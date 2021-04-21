Chauvin found guilty of being white as a drug zombie died

Thank you George Floyd for sacrificing your life for justice!”
– Though still giggling about Ashli Babbitt’s murder, Nancy Pelosi believes violent thug Floyd took one for the team – the team being the Democrat Party
Yet nobody is allowed to speak the truth. Describing what is happening in front of your eyes is too impolite.
A dirty old woman in every way. Oozes evil. Says all you need to know about SFO too.
Fuck me she actually said that?
Time for some more plastic surgery? I’m sure the Tesla shares are going well.
So Pink went out (drugged out of his gourd) and suicided by cop – is that what you’re saying, you foul ol’ slag?
She’s in rude health for someone her age who drinks so heavily.
Who said cheats never prosper?
The mob gets the lynching it’s been baying for.
I really don’t think it’s hyperbole to describe these people as evil. Pure evil.
Was always gunna happen. What Juror would be willing to face the wrath of the mob if a not guilty or manslaughter verdict had been delivered. I certainly would think twice. Let’s face it your house and business would burn, you would be cancelled and probably lose your job as the Democratic Party cheers the mob on! Outcome will be no white cop will ever confront a black criminal again. And why would they? Emboldened by the victory and flushed with success and with the knowledge that they have the full support of this faux government it will be open slather from BLM! Probably touch a few houses and trash a few neighbourhoods to celebrate – the left never stops once it is on a roll.
Candace Owens
Found guilty of 2 x counts of Murder and one of Manslaughter, yet there was only one ‘victim’.
How do you one kill someone 3 times?
Did she really say that?
Does Minnesota “law” really allow triple killing?
@ Dot
Remarkably, in answer to your first question, it would appear so: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2021/04/20/pelosi-thanks-george-floyd-sacrificing-your-life-justice/7310695002/
@ happy
I think they’re a sort of alternative verdict, something I don’t think our system of criminal pleading allows: the idea being that if an appellate court finds an irregularity with the ‘top level’ conviction, there is no need for a re-trial; and that that the levels are alternative grades of culpability: whereas we have simply manslaughter/murder (now – there was a short period when murder was subdivided in the UK into capital and non-capital murder), in the US they seek to refine the categories of offence. In the end, I’m not sure it matters all that much: the differences in culpability here end up reflected in the non-parole periods.
Your 11 word heading CL is a most succinct summary of this terrible injustice.
Black crims now have free rein, cops won’t go near them if they haven’t already resigned in droves.
Who would choose to live and work in a Blue State with the lynch mob now in charge.
If this travesty is not overturned by Appeal Courts you can kiss the legal system goodbye
aided and abetted by senile Joe and his coterie of evil women.
They carried on a treat about the Russian era “show” trials and yet this farce is right up there with the best of them.
Alternative charges. The jury votes on all of them. Often if you prove the higher charge you get a clean sweep.
Apt comparison.
Wrong.
The case must be appealed. First, the trial should not have been held in Minnesota. Second, the 27M cash settlement should not have been announced before the trial was held. Third, the jury should have been sequestered. Fourth, the jury was subject to intimidation. Fifth, the preponderance of the evidence favoured the defendant.
…and whatever happened to Floyd, he definitely wasn’t strangled.
Don’t overlook the power of pickling.
How do you one kill someone 3 times?
Cascading charges so if he was jury acquitted for 2nd degree murder, the jury could then look at 3rd degree murder. If that also failed, the charge of 2nd degree manslaughter was the final ‘back-up’.
An explanation of the Chauvin charges:
Second-degree murder charge
Second-degree murder is causing the death of a human being, without intent to cause that death, while committing or attempting to commit another felony. In this case, the alleged felony was third-degree assault. Chauvin is charged with committing or intentionally aiding in the commission of this crime.
Third-degree murder charge
Third-degree murder is unintentionally causing someone’s death by committing an act that is eminently dangerous to other persons while exhibiting a depraved mind, with reckless disregard for human life. Chauvin is accused of committing or intentionally aiding in the commission of this crime.
