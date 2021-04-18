Prick Pic

Posted on April 18, 2021 by currencylad

 

Related: Bill Maher (!) ridicules Democrats for being laughably frightened of coronavirus.

12 Responses to Prick Pic

  1. mh says:
    April 18, 2021 at 8:39 pm

    Maher calls out fatties.

    Like it.

  2. Miltonf says:
    April 18, 2021 at 8:42 pm

    The daughter is even more repulsive than the mother.

  3. Albatross says:
    April 18, 2021 at 8:43 pm

    Trump should agree on the condition the Clintons release pictures of them mainlining Adrenochrome.

    Trump has already had Covid you fat sow. KYS.

  4. Dot says:
    April 18, 2021 at 8:48 pm

    Actually I want this prick to explain how respiratory diseases are spread with no symptoms and no direct contact, assuming people wash their hands.

    “A loopy idea”

    Fuck off you cookie cutter establishment clown.

    “Disease vector”

    Google it you washed up cue card reader.

  5. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    April 18, 2021 at 8:55 pm

    Chelsea Clinton Calls On Trump To Release Photos Of Himself Being Vaccinated.

    Um, he caught the virus in October and was back campaigning two days later.
    Why would you have a vaccine to protect yourself from a virus you’ve already had?

  6. mh says:
    April 18, 2021 at 8:59 pm

    Why would you have a vaccine to protect yourself from a virus you’ve already had?

    To develop a dangerous hyper immune response.

  7. jupes says:
    April 18, 2021 at 9:01 pm

    Um, he caught the virus in October and was back campaigning two days later. Why would you have a vaccine to protect yourself from a virus you’ve already had?

    Exactly. Clinton is a moron.

  8. jupes says:
    April 18, 2021 at 9:03 pm

    Maher is licking the red pill. He compared DeSantis favourably to Cuomo.

  9. Captain Katzenjammer says:
    April 18, 2021 at 9:33 pm

    Alinsky rule – make conservatives explain themself.
    Pretend you want to know their thoughts.
    Sap their spirit.

  10. Damon says:
    April 18, 2021 at 9:42 pm

    Don’t know why she feels the need to prove she’s as stupid as her mother.

  11. Rex Anger says:
    April 18, 2021 at 9:43 pm

    Don’t know why she feels the need to prove she’s as stupid as her mother.

    Dynasty dynamics…

  12. Maniac says:
    April 18, 2021 at 11:33 pm

    Maher is one of several prominent Leftists who are being Red-pilled by the loony Left. Check out his video clip called “Strife of the Party.”

