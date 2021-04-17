We are living in an intellectual emergency

Scientific American is the latest to join in and in no uncertain terms: We Are Living in a Climate Emergency, and We’re Going to Say So.
An emergency is a serious situation that requires immediate action. When someone calls 911 because they can’t breathe, that’s an emergency. When someone stumbles on the sidewalk because their chest is pounding and their lips are turning blue, that’s an emergency. Both people require help right away. Multiply those individuals by millions of people who have similar symptoms, and it constitutes the biggest global health emergency in a century: the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now consider the following scenarios: A hurricane blasts Florida. A California dam bursts because floods have piled water high up behind it. A sudden, record-setting cold snap cuts power to the entire state of Texas. These are also emergencies that require immediate action. Multiply these situations worldwide, and you have the biggest environmental emergency to beset the earth in millennia: climate change.
Given the circumstances, Scientific American has agreed with major news outlets worldwide to start using the term “climate emergency” in its coverage of climate change. An official statement about this decision, and the impact we hope it can have throughout the media landscape, is below.
It’s no longer global warming, of course, since their evidence of an emergency is “a sudden, record-setting cold snap cuts power to the entire state of Texas”, so any unusual climate event will now do as evidence. If you wish to read it all, including their “official statement”, you can go to the link.
Whatever it takes to bring about totalitarianism .
I once subscribers bed to SA, but when they went all touchy feely, and pandering to the popularist views, and forgot the scientific evidence led features in their publications, I departed quickly and completely.
The gulf between the real and academic worlds is, like the Universe, continuous expansion. Ism’s and clickbait are killing off any chance of ‘closing the gap’!
It’s taken the MSM 60 years, coupled latterly with big tech, to bring us to this ultimate state of confusion whereby kids don’t know that 2+2=4 or whether they are male or female. To convince them otherwise is now illegal. They now think illegal is a sick bird so disregard our best advice. To paraphrase a great Charles Dickens-ism, If the 60’s and 70’s were the best of times, now is definitely the worst of times. Self-preservation can only take us so far. Only Great Leaders can show us the way out of this click bate wilderness.
Of course, Tuvalu and other Pacific Island nations are still above the waves. But still screaming for ‘compensation’.
A quick look at the Covid story at the link shows that it is not a scientific publication, but a political publication.
Likely to be funded by the Gates Foundation.
15 months ago we were informed that the worstest, mostest scariest fire emergency ever, would cause the nation to be rooned. Mallacoota just south of the NSW border in Victoria was hell on earth. as the holiday crowds fled the flames by boat. And here we are. Mallacoota was jammed with holiday makers over Christmas since every normal person knows that it was a one off that may or may not happen again for years or decades or centuries.
The climate emergency today is the same climate emergency humans have faced for the past hundreds of thousands of years. When there’s a fire you try to escape (be it a bushfire or a house fire or a cinema fire or a plane fire). When there’s a cyclone of hurricane you look for a secure shelter. When there’s a flood you look for higher ground.
The emergency is only while the specific event is in progress. Imagine dome dingbat ringing 000 to announce “Get here quick. There might be a fire next month” FFS; is every leftist dropped on their head at birth?
BTW: Members of the public reporting a false emergency to the authorities is an offence is it not? So why is the vice versa not being prosecuted?
I did the same with my National Geographic Society membership, ditched it when every month’s magazine had the same AGW doomsday articles. Had over 30 years of membership, I had been gifted it for my 14th birthday.