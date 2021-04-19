From a very entertaining review of David Michaelis’ new biography of Eleanor Roosevelt:
Helen Andrews: Do-Gooder In Chief.
Eleanor was moved by the desperate plight of out-of-work miners and, because they lived so close to Washington, it was convenient to throw herself into the effort to help them… By the end of the decade, no factory had been built, most Arthurdale residents were still on welfare, and the unit cost of their homes had risen to $16,635, up from an original target of $2,000. ‘My Missus, unlike most women, hasn’t any sense about money at all,’ FDR shrugged.”
In her peculiarly lengthy heyday, Mrs Roosevelt was called “First Lady of the World” by toadying pressmen. Her Arthurdale debacle – reminiscent of Homer Designs a Car – did justify the title in one sense: the henpecking of treasuries throughout the Western world to “help” people became an enduring political and cultural norm. Now, more than ever, we’re all residents.
“She’s the sort of woman who lives for others—you can always tell the others by their hunted expression.”
C.S. Lewis, The Screwtape Letters
plus ça change
A US friend, a natural born libertarian told me, with admiration, that it was Eleanor that insisted the verges of the interstates be left to native wildflowers, thus saving the taxpayer millions in mowing costs.
Which pleased my friend very much, as she hates the government’s hand in her pocket.
Didn’t Franklin keep a mistress?
Jowls as an older women and bad teeth were par for the course pre orthodontics.
‘Bovine’ eyes are a darn sight better than pxxx holes in the snow.
I don’t get the premise that she was involved in politics because she was plain, she was involved in politics because her husband was president.
not bad looking as a young woman
I don’t think Andrews argues that, ‘fan.
She says that was a prejudice people had, one outwardly embodied by Mrs Roosevelt.
Rones
He may have. Didn’t your previous wife keep a lover?
I forget , who does the glass houses thing go?
The Australian : ‘Driverless’ Tesla crashes, kills two’
Reminds me of previous age…
Those magnificent men in auto driving machines
The go uppity up up …in flames
120,000 gallons of water to put the fire out. Faaark!
I don’t know CL. She describes her as ‘not blessed with good looks’ and charmless.
Yet her description of her appearance is of Eleanor in middle age, not Eleanor as a young single woman.
The only reason she had influence was because of whom she married.
I don’t see a lesson for women seeking a life in politics here.
I do note that US first ladies are able to directly meddle in ways not acceptable here.
As I said,my friend, despite poverty,
lack of education and living in fly over country is both astute and very interested in the politics of her country and is clearly fond of Eleanor who was after all, never a politician in her own right.
Incidentally, as a theory, politics is for the ugly is venal and stupid.
Mrs. Roosevelt was well-known for taking no pleasure in food, and making sure that nobody else around her did either.