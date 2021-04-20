Liberty Quote
When governments cannot spend, they regulate.— Chris Berg
Cost: approximately $3.79 million
This entry was posted in Take Nanny down, Wasteful Spending. Bookmark the permalink.
The federal government said that “experts were consulted”.
There’s their problem. Try normal human beings, rather than “eggspurts”.
Their milkshakes bought all the boys to the yard…
…And they were shit.
#DamnRight
This milkshake? Kelis?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GzSgz3R8oso
The canbra way
Wrong clip, this is the good one.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6AwXKJoKJz4
I’ve heard of crashing the big yoghurt truck but that’s ridiculous