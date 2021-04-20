Democrats call for more looting and violence in Minnesota

Chauvin attorney: “Now that we have U.S. representatives threatening acts of violence in relation to this case it’s mind boggling to me.”
Judge: “I’ll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned.”
Pelosi and Waters; two repellent peas in a pod.
Needless to say, if Trump or a conservative threatened or advocated violence, particularly to intimidate courts and juries …
It is pretty obvious that Maxi Waters wants to keep this going and in the press for as long as possible. The conservatives always acquiesce and constantly back down so the left will win every skirmish.
The world belongs to the steadfast.
The hypocrisy and double standards is unbelievable. Words fail me.
let’s storm something and blame Trump.
When Maxine votes for laws to be passed you can bet she expects them to be respected.
She doesn’t have to.
I suspect she feels like a shark, completely in her element, while the little people are hapless bathers treading water at the surface.
If the judge were less afraid of the Democrat Party Machine, I suspect Maxine may have copped a Contempt of Court charge.
Much more effective than mealy-mouthed comments about a
successful grounds for appeals.
Unless he is expectingtje jury to deliver a Guilty verdict out of fear and political expediency…
I really don’t see a non-riot way out.
If he is convicted it will be a validation of the mobs’ claims and license to riot.
If not then they will take it as proof that the system is out to get them and license to riot.
Horrible as it may be I wonder if a curfew to allow tempers to cool might not be in order since the alternative is death and destruction.
And tempers cooling? I think when they get into their mobs it is like when locusts are in close enough proximity and their constant body contact changes their behaviour to swarming.
In crazy Maxine’s world.
Capitol protests and Trump “supported domestic terrorists” bad, telegraphing rioting, killing and destroying private property – good.
do you really think the mob will take the slightest notice of a curfew? do you really think the police will enforce it?
PS Antifa wants death and destruction.