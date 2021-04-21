How to lie with global warming statistics

The oldest trick in the How to Lie With Statistics book is to truncate the data set. See how helpful it is to focus on the record from the point in the 19th century when official met recording began.
This is the 4-minute record of the analysis of an ice core 3km in length extracted at a site in Iceland. The core extends back 120,000 years and the last 10,000 have been analysed to obtain an estimate of the ground temperature when the snow fell and turned into a layer of ice.
The illustrations in the video cover the last 4000 years starting when the temperature was some 4.5C warmer than the present day. In this picture the pointer indicates the Medieval Warm Period 1000 years ago.
Here we see a low point in the mid 17th century before there was someslight relief in the 18th century.
And finally the lowest point circa 140 years ago that conveniently concides with the period when meteorological records based on scientific measurements began, giving detailed official records of warming as the earth emerged from the Little Ice Age.
And we are supposed to be alarmed by a return to the temperatures of the Medieval Warm Period, or if civilization lasts that long, to something like the Holocene Optimum some thousands of years earlier.
I think it is an excellent summary as far as it goes. The narrator is raising the fundamental issue of you can’t differentiate between man and naturally occurring results. The end of the ice records does dovetail quite neatly in with the change at the end of the little Ice Age.
I would be more concerned with the flat line back towards the 10,000 year mark as there is an abrupt change in sea level movement about 6,500 years ago when changes to the sea level flat lined. Now that is not replicated in the core temperature logs so the question then becomes what are they really measuring.
The sea level changes from 10,000 years to 6,000 years are some of the most rapid ever recorded. What is going on today is but a mere fraction of earlier events.
In some respects, arguments are being made in isolation rather than in context with global events. That is the area of concern in this summary.
Yes the line goes back 8000 years so it should indicate events 6000 years ago.
I wonder about the precision of the figures as well, it would be good to see bars through the dots to signal some estimate of errors in the measurements.
Isn’t it fact that for 95% of earth’s existence it has been warmer than it currently is.
Thanks Rafe. Is this link the source you used for the video?
I’m hoping to find the actual documentary source (eg Rumble?)
Rafe, assuming this scientist is not a nutter I think you have produced a good factoid. Our temperature data sets commence with the lowest temperatures in 10,000 years, hence it is unsurprising temperatures are now warmer. Linzden has made the same point but starting from the Little Ice Age. Lot’s of other scientists have argued this point in the past but from the cherry picking of time (which this is also and goes both ways) argument but without strongly emphasising the linkage to when thermometer based temperature records began, i.e. at the coldest point. This is before you even tackle questions like reliable world wide coverage. it is also closely related to the Hockey Stick fraud (Steyne law suit). It also goes to the issue that we cannot identify a human / anthropogenic signal to current climate (IPCC best guess is greater than 50%, i.e. could be 50.1% or 99.9%). These differences matter. And regardless of your Climate Change bias they show that current data is impossible to make policy decisions on.
It seems to be a ‘preserved’ temperature and, as you point out, very smoothed.
However the same general observations are seen in other studies of the temperature proxies – ie the sudden post industrial spike is not a peak, nor exceptional within the Holocene.
The ice core is from Greenland not Iceland. I don’t think they drill ice cores in Iceland.
These proxy studies have academic value, but should never be used to assume the past or predict the future. The error bars would be (should be) much too large for any use other than academic curiosity.
While we are being enraged about how The Science respects data, let me present a summary of the CMIP5 climate model intercomparison (not the latest CMIP, but close, and the modelling suite that has driven alarmism over the cliff).
The 30-odd models were spooled up to hindcast up to 2005 to prove their ‘skill’ – and then let rip to skilfully and conclusively prove we need to shut down the global energy economy. Or fry.
The discerning viewer will note the close fit between all models and the ‘average global temperature’ prior to 2005. And that they promptly burst into a contradictory spaghetti tangle as soon as they start modelling the future – unconstrained by whatever fudge factors that tied them the historic ’data’.
This is the dismal shite that is directing our future.