Toxic liars

The question asked in this post from Powerline is WHO WILL BE THE NEXT NEOCONSERVATIVES?, that is, who will be among those who moved from left to right when they finally found out how vile and repulsive the left really is. This last happened in the 1960s/1970s when I made the transition myself, and the very very odd thing is that amongst all the people I knew then, I am the only one who shifted. When I visit home, it is virtually impossible for me to raise any political issue with any of the people I grew up with. Leftism really is a disease which truly must rot the brain and for whom facts are optional extras dependent on what the agenda is and the needs of the narrative. The universities and the media are the worst carriers, but it is everywhere.

Anyway, the suggestion is made that Bill Maher, who I have never paid any attention to before, may be one of the neo-conservatives who is about to transition from left to right. We’ll see. Meanwhile, he gets this covid agenda pretty right. Still anti-Trump, of course, but it’s the only way to get a leftist audience to stay tuned.