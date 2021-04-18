Bill Muehlenberg – Vaccine Passports, Big Brother, and Second-Class Citizens

Why is it that Hollywood can sometimes get things right while our political class does not? Specifically, it seems that some movie makers may be far more prescient and perceptive when it comes to possible dangers that lie ahead than most of our rulers are.
Consider the area of bioethics and how things can pan out if we are not careful. Plenty of flicks have been warning about the negative directions we can head in with the various new biomedical technologies. A classic film in this regard is Gattaca.
Released in 1997, and starring Ethan Hawke, Uma Thurman and Jude Law, this movie raised many ethical issues as it looked at genetic engineering and the creation of a genetic underclass. Normally born people are viewed as inferior and treated accordingly compared to those who have been genetically engineered. Other films, including the 2005 film, The Island, come to mind here.
The issue of vaccine passports seems to open up exactly the same sort of can of worms. There would be countless reasons why some folks cannot or will not get the Rona vaccine. And for that, increasingly they will very much become second-class citizens. And this is not the stuff of science fiction only – one merely needs to look at the horrific social credit system in Communist China to see how this sort of thing can be played out. Or simply recall the yellow star identification badges worn by Jews just decades ago in Germany.
Given how much pressure there is from so many to have these passports – and to make them mandatory – we need to make it clear just how dangerous this path will be. Thankfully many have been speaking out on this. As expected, the American libertarian Ron Paul has been a very vocal critic of this:
Ron Paul has warned that Covid-19 vaccine passports could be used by the US government to restrict freedoms, stirring up an already heated debate over whether such IDs are necessary. The former US congressman and physician said on Monday that requiring certificates to verify vaccination for international travel or daily activities would “solidify the whole idea that our lives belong to the government. They own liberty and now you are going to get permission to use a little bit of it. They are going to divvy it out a little bit. You’ll never get back what you should have,” he said while speaking on his program, the Ron Paul Liberty Report.
And even if the State does not take a leading role in all this, they can still get the same results. We already have a whole range of corporations, institutions, businesses, schools, and so on pushing this. So we will end up getting the exact same result – and bypassing the democratic process to boot.
Cheryl Chumley explains why this is such a huge concern:
The left, the coronavirus-loving left, has successfully taken the coronavirus and used it to great political advantage, shoving through the free market and into private business all the clampdowns and shutdowns and regulatory chills they can’t do the constitutional way — which is a case in point of why the left is so coronavirus-loving.
The worst is the weaponizing of the free market.
The left has created this sort of oligarchy with the corporate world, using CEOs to drive policies that can’t pass legislatively, that wouldn’t meet constitutional muster in the courts, that aren’t in any way, shape or form in line with U.S. values, U.S. liberties or U.S. governing principles.
Example?
Here’s a telling headline or two: “Fauci says federal government won’t mandate COVID vaccine passports,” CBS News reported, in reference to the nation’s top disease doc, Anthony Fauci, speaking about the ongoing discussions of mandated vaccines versus voluntary vaccines, and how the two shall meet.
“Fauci: Federal government won’t require COVID vaccine passports,” Axios also reported.
Well, news flash: That’s because the Constitution doesn’t exactly support the federal government’s right to make vaccines a condition of entry to public venues, a condition of travel, a condition of access. So what’s the go-around that the Biden government’s got planned?
“The Biden administration is working on creating a set of standards for people to prove they’ve been vaccinated against Covid-19, according to an administration official,” CNN reported a few days ago. “The official said they’re currently working with a range of companies on the standards … Multiple government agencies are engaged in conversations and planning, coordinated by the White House, as this kind of system will play a role in multiple aspects of life, including potentially the workforce.”
In layman’s, that means the White House is taking a leadership role in helping — “helping” — companies develop a vaccine passport system that will stand the test of court scrutiny. It won’t be federally mandated — technically. But it will be federally developed and enforced by the private sector.
The same private sector that isn’t held to the same constitutional binds as the government.
What a profitable partnership for the leftists in government who lust for control and power. They can get their control freak on while still maintaining plausible deniability. Who, me? It’s the private sector mandating this — not the kindly gents and ladies in Alfred E. Neuman’s World of Good Governance.
And it is not just conservatives who have been raising their voices. former political advisor to Al Gore and Bill Clinton, Naomi Wolf has come out swinging against this, comparing it to what China is now doing:
I can not say this forcefully enough: This is literally the end of human liberty in the West if this plan unfolds as planned. “Vaccine passport” sounds like a fine thing if you don’t understand what these platforms can do. I’m the CEO of a tech company, I understand what this platform does. It is not about the vaccine or the virus, it is about your data. What people need to understand is that any other functionality can be loaded onto that platform with no problem at all.
What that means is that can be merged with your Paypal account, digital currency, Microsoft is talking about merging it with payment plans, your networks can be sucked up, it geolocates you wherever you go. All of your medical history can be included — this has already happened in Israel.
And six months later, we’re hearing from activists that it is a two-tiered society and basically activists are ostracized and surveiled continually. It is the end of civil society and they are trying to roll it out around the world. It is absolutely so much more than a vaccine pass, it is — I can not stress enough that it has the power to turn off your life, or to turn on your life, to let you engage in society or be marginalized.
When you even get noted lefties sounding the alarm, you know you got a real problem on your hands.
Papers please.
Good to see this. Given how churches seem to be bullied and picked on specially by the woke left (and indeed were in the eastern bloc too), it’s encouraging that they realize the danger.
