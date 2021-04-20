Underbite girl won’t take no for an answer

Yes, this is real. The Morrison government on sex, consent, cream and tacos:
This is the government's new video to educate teenagers on consent… and honestly, I think I actually know less about the issue after watching this. What's going on?
Originally reported by @samanthamaiden
Full video here –https://t.co/hzxSFGWvKq pic.twitter.com/MflbzhDPZP
— Matilda Boseley (@MatildaBoseley) April 19, 2021
Sorry.
Not sorry.
At least they weren’t twerking!
Teach women not to rape.
Anyhow, great to see my tax dollars applied to producing dairy fetish videos.
Ban all sex eduction at schools and leave that to the parents.
Says the video something like …
it’s like moving the ‘yes’ line right over pat the ‘maybe’ line. Ignoring your rich inner world and violating your rights.
Dan Andrews should watch this video
*past
Nanny state trying to be hip with the youngsters.
You know if we had comedians in this country this would be a massively exploitable thing to mock.
Sitting next to the bloke from “there will be blood” would be good for about 5 of them alone.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a5d9BrLN5K4
I dont even need to tell you what he will be using instead of his finger to show how he will “drink your milkshake” do I?
Having Chad Thundercock/Stacey versions vs ugly people.
Stacey making millions off her “onlymilkshake” app.
sesame street for adolescents.
at least they used real people in the video instead of muppets so, that’s positive
a quick head-butt would probably help the guy maintain the ‘no’ line and also probably keep the perpetrator guessing about where the ‘maybe’ zone even begins
without recourse to force (or proxy force ), it’s all just words
Many call the LNP LaborLite.
That’s an outrageous lie.
They’re full Labor.
Hell they’ll run past Labor & go full Greens.
More evidence of government over-reach and over-funding.