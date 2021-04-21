WSJ on the Chauvin conviction

This is the WSJ editorial:
Our conclusion is that the jury and justice system performed better than political critics predicted or behaved themselves as they condoned violent protests and demanded a guilty verdict from afar.
Notwithstanding all the extraneous facts to the case it seems to me that George Floyd was alive before he encountered Derek Chauvin and was dead afterwards.
In convicting Mr. Chauvin of second-degree murder, the jury determined that his actions substantially caused Floyd’s death. They did not have to find that he did so intentionally, but rather that the death occurred in the course of a felony assault.
Expert witnesses differed over the cause of Floyd’s death. The police restraint was the most obvious culprit, but the defense pointed to Floyd’s severe heart disease and that he had recently consumed fentanyl and methamphetamines, which can interfere with cardiopulmonary function. But police witnesses for the prosecution said Mr. Chauvin had violated standard police practice.
That last sentence is the important sentence – “police witnesses for the prosecution said Mr. Chauvin had violated standard police practice”.
The verdict showed that the legal system isn’t systemically racist, and that a police officer who exceeded his power can be found guilty. The challenge as always is to let police defend the innocent and public order while punishing those who misuse their power.
Now I realise there is a lot of excitement surrounding this case – but ultimately it comes down to the fact that civilised society does not want to see the police killing people in the street.
I don’t understand why that is the important sentence? Violating police practice doesn’t necessarily mean cause of death beyond reasonable doubt.
Agreed, Sinc. Well said. Now what remains is how BLM and Antifa respond to this. Will they show they are people of good character now that the decision has been made? Or will they go on and burn, loot and destroy as they have already done?
The race-baiters and paramilitary thugs probably weren’t expecting (or actively hoped against – this protest movement has nothing to do with justice or caring for black lives, after all) such a good result. What happens to all the riot plans and Molotov cocktails now?
Next investigation – why do all these incidents happen in democrat fiefdoms?
The phrase “Black Lives Matter” is a misnomer. Only a tiny fraction of very specific black lives matter to the organisers of this movement: those who are killed by a government agency.
Have you wondered why none of many other black lives cruelly lost in the last few weeks have attracted any attention from BLM propaganda units? It’s because these deaths have no political value. Protesting about their deaths (and many others in the same time) would be politically pointless, because the perpetrators have no useful leverage. Any BLM protest would be aimed at individuals, and therefore inconsequential (to BLM, not to their grieving families and friends) to the acquisition of power and influence, and a waste of resources.
Instead, BLM waits for the jackpot, the black man egregiously killed by an arm of the State, and out of the righteous outrage, the political payments from cowering governments and private organisations, fearful of retribution for non-compliance, can be extracted. As can now be seen in the concessions being made daily throughout the western world.
None of this could be possible if BLM protested about individuals killed by other individuals. BLM is just the latest in a long line of alt-Marxist organisations pretending to have black welfare and advancement as their primary cause, but in reality, ordinary blacks are just pawns in the much wider goals of power growth and ideological dominance as a means to destroy current social structures.
One thing is certain, for BLM, black lives in general don’t matter, only that special one in a thousand.
He should get off on appeal. Maxine Walters pretty much ensured that there will be one.
We await the impact on Minneapolis police recruitment and retention.
The prosecutors own medical expert said that if they hadn’t seen the video they would have assumed it was a drug overdose… So now we need to have videos and a political movement before the medical expert looks at the body? What a joke.
I on the other hand considered the defence made excellent points in defence of Chauvin.
Points probably you and most people never heard.
This was a politically charged show trial with even the President hoping the jury came to the right decision.
The resources devoted by the State to the prosecution were extraordinary and indicated to me that their case was in fact weak due to Floyd overdosing on Fentanyl.
I wonder in this day and age why anyone would want to be a police officer or in the military knowing that they are at the mercy of baying mobs and people who have never had to put their life on the line on a daily basis.
Should read “…George Floyd was alive before he ingested enough fentanyl to kill him three times over and was dead afterwards.”
Coroners report: No evidence of asphyxiation.
Well, his superiors and trainers were hardly going to say anything else.
The key evidence was the medical, scientific evidence: no injuries whatsoever. None.
Right but there is no evidence Chauvin killed Floyd.
If Chauvin was black and Floyd was white, he would have been reprimanded, suspended for a while on pay – conceivably fired if a civil law suit started to look hairy for the City or, at an absolute stretch, convicted of manslaughter with a no custody sentence.
If Chauvin had used a Taser and the perp had then expired due heart attack/enough opioid to kill two goats, would the Taser then become the illegal triggering factor as it’s alleged the knee on the neck was? Would Chauvin be just as guilty had a Taser been deployed? Worms, bag of.
And not sexist either right? Rich and poor, everyone is eeeeeeqwal, cough cough.
It was always unlikely that the jury trial could lead to a reasoned verdict when each and every juror knew that anything but a guilty verdict would ensure that they would be signing their own death warrant. The presiding judge should have ruled a mis-trial when the toxic Dem Congresswoman insisted that the black community bring large scale ultra violence to the streets…