Toxic liars

The question asked in this post from Powerline is WHO WILL BE THE NEXT NEOCONSERVATIVES?, that is, who will be among those who moved from left to right when they finally found out how vile and repulsive the left really is. This last happened in the 1960s/1970s when I made the transition myself, and the very very odd thing is that amongst all the people I knew then, I am the only one who shifted. When I visit home, it is virtually impossible for me to raise any political issue with any of the people I grew up with. Leftism really is a disease which truly must rot the brain and for whom facts are optional extras dependent on what the agenda is and the needs of the narrative. The universities and the media are the worst carriers, but it is everywhere.
Anyway, the suggestion is made that Bill Maher, who I have never paid any attention to before, may be one of the neo-conservatives who is about to transition from left to right. We’ll see. Meanwhile, he gets this covid agenda pretty right. Still anti-Trump, of course, but it’s the only way to get a leftist audience to stay tuned.
Bill Maher is no Neo-conservative. More of a Chameleon.
He occasionally wanders off the reservation and delivers magnificent rambles like this. My earliest experience of his wit and intellect was his interview with Jordan Peterson.
Maybe as a media person he is not entitled to his own opinion, but sneaks one in every now and then to prove he is worth watching.
I’m not optimistic. On the contrary, I’ve seen a number of people in my immediate circle drift over the last few years from soft-left/centrist positions to hard left. One was a guy who was considered a conservative by his friends, but he turned into the most extreme and unhinged case of Trump derangement syndrome I’ve ever seen.
Funnily enough, now that he doesn’t have Trump to obsess about, he has suddenly decided he believes in man-made climate change, a topic I’ve never heard him raise before.
Why do politicians and lawyers lie all the time?
To keep in practice?
Leftism really is a disease…
This keeps being repeated here.
Those who do so are apparently unaware of how this taps into the therapeutic culture that has done so much to wreck the ethos of self-responsibility and moral accountability that was once characteristic of Western societies.
Leftism is not a disease. It is a political and moral choice and its advocates must be held accountable.
The biggest wakeup from Maher has to be the kids are back at school in republican states, but still at home in shithole states. If the parents and kids haven’t woken up to this, they deserve to rot in the democrat cesspit they live in.
I tend to agree Rog, but the stats that half of all white lefty women have a form of mental illness is enough for reasonable doubt!
Like Steve K., I am the only one in the circle of people who were my friends when I was young who has moved to the right. And, like cuckoo, one or two of them have moved from soft to hard left as a result of Trump’s powerful challenge to their orthodoxy.
We are going through a period of intense polarisation, as are the US and the UK. This is because there is a massive power struggle in the Western world between those who recognise and value Western civilisation and those who don’t.
The infuriating thing is that those who are undermining our society are paradoxically most dependent on its bounty. They live in a sort of daze where they do not connect wealth and how it is produced, technology and how it is developed, and why they have the freedom to campaign for their worldview.
Ya gotta laugh when you see ‘tree-changers’ on lifestyle programs simultaneously decrying as evil the benefits of Western civilisation, while moaning about their slow internet connection!
Oh, and I’m convinced that the reason so many lefties are unhappy/crazy is because of the cognitive dissonance mentioned above.
At some level they know that their belief system simply doesn’t add up, and that’s very stressful.
He isn’t a conservative, but he does seem to call out the left sometimes.
Exactly, Roger.
This is also why I no longer use the put-down about leftism being a “mental illness.” It’s also cruelly insulting to people so afflicted literally.
A candidate: Bari Wiess: left-of-centre journo, now running an anti-cancellation substack and doing the rounds of the more serious, sympathetic outlets: Commentary, Hoover etc. For example:
Bill Maher does seem to have challenged a few of the left’s causes and excesses.