Civil control in a democracy is a reciprocal arrangement.”
– Australian Defence Association director Neil James – a close friend of Angus Campbell – on Defence Minister Peter Dutton dealing with the CDF’s unit citation disgrace
James used to speak for servicemen. He seems to have become crabby about the dominance of the SAS and is now bedazzled by golden braid and woke intentions. There is nothing reciprocal about supreme authority. We the people have it. General Campbell will do as he’s told.
Some would take those words as a threat.
Dutton should cut him down a size or two.
“Civil control ..is a reciprocal arrangement.”
No it isn’t.Civil control is control, albeit paying attention to specialist advice.
James is correct in theory. But his comments in context are wrong.
Both sides are meant to keep each other aware of the realities of strategy vs. military capability, and curb each others’ enthusiasm and/or pull each other back from the brink.
That might arguably include inflicting serious public reputational damage on the organisation for one’s own benefit.
Labor did this to the ADF in 2010 over the ADFA Skype sex business. And the woke within the Department started this rigmarole in 2015. It should have been nipped in the bud by a competent Defence Minister then.
And where was Neil James in all of these? Making convenient soundbites and comments, but little else…
That might arguably include inflicting serious public reputational damage on the organisation for one’s own benefit.
Correction- Going to the brink of a catastrophically bad decision might arguably include inflicting serious public reputational damage on the organisation for one’s own benefit.
Seditious nonsense. Has CL heard of the Crown.
Unless the military is under full control of an elected government there is a risk of independent action by armed forces in defiance of civilian authority through their parliament. SE Asian countries tell us all we need to know about corrupt military chiefs taking over governance when they disagree with politicians. Don’t think it could never happen here but our military could probably not muster enough willing troops to do much more than capture government centres and the media. However, any overt defiance by the armed force heads should be stamped on immediately with their instant removal where necessary. Dutton will do this if required.
There is nothing reciprocal about supreme authority. We the people have it.
Er…we’re not the US, lad.
Sovereignty in Australia is vested in the Crown and Parliament.
Don’t be autistic, Pyrmonter.
Supreme authority is vested in the people (that is, the Parliament – to which the Minister is answerable and which is elected by Australians).
Angus Campbell wasn’t just put in his place by Queen Elizabeth II.
Civilian control of the military is not reciprocal. It is absolute.
It is. However, the responsibility is reciprocal.
That was said to by a high up cop once.
My response “The queen has said many times she serves the people and parliament is elected.
I’m not sure what you mean, Rex.
Reciprocity over control is what James has argued.
The military may advise or respond critically to suggested deployments etc but, ultimately, it follows the orders of civilians. Either that or top officers resign or instigate a mutiny.
I, too, was flabbergasted by the bile and aggression of this retired friend of the Generals.
He and his ilk are why more ex-soldiers suicided than were killed in action only recently. Support the vets at voiceofaveteran.org – seems a truly grassroots organisation more deserving of respect than the entrenched oligarchy in the official channels!
Cheers for that link, I am looking forward to checking out the Podcast.
100% right decision by Dutton, even if some or all of the Afghanistan allegations turn out to be true… only those guilty should pay a price (including the higher ups who may have turned a blind eye).
This is a Commonwealth.
The Crown is held to “personify” the People, acting for and on our behalf.
If you check the Coronation Oath, the Monarch promises to govern the People according to OUR Laws and Customs. Not her whims and desires.
The Crown does not hold authority independent of the will of the people. Our ancestors fought a bloody Civil War and lopped the head off Charles 1st to make the point that the monarch is not above the Law.
In simple terms, the Monarch “makes” law, but the Parliament determines what that law will be. Judiciary applies it. Police enforce it. Military defend it.
Separation of Powers. No one Branch of government can legally rule without consent.
The relationship between Civil and Military authority is not one of equal authority. The authority rests with Parliament and Monarch. Military provide expertise, but remain servants.
That isn’t necessarily correct then.
Neil is then trying to argue that ADF Hierarchy is sacrosanct, and should not be interfered with politically.
That is not correct, for any Public Service arm.
I think blatant partisanship (like the 2010 ballyhoo I alluded to upthread) is to be condemned, whomever does it.
But Peter Dutton proved himself to be quite aware of the damage ADFHQ are inflicting on their rank and file, and the embarrassment they are causing to the Public.
I wish it were, that Ministers were more willing to check the ambitions of their Public Service heads. And vice versa. The responsibility for Fearless and Frank advice is on all
Much could have happened to avert the cultural disasters the ADF has had inflicted on it (culminating in Brereton), if the ADFHQ had stood up and firmly pointed out its due processes and procedure were very much in place over the ADFA incident when Stephen Smith amd the media started arcing up at them…
Self inflicted. Particularly Brereton.
Ignoring the control aspect, aren’t citations such as this awarded by the GG?
ie: who has the authority to revoke them?
If only. In only the most theoretical sense.
Self inflicted. Particularly Brereton.
Yes. But only post-ADFA in 2010.
Remember, Sammie Crumpets only got her leftwit claws in because of Elizabeth Broderick, who was inflicted on the ADF by Stephen Smith and beleagured Julia Gillard.
All over some shitbag proto-Cadet who thought he’d break all the rules he’d just been taught about “NO SEX ON COMPANY TIME OR PROPERTY,” and make sure he livestreamed it to show off to his mates…