American Idiot

Our idiot president is often seen wearing two masks even though he’s immune now. If Fauci has his way, we will be wearing masks until we’re all too old to care. The Democrats are more concerned with Fauci worship than with the freedom of American citizens. It’s a cult at this point. Fauci loves his on-camera appearances more than he loves medicine.” – Stephen Kruiser



Biden wears a mask – or masks – solely to avoid answering questions. That’s not even a joke. The theme of this ‘presidency’ is unending and completely fake emergency. Bizarrely, there seems to be no impetus whatsoever in Democrat ranks to instead play the more traditional role of post-election optimists and liberators. The party was so utterly destroyed psychologically by Donald Trump that it cannot bear the thought that Americans – unmasked and fancy-free – will escape the hurt locker and fly back to his enlivening orange glow.