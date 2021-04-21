How to lie with global warming statistics

The oldest trick in the How to Lie With Statistics book is to truncate the data set. See how helpful it is to focus on the record from the point in the 19th century when official met recording began.

This is the 4-minute record of the analysis of an ice core 3km in length extracted at a site in Iceland. The core extends back 120,000 years and the last 10,000 have been analysed to obtain an estimate of the ground temperature when the snow fell and turned into a layer of ice.

The illustrations in the video cover the last 4000 years starting when the temperature was some 4.5C warmer than the present day. In this picture the pointer indicates the Medieval Warm Period 1000 years ago.

Here we see a low point in the mid 17th century before there was someslight relief in the 18th century.

And finally the lowest point circa 140 years ago that conveniently concides with the period when meteorological records based on scientific measurements began, giving detailed official records of warming as the earth emerged from the Little Ice Age.

And we are supposed to be alarmed by a return to the temperatures of the Medieval Warm Period, or if civilization lasts that long, to something like the Holocene Optimum some thousands of years earlier.