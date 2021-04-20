Cost: approximately $3.79 million

Posted on April 20, 2021 by currencylad

This entry was posted in Take Nanny down, Wasteful Spending. Bookmark the permalink.

6 Responses to Cost: approximately $3.79 million

  1. Boambee John says:
    April 20, 2021 at 5:06 pm

    The federal government said that “experts were consulted”.

    There’s their problem. Try normal human beings, rather than “eggspurts”.

  2. Rex Anger says:
    April 20, 2021 at 5:07 pm

    Their milkshakes bought all the boys to the yard…

    …And they were shit.

    #DamnRight

  4. miltonf says:
    April 20, 2021 at 5:10 pm

    The canbra way

  6. Daily llama says:
    April 20, 2021 at 5:22 pm

    I’ve heard of crashing the big yoghurt truck but that’s ridiculous

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.