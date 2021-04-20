Ronald Reagan on Walter Mondale

Posted on April 20, 2021 by Sinclair Davidson

Former Vice President Walter Mondale, a civil rights champion who lost a 1984 White House bid in one of the largest Electoral College landslides in U.S. history, died Monday evening at his home in Minneapolis. He was 93.

WSJ

4 Responses to Ronald Reagan on Walter Mondale

  1. Roger says:
    April 20, 2021 at 12:33 pm

    A different world.

  2. Professor Fred Lenin says:
    April 20, 2021 at 1:36 pm

    And this man was in the early stages of dementia ,he makes paedo sniffy biden look like hes due for the knackers yard ,Chalk and Cheese .

  3. Infidel Tiger King says:
    April 20, 2021 at 1:39 pm

    Maybe Ted Cruz could quote Roman history, but unlikely any others could.

    Mondale was a far left loon and would be to the right of the current Dems.

  4. Dot says:
    April 20, 2021 at 1:41 pm

    Good summary Tiger.

    The Dems and America have lost the plot.

