– Australian Defence Association director Neil James – a close friend of Angus Campbell – on Defence Minister Peter Dutton dealing with the CDF's unit citation disgrace



James used to speak for servicemen. He seems to have become crabby about the dominance of the SAS and is now bedazzled by golden braid and woke intentions. There is nothing reciprocal about supreme authority. We the people have it. General Campbell will do as he’s told.