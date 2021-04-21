How dare the Prime Minister not devote all his attention to me – Brittany Higgins

Posted on April 21, 2021 by Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus

Ms Ego is outraged that a date hasn’t been finalised for her meeting with the Prime Minister after she accepted his offer for a meeting last week.  Ms Ego likes to publicly and privately accept initiations despite being concerned about her privacy. I’m hanging out for her book, which will surely be the greatest work of literature since the Old Man and the Sea. I’m sure the Prime Minister is hanging out to meet Ms Ego and hear her words of wisdom.

About Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus

I'm a retired general who occasionally gets called back to save the republic before returning to my plough.
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

24 Responses to How dare the Prime Minister not devote all his attention to me – Brittany Higgins

  1. Albatross says:
    April 21, 2021 at 3:21 pm

    Can’t wait until this silly bint’s 15 minutes are over.

  2. Paul says:
    April 21, 2021 at 3:22 pm

    scomo will need to record the meeting and hopefully have witnesses.
    No doubt Ms Ego will say anything after the meeting

  3. Mr Johnson says:
    April 21, 2021 at 3:24 pm

    I hope the PM is aware that everything and anything he says will be massaged and then regurgitated into print. Good luck there coMo.

  4. Lee says:
    April 21, 2021 at 3:27 pm

    Higgins certainly has got tickets on herself.

  5. Rafe Champion says:
    April 21, 2021 at 3:27 pm

    Will they discuss responsible alcohol consumption?

  6. Scott Osmond says:
    April 21, 2021 at 3:32 pm

    Record it. Once the silly cow lies about what was said release the tape. Say and do nothing else. The smart thing to do, stop laughing up the back, would be not to meet her in the first place. But being smart is something that Scotty and the SFL’s will never be accused of.

  7. Entropy says:
    April 21, 2021 at 3:40 pm

    Quite so, Scott. Quite so.

  8. Roger says:
    April 21, 2021 at 3:46 pm

    “In the spirit of reform…”

    How about some personal reformation first?

  9. W Hogg says:
    April 21, 2021 at 3:51 pm

    What are the odds that she emerges from the meeting and claims that he tried to rape her?

  10. Snoopy says:
    April 21, 2021 at 3:54 pm

    I have no thoughts on a suitable date but this would be the perfect location for a meet up.

  11. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha says:
    April 21, 2021 at 3:58 pm

    Brittany Higgins plans to push Scott Morrison for changes to workplace culture in Parliament House when the two meet as early as next week.

    Responsible consumption of alcohol?

  12. Spurgeon Monkfish III says:
    April 21, 2021 at 4:02 pm

    I’m sure the Prime Minister is hanging out to meet Ms Ego and hear her words of wisdom.

    Taking responsibility for the consequences of your actions is one topic that will definitely not be on the agenda, which will suit both of those irredeemable imbeciles just fine.

  13. Scott Osmond says:
    April 21, 2021 at 4:06 pm

    A topic for discussion. Not turning up to the workplace pissed off ones tits. The standard that every other workplace across the country has in place.

  14. Baa Humbug says:
    April 21, 2021 at 4:06 pm

    She didn’t write that tweet herself. It was written by a “Professional Progressive.”
    Look at the words and terms she uses. It all seems oh so nice and how could anyone be against that.

    Spirit of reform
    Improve
    Willing
    Come together
    Speak Plainly
    Difficult Issues

    Progressive commies use the language of emotion. That’s why they have most of the kids, gays and women in their corner.
    Using facts and logic against them has zero effect.

  15. calli says:
    April 21, 2021 at 4:06 pm

    I presume the meeting is where he presents her with the Electrodry bill.

  16. Rafiki says:
    April 21, 2021 at 4:06 pm

    A bit of context for Rafe’s comment.

    In the ACT (Crimes Act 1900, s 67) consent to sexual intercourse is negated where given while the complainant was intoxicated by liquor or drugs. Someone minded to fabricate a complaint might know, or be advised, to say that they were, in effect, pissed as a newt. NSW law is the same, and one case the defence challenged the complainant on her account, alleging exaggeration.

  17. Albatross says:
    April 21, 2021 at 4:14 pm

    Baa Humbug says:
    April 21, 2021 at 4:06 pm

    Top reply.

  18. jupes says:
    April 21, 2021 at 4:15 pm

    I’m sure the Prime Minister is hanging out to meet Ms Ego and hear her words of wisdom.

    Just why the idiot agreed to meet the stupid bint is beyond me.

    What possible good can come from it?

  19. Major Elvis Newton says:
    April 21, 2021 at 4:15 pm

    Brittany Higgins Pty Ltd if you don’t mind.

    ABN 19 648 825 290
    ABN status: Active from 19 Mar 2021
    Entity type: Australian Private Company
    Goods & Services Tax (GST): Not currently registered for GST
    Main business location: QLD 4006

    Not wanting to cash in at all.

  20. Cassie of Sydney says:
    April 21, 2021 at 4:15 pm

    “Baa Humbug says:
    April 21, 2021 at 4:06 pm”

    Correct….that’s not Ms Ego’s language.

    And to think that fool Scummo has validated her.

  21. caveman says:
    April 21, 2021 at 4:20 pm

    ScoMo to Brittany, pictures or it didn’t happen. #letsrollthetape

  22. Major Elvis Newton says:
    April 21, 2021 at 4:25 pm

    Tellingly, her new media handlers have told her to now appear in public as Frumpy McFrumpster and eschew all those glam Parliament house frock shots that predate her unfortunate allegation.

    The damaged woman motif workshops with the focus groups better as they try and play us like a Stradivarius.

  23. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha says:
    April 21, 2021 at 4:26 pm

    Not wanting to cash in at all.

    Isn’t she donating half the royalties from her book to a rope crisis center?

  24. Albatross says:
    April 21, 2021 at 4:27 pm

    Look, lady, I’m not paying for your OnlyFans.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.