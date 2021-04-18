Pay up

Posted on April 18, 2021 by currencylad

This entry was posted in Ethics and morality, Finance, Freedom. Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to Pay up

  1. duncanm says:
    April 18, 2021 at 11:33 am

    that did sort of fuck it up for everyone.

  2. Perplexed of Brisbane says:
    April 18, 2021 at 11:49 am

    That won’t hold up in court. God had warned Adam not to eat of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil, before Eve was created.

    He seems to have been the first to fall into the age old trap of thinking with his small head and not his big one.

  3. Kneel says:
    April 18, 2021 at 12:02 pm

    Somewhat reminiscent of “The Man Who Sued God”.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.