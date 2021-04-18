UNRELIABLE ENERGY CAN MAKE COAL UNECONOMIC BUT IT CAN’T REPLACE IT

ANOTHER BILLION DOWN THE DRAIN IN SOUTH AUSTRALIA. Still a billion is not what it used to be, you spend a billion here and a billion there and you are still nowhere near real money nowadays.

The billion will be spent to make the power cheaper and more reliable and other things.

“The initiative we are partnering with South Australia today will help keep the lights on, lower energy prices, strengthen the economy and create more jobs as we rebuild from the coronavirus pandemic.” Said Taylor. South Australia’s Prime Minister (sic) Steven Marshall said the deal would enable a hydrogen export industry in South Australia, carbon capture and storage to reduce emissions and the infrastructure needed for electric vehicles. Said that it would coordinate efforts to generate new revenue for farmers from carbon reductions. .. “Simply put, the deal will reduce electricity prices in South Australia and create jobs in the fast-growing renewable energy industry,” he said.

THE SIMPLE TRUTH IS THAT UNRELIABLE ENERGY CANNOT REPLACE COAL IN THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE

Looking at the recent records, with a lot of wind droughts about (WA down at 2 to 3% of the installed capacity a lot of the time for two days) it is clear that SA and Victorian are stuffed when they lose any more coal power, regardless of the amount of installed wind and solar power.

Check the widget.

A typical dinnertime scenario on a low wind day has SA importing from Victoria oftentimes with input to Victoria from Tasmania. At present, in the late evening, gas is contributing 89% of the local generation in SA. In Victoria coal (77%) and gas (7%) dominate the local generation. What happens when there is less coal power in Victoria and the wind drought in southern Australia is more serious than it is at present?

Don’t look to New South Wales, we are almost all the time beholden to Queensland or Victoria (plus Tasmania), and we will soon be down a coal station.