Second-degree manslaughter charge
Second-degree manslaughter is culpable negligence where a person creates an unreasonable risk and consciously takes the chance of causing death or great bodily harm to someone else. Chauvin is charged with committing or intentionally aiding in the commission of this crime.
The appeals on the legal process and convictions could potentially go on for 1-2 years.
Isn’t that, in itself, an admission of guilt?
In local news, I took a peek at Their ABC news site to find 4 separate entries in their “top” stories about this topic … didn’t read any of them for fear that I would be incensed with their perspective. Don’t think any of them would say:
I’m just so glad I don’t pay any taxes to our Fed government.
Media strategy.
Yes. Video link added.
Thanks, Bush.
Brilliant analysis by Candace Owens.
Of course the Pelosi cadaver must be pumped up with all sorts of chemical uppers/downers/preservatives/dyes. 80 yo and still trying to look like a dolly bird.
Cmon man, what sort of justice system is that in Minnesota.
They should look at our gold standard in Victoria. Oh, wait.
What is wrong with her. She must be a true zealot. She can’t have many years left, she will not live to see the Great Socialist Utopia (which lasts all of 20 mins before the decline starts with gathering speed until you get your usual socialist shithole).
Has she really got nothing better to do with her waning years?
Regardless of the verdict it strikes me that in 1995 people cheered, largely along racial lines, at the acquittal of OJ Simpson. Now they cheer at the conviction of Chauvin on racial and political lines. Sad.
“Has she really got nothing better to do with her waning years?”
My suspicion is that, like Her Majesty, she is very uneasy about what comes next.
Yeah but OJ was guilty.
The analysis on American Thinker and other conservative sites has been of the view that the defense was a bit lacklustre but OK. The difficulty was always the things being saiod and done outside court. They mostly thought in a less charged atmosphere he would have either had the charges dismissed or at most manslaughter. The whole lot, particularly the 2nd degree murder charge was not seen as plausible. Given the amount of doubt over how the guy died.
Wonder how long he will last in prison. Surprised the entire Minnesota law officer cohort dont walk. Chauvin was probably a bit too rough as a cop. But is a pay check worth a possible prison term?
We are seeing the USA fall, in real-time. This is not hyperbole, this is real and it is happening just in time for the rise of China (which grew 18% last quarter) along with their aggressive military ambitions.
With Chauvin’s unsequestered jury commuting past the burning buildings of “peaceful protests”, along with the certainty that the jurors names would be made available to the mainstream media, there is little doubt that the guilty verdicts on all counts were rendered purely out of fear.
What does this mean? It means if you are black, (eventually to include gay, brown, female, Lqbtqwerty, and on and on and on…..) you are untouchable. We see it here, where poverty stricken indigenous communities are lawless zones that have little or no police or assistance. We don’t pay too much attention to it here as most of this activity are far removed from the cities. In the USA however, it is exclusively an urban issue and it is on another scale.
USA 2021: No free speech due to the rotten cancel culture, no freedom of assembly unless you’re burning things down, and now, no independent and fair legal processes.
My hope is that US citizens don’t let their 2nd amendment rights evaporate with the ease that they let the rest of their freedoms adrift. But as an Australian, who am I to say anything? Australians’ will be be facing this fallout over the next 5 years and we’ve been proudly gifting our rights away since 1996.
The prosecutor stood in court, faced the jury and read out each of their names, addresses and telephone numbers, made reference to a little two year old kid belonging to one of them, probably a bit more subtle than beheading your favourite horse and placing the head on your bed, but not much.
Are you implying that poor old Lizzie II is hell bound? WTF, are you Qanon or something?
So, it was systemic wacism all along.
27 mil payout for the family. .fark I would get the most dumbest sibbling in my family and plough them full of parmesan and push them in front of a police squad , then sit back and watch the money roll in.