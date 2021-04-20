Ronald Reagan on Walter Mondale

Former Vice President Walter Mondale, a civil rights champion who lost a 1984 White House bid in one of the largest Electoral College landslides in U.S. history, died Monday evening at his home in Minneapolis. He was 93.
Let us not, however, upon this account rashly conclude that she is capable of supporting any burden, nor even be too confident that she could support, without great distress, a burden a little greater than what has already been laid upon her.— Adam Smith
A different world.
And this man was in the early stages of dementia ,he makes paedo sniffy biden look like hes due for the knackers yard ,Chalk and Cheese .
Maybe Ted Cruz could quote Roman history, but unlikely any others could.
Mondale was a far left loon and would be to the right of the current Dems.
Good summary Tiger.
The Dems and America have lost the plot.