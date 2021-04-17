Just ask Dr Prasannan Ponganamparambile.
-
Victoria Police: not only corrupt but lazy and incompetent
Worse: a law unto themselves.
“A Victoria Police spokeswoman said that the force would not be commenting because the matter was before the courts.”
Let’s blast them when the matter is dropped.
Also, it does appear rather unusual to walk into a bottle shop carrying an unopened bottle. Where did it come from and why was he carrying it unwrapped with no receipt handy? What’s the explanation?
Having dealt with many sub-continentals I prefer to keep my powder dry on this one. Recall how, when a number of Indians were killing other Indians a few years back (also in Melbourne and thereabouts) various “respected members of the Indian Community” went around implying that racists had done it?
VicPol are F’wits in the main. But they are not the only F’wits on the prowl.
Well maybe it’s a good sign if the Vikpol finished sorting out the African gang crime and ran out of protesters and pedestrians to assault and rob. Turning to petty crime now which may include manufacturing where needed.
I would have thought a simple “that bottle in your hand, where did you get it?” followed by “do you have a receipt?” would have cleared the matter within minutes (by the store firstly and the police lastly, if necessary).
I would have thought a simple “that bottle in your hand, where did you get it?” followed by “do you have a receipt?” would have cleared the matter within minutes
What…and pass up the opportunity to humiliate a citizen?
No; Victorians are all guilty unless they can prove their innocence.
Too busy protecting certain senior members of the Labor Party..
Too busy protecting certain senior members of the Labor Party..
Victoria is now as rotten as Queensland was prior to Fitzgerald.
Probably worse.
IF that is his real name 🙂
I go to bottle-o’s to get wine.
I do not take bottles of wine with me…
Dictator Dan’s stasi police state.
Couldn’t get the police to do anything about significant to me distraction theft by two brothers at my shop; several hundred in cash and my credit cards, but for a bottle of wine at a supermarket vikplod are all in.
The ABC’s report is inadequate for details.
The Age:
FMD.
So he had just walked out of the shop, having purchased the goods, and walked straight back in.
The cashier knew he hadn’t nicked it.
In other words, when Dr Ponganamparambile went into the station, all police had to do was ask for the receipt. Here it is. Oh, good – thanks. See-ya.
But no.
Reminds me of the VicPol detective who testified at George Pell’s committal that he didn’t bother taking statements from the army of exculpatory witnesses because they were all saying the same thing. His mate testified that he would have gone to the Archdiocesan archive to check Pell’s diary but he couldn’t find the building.
I would drug-test every one of these knuckleheads.
But first you’d have to find a brain.
is it over the threshold for malfeasance ? yeah, probs
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-01-21/doctor-claims-she-was-assaulted-by-police/10731622
A Melbourne doctor alleges police assaulted her after she sought to help a barely conscious and bleeding man who was surrounded by officers — and that they then covered up the brutality.
not wishing to inflict insult on top of infamy and injury to the good doctors, but
there is always a certain pong when VicPol are there … re-badging opportunity
VicPong
lucky they are mostly the only ones with guns and capsicum
If the Dr had been to the cash desk (twice) with his bottle why did they think it was stolen?
They don’t give you a bag these days.
Why is anyone surprised? The coppers are merely acting how any police force acts in a socialist workers paradise
..
Look at the bloody photo. You can see the receipt in his hand.
Arky. That’s a phone.
Meanwhile, if there was a receipt anywhere, and everything was straightforward, the CCTV film would not have gone from the shop to the cops to the CrimeStoppers-type page.
The cops did not get called while the doctor was in the act…etc etc.
Surely they didnt book him? It would be a challenge to the average cop to write a name that long ,” jeez wossyername ya berra pIss off and dont do it again .onyerway)