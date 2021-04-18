APPLE turned its re-built store in Portland into a George Floyd shrine as much as a telephone and computer outlet. The company hoped genuflecting to the Black Lives Matter pseudo-cause would protect the shop from being destroyed by Democrat terrorists a second time. It won’t surprise you to learn that BLM just burned it down anyway.
Liberty Quote
Government does not solve problems; it subsidizes them.— Ronald Reagan
-
Recent Comments
- Paul on Second Bite
- Bruce of Newcastle on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- Paul on People of Collar
- Dot on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- Des Deskperson on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- dover_beach on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- Colonel Crispin Berka on Bill Muehlenberg – Vaccine Passports, Big Brother, and Second-Class Citizens
- Lurcio on People of Collar
- Kneel on Pay up
- Bruce of Newcastle on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- Kneel on Second Bite
- Tom on People of Collar
- Mick Gold Coast QLD on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- Albatross on People of Collar
- Tel on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- Perplexed of Brisbane on Pay up
- P on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- wal1957 on People of Collar
- dover_beach on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- PB on Bill Muehlenberg – Vaccine Passports, Big Brother, and Second-Class Citizens
- JC on People of Collar
- Baysidegal on People of Collar
- HP on People of Collar
- JC on People of Collar
- dover_beach on Second Bite
- Vicki on Thank you, Catherine McGregor
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on People of Collar
- Tailgunner on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- duncanm on Pay up
- Tailgunner on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
-
Recent Posts
- People of Collar
- Bill Muehlenberg – Vaccine Passports, Big Brother, and Second-Class Citizens
- Second Bite
- Pay up
- Bert Biden
- Thank you, Catherine McGregor
- Muddy – Primal
- Losing control of a carefully crafted panic
- Splat
- The power of coal in Germany and South Australia
- Victoria Police: not only corrupt but lazy and incompetent
- Tele subs depth-charged over she-cheeks to the wind
- We are living in an intellectual emergency
- Vikki Campion guest post. High stakes in Hunter byelection
- Andrew Peacock, 1939-2021
- Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- Government tumescency expands another notch
- The Staggering Return of Mickey Finn
- Daunte’s Inferno
- Tanks But No Tanks
- It was the Christians
- Australia Post turns drama into soap opera
- Science versus emotion
- Bring a ute: “And they are really going to come for me now”
- I’m a doctor and my advice is don’t come back
- Holgate’s Gender Defence Pathetic and Insulting to Women
- What was that about RE getting cheaper all the time?
- More Fake News from their ABC
- How public health would report this statistic
- Biden obeys Trump
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Hart
- Diane Coyle
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Michel Rauchs
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Fenwick
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Reflections on Liberty and Power
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Kek.
Good news indeed. No doubt the guys who trashed the shop were filming and calling their mates on their IPhones. Unfortunately it is likely many of them were from out of town so won’t suffer the consequences of the lack or shops and jobs in the neighbourhood.
You have to wonder at what point do black people realise that BLM is not doing much for honest hard working blacks.
Need more stories about where all the money donated to BLM has gone and more exposes on the leadership.
Are Hollywood and Democrats still finding the bail of the rioters ?
The new term is no longer “largely peaceful protests”.
Its “Protests erupt”.
Because Apple – and Silicon Valley from end to end – is run by anti-social nerds who loathe the human race and whose only talent is writing HTML code for machines, it won’t have occurred to any of them that the upper-middle scum wrecking America in street riots – which didn’t end when they got rid of Trump – are anarchists opposed to civilisation itself whose blind hatred of Western freedoms will consume them and the their shopfronts for the iPhones they have made by slave labour in China.
Apple should use the commonsense prudent businesses have always used to protect themselves: don’t get involved in politics.
The brave new world Silicon Valley and the Democratic Party are constructing to replace the USA is a smoking ruin policed by street gangs.
Kek. Kek?
Is that some new and edgy thing the 13 year olds use, much like “lyfe” as a suffix? … dialect adopted by the American intelligentsia who destroy their own neighbourhoods while they laze about waiting to go to gaol?
Kek is orc for lol in world of Warcraft.
Theoretically, human talk and orc talk cannot be understood in wow world, but the players found a way to interpret the two languages.
Warcraft – and what, pray, is Warcraft and wow world?
Don’t bother responding – I do not need to know. It sounds like pointless, vacuous garbage.
Years ago someone wise observed that sitting gazing blankly at a television screen is one of the greatest wastes of time known to man. It proved to be excellent advice. Clever people that we are – now evolved to the point where children must be physically shoved outdoors, away from their security blanket electronic screens, to ward off depression, ADHD and all the other fashionable designer victimisations, sewer-side …
They are illiterate in plain English, inarticulate, barely able to put a sentence together on paper, cannot enunciate clearly, are unable to present their work in a professional forum or verbally reconcile and justify the technical solutions. We were expected to have attained these things by our mid 20s, when we completed our cadetship and post graduate studies. Those who had not bothered were left behind.
In the 2020s they value and admire cartoon show talk? Eh?
The smart, strong and able ones stand out like a beacon and will profit mightily.
A BLM visit a day keeps the Apple buyers away.
Three letters and all this. Lol.
Send them to Cupertino. Let them have their way with Silicon Valley.
“Apple should use the commonsense prudent businesses have always used to protect themselves: don’t get involved in politics.”
You’d think that they may have noticed what happened to the (US)NFL when they “got woke”. Pissing off the 50-odd percent of the population that actually have jobs and money, and which contains the majority of your existing customer base, was never going to improve your bottom line guys.
Those Apple communists are just as bad as their CCP comrades, both utilising enforced Labor child Labor cheap Labor to make more money, at the expense of Western workers.
Globullists POS