The only thing being that Hollywood always depict the Government in those movies as being ultra-conservative instead of the socialist tyrants that they always are.
Someone on another thread mentioned yesterday……..The Nuremberg Code for Medical Experimentation…..
“The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential. This means that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent; should be so situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without
the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching,
or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion;
So, now that govts are considering committing “crimes against humanity”, what’s to be done in self-defence?
BTW: The “emergency authorization” of the various vaccines is due to them still being experimental: not yet studied enough to be “approved” for general use.
Only traitors will get vaccinated.
Don’t sell out, people.
If you have a myGovID and are vaccinated in Australia you already have a Covid certificate. It is a requirement of legislations passed this year that doctors enter all vaccinations o the Australian immunisation register. We are about 10 lines of code from making the myGovID into a vaccine passport.
A Grampian N A Z I s wet dream.
I think church leaders are on to something here. People seem to want to be herded, locked in and managed by government to feel “safe”.
It may be a lack of spiritual and religious faith that turns people to government. There always has to be something to fill the void.
It is a requirement of legislations passed this year that doctors enter all vaccinations o the Australian immunisation register.
I’m genuinely curious. How does that trump the Privacy Act 1988? If I don’t give my consent how can they put that info on there? Is there a clause in the new legislation that exempts them from privacy objections, could be the only I could think they could get around it.
From what I’ve been reading about what is going on in the States, Fauci and Gates are going to be so discredited in the next few months, the only passport they will need is one that will get them to Gitmo.
If the vaccines seem to be very ineffective… then what is the point big all of this?
The LDP, One Nation etc really ought to pledge to destroy my gov
Sign into My Gov and in the Medicare section there is an immunisation history statement.
Your social credit system is already happening.
CCP created the virus crisis.
Western countries leftists have used this crisis to accomplish much on their agenda. All part of one grand agenda? As planned?
USA Democrats used the Wuhan virus crisis to steal power. “Faucet” was of great help.
Possibly, but the evidence is suggesting a more complex ‘political’ origin for the pandemic. It suggests US government agencies’ involvement in joint bio-weapons research with the CCP that included ‘gain-of-function’ projects with a number of different viruses.
Just watching Outsiders, Craig Kelly saying he is introducing a private members bill based on Texas exec.order wording regarding vaccine passports.
“It may be a lack of spiritual and religious faith that turns people to government. There always has to be something to fill the void.”
Yep. And the atheists seem to suggest that a belief in God is somehow “anti-science”.
To those I say: read Genesis. Consider when it was written – then, no science as we know it, no idea of evolution, big bang theory etc. Yet if you watched a short film on the evolution of the universe, the Earth and life thereon without knowledge of the science of these things, might you not write what it says in Genesis?
“…let there be light! And behold, there was light” -> big bang;
“…separated the dry land from the seas…” -> planetary evolution;
“…created all the creatures … and lastly Man…” -> evolution.
IMO, science does not “limit” what God can do, it makes His creation all the more miraculous – evolution and quantum mechanics speaks of “chance”, yet an omnipotent being may simply be able to see and predict perfectly what we, stuck “inside” and bound by the rules of creation itself, cannot.
Perhaps if we ever understand how life is generated from lifelessness, how mind is generated from mindlessness, and how free will can exist in a deterministic universe, we may have a better understanding of God’s mind itself. That there doesn’t appear to be an “end” to the quest of understanding, that we will be forever challenged to better ourselves and expand our knowledge, that is perhaps the wisest part of creation itself.
God is a very clever fellow, isn’t He?
Mark M says: April 18, 2021 at 10:39 am
Just watching Outsiders, Craig Kelly saying he is introducing a private members bill based on Texas exec.order wording regarding vaccine passports.
Yeah, saw that. The final test for ScoMo & cohorts to fail.
Just took a cursory look at the C’wealth Privacy Act and regulations. Latest iterations passed in March and Reg’s signed off in April. As far as I can see all the older regulations had provisions on medical disclosures and registers. Take a guess what is missing from the newer versions. Also there’s a whole division on COVID App’s now…
“The final test for ScoMo & cohorts to fail.”
Oh hardly the last, although very significant.
If the US left and MSM (heh – apologies for the tautology) continue down their current path and that results in the (perhaps temporary) withdrawal of the US as a “super-power” on the world stage, there will be many more “tests” as China exerts its totalitarian regimes desires to conquer the “barbarians” of the west, and whomever is “in charge” will face many, much more pragmatic, tests to the will of the people for self determination and freedom, while the CCP attempts to use Australia as their own farm and mine pit, nothing more.
And that attempt may show the whinging “minorities” just how good they actually have it now, and how relatively benign the current system really is in comparison to the true oppression of a real totalitarian, racist and misogynist government.
Funny how the socialist left (i.e. Democrats) in the U.S. are so keen on IDs for everyone, except for when it comes to voting.
Because “that is racist.”
“If the vaccines seem to be very ineffective… then what is the point big all of this?”
Maybe its a new kind of baptism?
Sinc,
Suggestion for a new Liberty Quote, from page 24 of “12 Rules For Life”:
Sort of topical.
In a later paragraph he outlines his solution:
Last week, Alan Joyce said that 89% of Qantas Frequent Flyers are in favour of being vaccinated to fly.
It turns out that was not a real survey – the result came from a Qantas focus group though Joyce gave the impression that the survey was held throughout the FF membership.
I can see that other organisations, using Qantas’ push for vaccinations, will encourage their own employees to have a vaccine, saying ‘it’s not our requirement, it’s Qantas’.