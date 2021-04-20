Underbite girl won’t take no for an answer

Posted on April 20, 2021 by currencylad

Yes, this is real. The Morrison government on sex, consent, cream and tacos:

11 Responses to Underbite girl won’t take no for an answer

  2. theleftfootkick says:
    April 20, 2021 at 9:16 am

    At least they weren’t twerking!

  3. Albatross says:
    April 20, 2021 at 9:24 am

    Teach women not to rape.

    Anyhow, great to see my tax dollars applied to producing dairy fetish videos.

  4. Old School Conservative says:
    April 20, 2021 at 9:25 am

    Ban all sex eduction at schools and leave that to the parents.

  5. MatrixTransform says:
    April 20, 2021 at 9:27 am

    Says the video something like …
    it’s like moving the ‘yes’ line right over pat the ‘maybe’ line. Ignoring your rich inner world and violating your rights.

    Dan Andrews should watch this video

  6. MatrixTransform says:
    April 20, 2021 at 9:27 am

    *past

  7. Roger says:
    April 20, 2021 at 9:30 am

    Nanny state trying to be hip with the youngsters.

  8. thefrollickingmole says:
    April 20, 2021 at 9:36 am

    You know if we had comedians in this country this would be a massively exploitable thing to mock.

    Sitting next to the bloke from “there will be blood” would be good for about 5 of them alone.
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a5d9BrLN5K4

    I dont even need to tell you what he will be using instead of his finger to show how he will “drink your milkshake” do I?

    Having Chad Thundercock/Stacey versions vs ugly people.

    Stacey making millions off her “onlymilkshake” app.

  9. MatrixTransform says:
    April 20, 2021 at 9:41 am

    sesame street for adolescents.
    at least they used real people in the video instead of muppets so, that’s positive

    a quick head-butt would probably help the guy maintain the ‘no’ line and also probably keep the perpetrator guessing about where the ‘maybe’ zone even begins

    without recourse to force (or proxy force ), it’s all just words

  10. Dinky says:
    April 20, 2021 at 9:43 am

    Many call the LNP LaborLite.

    That’s an outrageous lie.

    They’re full Labor.

    Hell they’ll run past Labor & go full Greens.

  11. Robber Baron says:
    April 20, 2021 at 9:46 am

    More evidence of government over-reach and over-funding.

