Politicians being held to account

Many Cats would have seen this clip of the UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer being thrown out of a pub by a disgruntled landlord.

There is a great follow up op-ed in the Telegraph:

Mr Humphris’s business, like countless others, has been closed down by ministerial order for seven of the last 12 months. As one might imagine, he has not taken kindly to being treated like this.

Initially, Mr Humphris was manhandled into a corner of his own pub by security men. When he was eventually allowed to confront Sir Keir, he made two basic points, crudely and loudly but effectively. First, the lockdown was indiscriminate. Instead of protecting the old by sheltering them, the Government tried to do it by interfering with the right of the young and healthy to visit his pub and his own right to serve them. Secondly, the lockdowns have not worked, and have themselves caused thousands of deaths. Sir Keir, he concluded, had “failed to do his job and ask the right questions”.

Whether one agrees with Mr Humphris or not, these are serious points which deserved an answer. For all his faults, Boris Johnson is at least capable of engaging with real people in the streets. If Sir Keir had answers to the “right questions”, he would surely have explained them to Mr Humphris. Instead, he allowed himself to be hurried away by his minders, mumbling something about hard-working NHS staff and not being willing to take lectures on the pandemic from the likes of Mr Humphris.

Moments later, Sir Keir was interviewed by a nearby camera crew. His answers were enlightening, mainly for what they failed to say.

His first point was that Mr Humphris was a Covid-denier. He had “queried… whether there was a pandemic at all”. The Labour Party later issued a statement accusing him of “spreading misinformation”. This old cliché is often used as a way of evading serious issues. In this case it was a travesty. No sensible person disputes that there is a pandemic or that it is serious. The questions are whether lockdowns are the most effective way of dealing with it and, if so, whether they are worth the appalling collateral damage. We are entitled to expect a leader of the opposition who favours them to have answers to these questions, and to explain them to members of the public who have been faced with ruin.

Sir Keir’s other point was that most of the public would disagree with Mr Humphris’s views about the lockdown. So they would, judging by the opinion polls. But is that really all that the Leader of the Opposition has to say? Wrecking businesses across the nation is fine if the public is in favour. Perhaps, however, he touched on an important point here, albeit by accident. When democracy becomes a mechanism for mass coercion by governments, with the approval of the opposition, it is surely heading towards its end.