Bill Muehlenberg – Vaccine Passports, Big Brother, and Second-Class Citizens

Why is it that Hollywood can sometimes get things right while our political class does not? Specifically, it seems that some movie makers may be far more prescient and perceptive when it comes to possible dangers that lie ahead than most of our rulers are.

Consider the area of bioethics and how things can pan out if we are not careful. Plenty of flicks have been warning about the negative directions we can head in with the various new biomedical technologies. A classic film in this regard is Gattaca.

Released in 1997, and starring Ethan Hawke, Uma Thurman and Jude Law, this movie raised many ethical issues as it looked at genetic engineering and the creation of a genetic underclass. Normally born people are viewed as inferior and treated accordingly compared to those who have been genetically engineered. Other films, including the 2005 film, The Island, come to mind here.

The issue of vaccine passports seems to open up exactly the same sort of can of worms. There would be countless reasons why some folks cannot or will not get the Rona vaccine. And for that, increasingly they will very much become second-class citizens. And this is not the stuff of science fiction only – one merely needs to look at the horrific social credit system in Communist China to see how this sort of thing can be played out. Or simply recall the yellow star identification badges worn by Jews just decades ago in Germany.

Given how much pressure there is from so many to have these passports – and to make them mandatory – we need to make it clear just how dangerous this path will be. Thankfully many have been speaking out on this. As expected, the American libertarian Ron Paul has been a very vocal critic of this:

Ron Paul has warned that Covid-19 vaccine passports could be used by the US government to restrict freedoms, stirring up an already heated debate over whether such IDs are necessary. The former US congressman and physician said on Monday that requiring certificates to verify vaccination for international travel or daily activities would “solidify the whole idea that our lives belong to the government. They own liberty and now you are going to get permission to use a little bit of it. They are going to divvy it out a little bit. You’ll never get back what you should have,” he said while speaking on his program, the Ron Paul Liberty Report.

And even if the State does not take a leading role in all this, they can still get the same results. We already have a whole range of corporations, institutions, businesses, schools, and so on pushing this. So we will end up getting the exact same result – and bypassing the democratic process to boot.

Cheryl Chumley explains why this is such a huge concern:

The left, the coronavirus-loving left, has successfully taken the coronavirus and used it to great political advantage, shoving through the free market and into private business all the clampdowns and shutdowns and regulatory chills they can’t do the constitutional way — which is a case in point of why the left is so coronavirus-loving. The worst is the weaponizing of the free market. The left has created this sort of oligarchy with the corporate world, using CEOs to drive policies that can’t pass legislatively, that wouldn’t meet constitutional muster in the courts, that aren’t in any way, shape or form in line with U.S. values, U.S. liberties or U.S. governing principles. Example? Here’s a telling headline or two: “Fauci says federal government won’t mandate COVID vaccine passports,” CBS News reported, in reference to the nation’s top disease doc, Anthony Fauci, speaking about the ongoing discussions of mandated vaccines versus voluntary vaccines, and how the two shall meet. “Fauci: Federal government won’t require COVID vaccine passports,” Axios also reported. Well, news flash: That’s because the Constitution doesn’t exactly support the federal government’s right to make vaccines a condition of entry to public venues, a condition of travel, a condition of access. So what’s the go-around that the Biden government’s got planned? “The Biden administration is working on creating a set of standards for people to prove they’ve been vaccinated against Covid-19, according to an administration official,” CNN reported a few days ago. “The official said they’re currently working with a range of companies on the standards … Multiple government agencies are engaged in conversations and planning, coordinated by the White House, as this kind of system will play a role in multiple aspects of life, including potentially the workforce.” In layman’s, that means the White House is taking a leadership role in helping — “helping” — companies develop a vaccine passport system that will stand the test of court scrutiny. It won’t be federally mandated — technically. But it will be federally developed and enforced by the private sector. The same private sector that isn’t held to the same constitutional binds as the government. What a profitable partnership for the leftists in government who lust for control and power. They can get their control freak on while still maintaining plausible deniability. Who, me? It’s the private sector mandating this — not the kindly gents and ladies in Alfred E. Neuman’s World of Good Governance.

And it is not just conservatives who have been raising their voices. former political advisor to Al Gore and Bill Clinton, Naomi Wolf has come out swinging against this, comparing it to what China is now doing:

I can not say this forcefully enough: This is literally the end of human liberty in the West if this plan unfolds as planned. “Vaccine passport” sounds like a fine thing if you don’t understand what these platforms can do. I’m the CEO of a tech company, I understand what this platform does. It is not about the vaccine or the virus, it is about your data. What people need to understand is that any other functionality can be loaded onto that platform with no problem at all. What that means is that can be merged with your Paypal account, digital currency, Microsoft is talking about merging it with payment plans, your networks can be sucked up, it geolocates you wherever you go. All of your medical history can be included — this has already happened in Israel. And six months later, we’re hearing from activists that it is a two-tiered society and basically activists are ostracized and surveiled continually. It is the end of civil society and they are trying to roll it out around the world. It is absolutely so much more than a vaccine pass, it is — I can not stress enough that it has the power to turn off your life, or to turn on your life, to let you engage in society or be marginalized.

When you even get noted lefties sounding the alarm, you know you got a real problem on your hands.