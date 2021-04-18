ANOTHER BILLION DOWN THE DRAIN IN SOUTH AUSTRALIA. Still a billion is not what it used to be, you spend a billion here and a billion there and you are still nowhere near real money nowadays.
The billion will be spent to make the power cheaper and more reliable and other things.
“The initiative we are partnering with South Australia today will help keep the lights on, lower energy prices, strengthen the economy and create more jobs as we rebuild from the coronavirus pandemic.” Said Taylor.
South Australia’s Prime Minister (sic) Steven Marshall said the deal would enable a hydrogen export industry in South Australia, carbon capture and storage to reduce emissions and the infrastructure needed for electric vehicles. Said that it would coordinate efforts to generate new revenue for farmers from carbon reductions. ..
“Simply put, the deal will reduce electricity prices in South Australia and create jobs in the fast-growing renewable energy industry,” he said.
THE SIMPLE TRUTH IS THAT UNRELIABLE ENERGY CANNOT REPLACE COAL IN THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE
Looking at the recent records, with a lot of wind droughts about (WA down at 2 to 3% of the installed capacity a lot of the time for two days) it is clear that SA and Victorian are stuffed when they lose any more coal power, regardless of the amount of installed wind and solar power.
A typical dinnertime scenario on a low wind day has SA importing from Victoria oftentimes with input to Victoria from Tasmania. At present, in the late evening, gas is contributing 89% of the local generation in SA. In Victoria coal (77%) and gas (7%) dominate the local generation. What happens when there is less coal power in Victoria and the wind drought in southern Australia is more serious than it is at present?
Don’t look to New South Wales, we are almost all the time beholden to Queensland or Victoria (plus Tasmania), and we will soon be down a coal station.
UNRELIABLE ENERGY CAN MAKE COAL UNECONOMIC BUT IT CAN’T REPLACE IT
I know headlines have to be brief, but what you mean is “taxpayer funded subsidies and government regulatory preferences for unreliable energy can make coal uneconomic [etc.]”.
I enjoyed the Hunt reference/inflation entendre anyway
Are these tossers really that stupid or are they corrupt liars?
Does anyone have an idea what the plan is for transporting H2 in this new export industry?
Can’t liquify it economically.. can you.. so what’s the deal?
Also energy density of liquid H2 is actually quite shit. Less than half that of LPG, and about 1/3 that of petrol.
oohh… ans there’s that matter of what you put it in to convert the H2 back to a useful energy form.
.. and don’t mention coal. That has about 4x the energy density of liquid H2.
lib, lab, green
Who’s your communist now?
I’m pleased about the label of unreliable energy, Rafe, but might I suggest a tweak?
I think we need to ditch ‘Fossil Fuels’ and rename them Reliable Energy, and apply the label Intermittent (or similar) Energy to the previous ‘Renewable.’ I realise that reads as awkward, but bear with me:
The label ‘fossil fuel/s’ while correct regarding their origin, has absorbed a great deal of negative propaganda, with barely a defensive whimper. Continuing to use the term which our opponents use to their advantage, brings us no benefits.
Secondly, the term does not describe its reliability and affordability in comparison to the alternatives. It needs to do so.
Thirdly, adopting (amongst ourselves, admittedly) the same initials as our opponents – R.E. – could in some circumstances, work to our advantage. I’m loathe to explain why in an open forum such as this.
By adopting the above, we would not be able to use the term Unreliable Energy. I’ll admit that Intermittent Energy reads as awkward, as does Pro-Poverty Energy, and a few other terms I can think of.
I believe, however, that everything begins with language. Our first step is to cease using the terms that are used as weapons against us.
