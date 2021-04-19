Oh, Terry …

Our good friend, the always excellent, Terry McCrann has an op-ed launching into both Scott Morrison and Lucio Di Bartolomeo (who? He’s the chairman of Australia Post).

THE key to understanding what happened on that fateful day October 22 and why the chairman of Australia Post, Lucio Di Bartolomeo, must resign or be sacked is in the precise words used by the prime minister in his public brutalising of then AusPost CEO Christine Holgate.

At around 2.40pm on that day, Scott Morrison said “The chief executive (Holgate) has been instructed to stand aside and, if she doesn’t wish to do that, she can go.” He did not say that she would – future tense – be asked or even instructed to stand aside. He did not say that the AusPost chairman or its board had been asked to stand her aside. But that she “has” – past tense – been instructed to stand aside.

Terry – quite rightly – points out that no matter how you slice and dice that statement both the government and the chairman of Australia Post did the wrong thing.

But this caught my eye:

If this was untrue, [Lucio Di Bartolomeo] had a clear, immediate and indeed urgent obligation to make a public statement correcting the record. This was an obligation he owed to every Australian, the 26m real owners of AusPost . It was an obligation he owed, as chairman, very especially to his CEO, Holgate, and all the employees of AusPost; and it was an obligation he owed to something quaintly called ‘the truth’.

Well yes.

… something quaintly called ‘the truth’.

At an intellectual level I know Terry is correct. Every decent human being knows Terry is correct.

But … here we are.