How dare the Prime Minister not devote all his attention to me – Brittany Higgins

Ms Ego is outraged that a date hasn’t been finalised for her meeting with the Prime Minister after she accepted his offer for a meeting last week. Ms Ego likes to publicly and privately accept initiations despite being concerned about her privacy. I’m hanging out for her book, which will surely be the greatest work of literature since the Old Man and the Sea. I’m sure the Prime Minister is hanging out to meet Ms Ego and hear her words of wisdom.
Liberty Quote
A government that is big enough to give you all you want is big enough to take it all away.— Barry Goldwater
-
-
Can’t wait until this silly bint’s 15 minutes are over.
scomo will need to record the meeting and hopefully have witnesses.
No doubt Ms Ego will say anything after the meeting
I hope the PM is aware that everything and anything he says will be massaged and then regurgitated into print. Good luck there coMo.
Higgins certainly has got tickets on herself.
Will they discuss responsible alcohol consumption?
Record it. Once the silly cow lies about what was said release the tape. Say and do nothing else. The smart thing to do, stop laughing up the back, would be not to meet her in the first place. But being smart is something that Scotty and the SFL’s will never be accused of.
Quite so, Scott. Quite so.
“In the spirit of reform…”
How about some personal reformation first?
What are the odds that she emerges from the meeting and claims that he tried to rape her?
I have no thoughts on a suitable date but this would be the perfect location for a meet up.
Responsible consumption of alcohol?
Taking responsibility for the consequences of your actions is one topic that will definitely not be on the agenda, which will suit both of those irredeemable imbeciles just fine.
A topic for discussion. Not turning up to the workplace pissed off ones tits. The standard that every other workplace across the country has in place.
She didn’t write that tweet herself. It was written by a “Professional Progressive.”
Look at the words and terms she uses. It all seems oh so nice and how could anyone be against that.
Spirit of reform
Improve
Willing
Come together
Speak Plainly
Difficult Issues
Progressive commies use the language of emotion. That’s why they have most of the kids, gays and women in their corner.
Using facts and logic against them has zero effect.
I presume the meeting is where he presents her with the Electrodry bill.
A bit of context for Rafe’s comment.
In the ACT (Crimes Act 1900, s 67) consent to sexual intercourse is negated where given while the complainant was intoxicated by liquor or drugs. Someone minded to fabricate a complaint might know, or be advised, to say that they were, in effect, pissed as a newt. NSW law is the same, and one case the defence challenged the complainant on her account, alleging exaggeration.
Top reply.
Just why the idiot agreed to meet the stupid bint is beyond me.
What possible good can come from it?
Brittany Higgins Pty Ltd if you don’t mind.
ABN 19 648 825 290
ABN status: Active from 19 Mar 2021
Entity type: Australian Private Company
Goods & Services Tax (GST): Not currently registered for GST
Main business location: QLD 4006
Not wanting to cash in at all.
“Baa Humbug says:
April 21, 2021 at 4:06 pm”
Correct….that’s not Ms Ego’s language.
And to think that fool Scummo has validated her.
ScoMo to Brittany, pictures or it didn’t happen. #letsrollthetape
Tellingly, her new media handlers have told her to now appear in public as Frumpy McFrumpster and eschew all those glam Parliament house frock shots that predate her unfortunate allegation.
The damaged woman motif workshops with the focus groups better as they try and play us like a Stradivarius.
Isn’t she donating half the royalties from her book to a rope crisis center?
Look, lady, I’m not paying for your OnlyFans.