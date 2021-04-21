Lived Experience

Posted on April 21, 2021 by currencylad

10 Responses to Lived Experience

  1. Spurgeon Monkfish III says:
    April 21, 2021 at 1:47 pm

    “the lived experience of Asian Americans”

    Gee, that hasn’t aged too well, has it?

  2. Notafan says:
    April 21, 2021 at 1:49 pm

    Tell us Kevni, who is responsible for all that horrid racism?

  3. Entropy says:
    April 21, 2021 at 1:54 pm

    He is a foreigner talking about another country. What a dickhead.

  4. Roger W says:
    April 21, 2021 at 1:57 pm

    But I’m sure he will be praised by their ABC and by Dear Malcolm for his sensitivity…

  5. Professor Fred Lenin says:
    April 21, 2021 at 2:08 pm

    As my late Russian mate used to say “he is vanker fucking vanker “

  6. exsteelworker says:
    April 21, 2021 at 2:12 pm

    Yes thats right kevkrudd, only white people are racist. For someone that travels alot he sure is an ignoramus.

  7. egg_ says:
    April 21, 2021 at 2:17 pm

    Does Race Really Matter? A Young Asian American’s Viewpoint—Interview with Kenny Xu (1/2)
    Sound of Hope News

    Asian Americans are under spotlight recently, but how exactly Asian Americans have been discriminated? Why race matters so much in today’s America? What’s the implication to Asian American and America as a country? Kenny Xu shares his viewpoint from the angle of a young Asian American who’s born and educated in the United States.

    Kenny Xu is the author of upcoming book “An Inconvenient Minority: The Ivy League Admissions Cases and the Attack on Asian American Excellence”( https://www.amazon.com/Inconvenient-M…​).

  8. Mother Lode says:
    April 21, 2021 at 2:37 pm

    What is the difference between experience and lived experience?

    Or is he just going for current jargon?

    Or still unable to shake his habitual verbosity?

    “Never say with one word what can be said with ten”

  9. Kneel says:
    April 21, 2021 at 3:52 pm

    “…but how exactly Asian Americans have been discriminated?”

    Now that one is easy – check university admissions. Asians don’t get in with higher marks than even whites, not to mentions black and hispanic.

  10. Clam Chowdah says:
    April 21, 2021 at 3:58 pm

    Rudd’s an arsehole but his China comment isn’t racist. It’s vulgar and incredibly undiplomatic and undignified for a PM, but not racist. Certainly a justified comment, in the opinion of many, however.

