselves to to speak it

    watching you all cheer and wave your virtue flags

    you may as well cut your own dicks off

    having the court jester speak for you doesn’t raise your status

  28. calli says:
    April 17, 2021 at 10:13 pm

    And we have finally arrived at Peak Clown.

    A man who believes he is a woman saying things that no man dare say. Because he’s a woman. But no woman dare say it either. Because they’re conservative women.

    But he can say it because he’s a conservative man who believes he’s a woman.

    Have I got that right?

  29. Clam Chowdah says:
    April 17, 2021 at 10:17 pm

    It’s quite the paradox. The political machine has done a lot of damage to the reputation of the SASR and Australia. Own goals to the left and right.

    On the other hand, footage of summary executions of prisoners demand investigation and trial. Without question. Anyone who disagrees with that is ethically compromised.

