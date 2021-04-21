Ahahahahahahaha

Former US intelligence director backs Turnbull and Rudd’s call for Murdoch media inquiry https://t.co/Xv9GZRhTUR
— Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) April 20, 2021
Former US intelligence director backs Turnbull and Rudd’s call for Murdoch media inquiry https://t.co/Xv9GZRhTUR
— Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) April 20, 2021
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
History is littered with examples of politicians withdrawing citizens’ rights to free expression because they did not like what they had been saying about them at a particular moment in history.
Scratch the surface of this proposal and you will find a harsh new regime which stands to damage Australia’s reputation as a democracy and might well come back to bite the politicians, academics and publishers who are supporting it today.
OMG, Trumblestiltskin is citing Clapped!?! YMBFJ!!
So Turnbull is a Clapper fan? Why am I not surprised? There in one tweet he manages to shows his utter ignorance and incompetence in a single clueless package.
Birds of a feather.
In a just world, this prick would be in jail.
What ever happened to John H. Durham?
As soon as I clicked on the link and found the Gardian I knew it was a scam to get MT and KR on a headline and further push the agenda set by them to protect their investments and family fortunes.
Nothing to do with politics or so called global warming, or so called climate change.
Nearly as big a calamity as that climate program running on the abc at 7.30. This would have to be the most purile, worst researched, worst presented, lightweight program, that does not present any facts, only juvenile opinions, that I have ever seen.
Could someone remind Malcontent that he doesn’t need to sit an exam every day to show us he is a buffoon. He has already proven it to everybody’s satisfaction as PM
The Guardian supported slavery back in the day, no surprises their judgment is so poor that they would cite someone so badly discredited in support of two of Australia’s most poorly performed ex prime ministers.
Ludicrous nonsense, an attempt to diminish what little media democracy we have left in this country. Anything coming out of the Biden camp in the US is highly suspect and we should have nothing to do with it. Are you listening there, Scott Morrison, regarding the US threat to abandon us unless we join the Biden religious climate crusade? Tell the Biden US to go jump. We might as well be vassals to China as to this undemocratic set of electoral thieves tryin to throw their weight around.
The Roosians the Roosians where does Putin fit in this plot to destroy socialism ?
Bit slow of the mark Malky the Roosiansare the flavour of the month in left US Untelligence what do you think all those Chinese Bribeswere for ?
Take the eyes off the Real Threat .
Hahaha the deep state was always mates with Malcolm, that’s why they helped remove Abbott. Lord Monckton warmed us it was about to happen.
James Clapper was one of those people involved in the Trump collusion outrage. He was also a person who virtually called Trump a traitor only to admit under oath that he had no evidence to support that view. He is not to be trusted or relied upon.
He (Clapper) is not to be trusted or relied upon.
Ditto Turnbull.
In America, county sheriffs are elected. That’s why Obama and his Alinkskyists corrupted the FBI and the CIA: their leaders are easily accessible unelected Washington bureaucrats who live in the DC Swamp that votes 95% Democrat.
That’s behind the Democrats’ war on police – to reduce the budget, power and morale of local police forces.
For a corrupt old Washington hack like James Clapper, Rupert Murdoch (who built a global empire giving the media market what it wants using mass-circulation journalism) is a tribal enemy.
The Guardian is the opposite of mass-circulation journalism, flogging left-wing opinion to the communist-inclined minority in the English-speaking world and propped up by a shrinking trust that will be exhausted in coming years.
So it was only a matter of time before The Guardian wheeled out a Washington Swamper like James Clapper to corroborate its hatred of Rupert Murdoch. Talk about a non-story!
What ever happened to John H. Durham?
good question. If you’re Gen. Flynn you get a “trumped” up Logan Act prosecution. If you’re part of the Swamp, things seem to move at a rather serene pace.
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/04/12/us/politics/durham-investigation-brookings-institution.html
link attached
Clapper should be rotting in prison for what he did the dirty crook.
When the Garudain goes tits up, I will “be with champagne”.
According to lefties and Liberal wets, Turnbull “is not a lefty.”
Sure, and I’ve got a cheap bridge in Brooklyn to sell them.
Still trying to muster up reasons to prove that it was all someone else’s fault and that he was not a dismal failure.
His success as a Liberals was what could be managed by manoeuvring within the Photios dominated party.
Externally, where voters are part of the equation, he was a disaster.
I think he still sees himself like this, with his cranium expanded to envelope his massive brain.
Some photographer and compositor must have been wetting themselves making it.
At least the lights would still be on and petrol for the car, if we cosy up to China. It seems our freedoms will be gone either way.
“Turnbull and Rudd”, the vaudeville act from hell.