People of Collar

Posted on April 18, 2021 by currencylad

These are the Black Lives Matter terrorists arrested for rioting in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota:

26 Responses to People of Collar

  1. H B Bear says:
    April 18, 2021 at 11:06 am

    Too lazy to do their own rioting?

  2. Angus Black says:
    April 18, 2021 at 11:07 am

    And they say you can’t pick a criminal by the way they look…

  3. Muddy says:
    April 18, 2021 at 11:08 am

    In the name of the Greater Black Co-Prosperity Sphere…

  4. Angus Black says:
    April 18, 2021 at 11:08 am

    The orange jumpsuit is a dead giveaway.

  5. Lloyd says:
    April 18, 2021 at 11:14 am

    So, 9 or 10 out of 40 were unarguably black. No Asians.

    BLM= bloody lunatic morons.

  6. bemused says:
    April 18, 2021 at 11:18 am

    A rather large proportion appear to be women (real or identify as such).

  7. Riversutra says:
    April 18, 2021 at 11:19 am

    They mainly have two things in common: a trust fund and a bad haircut.

  8. Damon says:
    April 18, 2021 at 11:21 am

    “9 or 10 out of 40 were unarguably black”
    Goes along with the BLM marchers and rioters, most of whom are unquestionably white.

  9. mem says:
    April 18, 2021 at 11:27 am

    Just over 60% female.Perhaps they couldn’t run as fast or maybe the Soros types pick women as suckers to be radicalized? It is interesting though.

  10. PB says:
    April 18, 2021 at 11:28 am

    The White idiots will realise that Blackie does not see them as allies when things really get going.

    They will among the most unwanted.

  11. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha says:
    April 18, 2021 at 11:33 am

    In the name of the Greater Black Co-Prosperity Sphere…

    Pay that one, Muddy.

  13. HP says:
    April 18, 2021 at 11:40 am

    In the US, about 73% of all persons arrested are male.

    This composition looks staggeringly different from those average stats. More than half of these are women, so it appears. I guesstimate 24 women total out of 40 – that is 60%. And of those 24, there are ~17 white women (42%).

    Looks like BLM is an organisation that mainly feeds off white women with White Saviour Syndrome.

  14. Baysidegal says:
    April 18, 2021 at 11:42 am

    It’s amazing how only one colour suits them all.

  15. JC says:
    April 18, 2021 at 11:43 am

    How do you distinguish between Black Lies Matter and the pro-fascist movement – Antifa?

  16. wal1957 says:
    April 18, 2021 at 11:49 am

    They’re probably out on bail already.
    Dumbocrats don’t like to see their supporters behind bars too long.

  17. Albatross says:
    April 18, 2021 at 11:54 am

    PB says:
    April 18, 2021 at 11:28 am
    The White idiots will realise that Blackie does not see them as allies when things really get going.

    https://mobile.twitter.com/MrAndyNgo/status/1382651630315769861

  18. Tom says:
    April 18, 2021 at 11:56 am

    I bet every one of them has a rich daddy and grew up at one of America’s most expensive addresses. Upper-middle-class trash.

  19. Lurcio says:
    April 18, 2021 at 12:05 pm

    Very unattractive mob.

  20. Paul says:
    April 18, 2021 at 12:18 pm

    I see a few lefty white supremacists in this lot
    You know, those white lefties who tell whites they have privilege and are white supremacists because they are white skinned

  21. Daily llama says:
    April 18, 2021 at 12:25 pm

    BLM
    Blindly
    Led
    Marxists

  22. mh says:
    April 18, 2021 at 12:25 pm

    Catch and release.

  23. Tailgunner says:
    April 18, 2021 at 12:41 pm

    Acceleration is the only way now.
    Prepare for impact.

  24. Fogged In says:
    April 18, 2021 at 12:50 pm

    I must be in the wrong place. I was told this is a libertarian blog. These people aren’t terrorists. They’re pretty much what you’d expect of youth protestors in any given week? Seriously, will you be posting the lockup image of everyone charged with breaking into Congress???

  25. JohnJJJ says:
    April 18, 2021 at 12:52 pm

    What a feminising world. 60 plus percent women. Like restaurant patrons. Mostly women. I knew Bezos had a reason for that name.

  26. C.L. says:
    April 18, 2021 at 12:56 pm

    I must be in the wrong place. I was told this is a libertarian blog. They’re pretty much what you’d expect of youth protestors in any given week.

    Yes, I seem to recall Hayek devoted a whole chapter in The Constitution of Liberty to burning down businesses.

