Second Bite

Posted on April 18, 2021 by currencylad

APPLE turned its re-built store in Portland into a George Floyd shrine as much as a telephone and computer outlet. The company hoped genuflecting to the Black Lives Matter pseudo-cause would protect the shop from being destroyed by Democrat terrorists a second time. It won’t surprise you to learn that BLM just burned it down anyway.

This entry was posted in American politics, Politics of the Left, Terrorism. Bookmark the permalink.

12 Responses to Second Bite

  1. Albatross says:
    April 18, 2021 at 9:16 am

    Kek.

  2. BrettW says:
    April 18, 2021 at 9:18 am

    Good news indeed. No doubt the guys who trashed the shop were filming and calling their mates on their IPhones. Unfortunately it is likely many of them were from out of town so won’t suffer the consequences of the lack or shops and jobs in the neighbourhood.

    You have to wonder at what point do black people realise that BLM is not doing much for honest hard working blacks.

    Need more stories about where all the money donated to BLM has gone and more exposes on the leadership.

    Are Hollywood and Democrats still finding the bail of the rioters ?

  3. thefrollickingmole says:
    April 18, 2021 at 9:29 am

    The new term is no longer “largely peaceful protests”.

    Its “Protests erupt”.

  4. Tom says:
    April 18, 2021 at 9:33 am

    Because Apple – and Silicon Valley from end to end – is run by anti-social nerds who loathe the human race and whose only talent is writing HTML code for machines, it won’t have occurred to any of them that the upper-middle scum wrecking America in street riots – which didn’t end when they got rid of Trump – are anarchists opposed to civilisation itself whose blind hatred of Western freedoms will consume them and the their shopfronts for the iPhones they have made by slave labour in China.

    Apple should use the commonsense prudent businesses have always used to protect themselves: don’t get involved in politics.

    The brave new world Silicon Valley and the Democratic Party are constructing to replace the USA is a smoking ruin policed by street gangs.

  5. Mick Gold Coast QLD says:
    April 18, 2021 at 9:37 am

    “Kek”

    Kek. Kek?

    Is that some new and edgy thing the 13 year olds use, much like “lyfe” as a suffix? … dialect adopted by the American intelligentsia who destroy their own neighbourhoods while they laze about waiting to go to gaol?

  6. Mark M says:
    April 18, 2021 at 9:50 am

    Kek is orc for lol in world of Warcraft.
    Theoretically, human talk and orc talk cannot be understood in wow world, but the players found a way to interpret the two languages.

  7. Mick Gold Coast QLD says:
    April 18, 2021 at 10:20 am

    “Warcraft”

    Warcraft – and what, pray, is Warcraft and wow world?

    Don’t bother responding – I do not need to know. It sounds like pointless, vacuous garbage.

    Years ago someone wise observed that sitting gazing blankly at a television screen is one of the greatest wastes of time known to man. It proved to be excellent advice. Clever people that we are – now evolved to the point where children must be physically shoved outdoors, away from their security blanket electronic screens, to ward off depression, ADHD and all the other fashionable designer victimisations, sewer-side …

    They are illiterate in plain English, inarticulate, barely able to put a sentence together on paper, cannot enunciate clearly, are unable to present their work in a professional forum or verbally reconcile and justify the technical solutions. We were expected to have attained these things by our mid 20s, when we completed our cadetship and post graduate studies. Those who had not bothered were left behind.

    In the 2020s they value and admire cartoon show talk? Eh?

    The smart, strong and able ones stand out like a beacon and will profit mightily.

  8. Shy Ted says:
    April 18, 2021 at 10:47 am

    A BLM visit a day keeps the Apple buyers away.

  9. Albatross says:
    April 18, 2021 at 10:56 am

    Mick Gold Coast QLD says:
    April 18, 2021 at 10:20 am

    Three letters and all this. Lol.

  10. dover_beach says:
    April 18, 2021 at 11:35 am

    Send them to Cupertino. Let them have their way with Silicon Valley.

  11. Kneel says:
    April 18, 2021 at 11:57 am

    “Apple should use the commonsense prudent businesses have always used to protect themselves: don’t get involved in politics.”

    You’d think that they may have noticed what happened to the (US)NFL when they “got woke”. Pissing off the 50-odd percent of the population that actually have jobs and money, and which contains the majority of your existing customer base, was never going to improve your bottom line guys.

  12. Paul says:
    April 18, 2021 at 12:23 pm

    Those Apple communists are just as bad as their CCP comrades, both utilising enforced Labor child Labor cheap Labor to make more money, at the expense of Western workers.
    Globullists POS

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.