WSJ on the Chauvin conviction

This is the WSJ editorial:

Our conclusion is that the jury and justice system performed better than political critics predicted or behaved themselves as they condoned violent protests and demanded a guilty verdict from afar.

Notwithstanding all the extraneous facts to the case it seems to me that George Floyd was alive before he encountered Derek Chauvin and was dead afterwards.

In convicting Mr. Chauvin of second-degree murder, the jury determined that his actions substantially caused Floyd’s death. They did not have to find that he did so intentionally, but rather that the death occurred in the course of a felony assault. … Expert witnesses differed over the cause of Floyd’s death. The police restraint was the most obvious culprit, but the defense pointed to Floyd’s severe heart disease and that he had recently consumed fentanyl and methamphetamines, which can interfere with cardiopulmonary function. But police witnesses for the prosecution said Mr. Chauvin had violated standard police practice.

That last sentence is the important sentence – “police witnesses for the prosecution said Mr. Chauvin had violated standard police practice”.

The verdict showed that the legal system isn’t systemically racist, and that a police officer who exceeded his power can be found guilty. The challenge as always is to let police defend the innocent and public order while punishing those who misuse their power.

Now I realise there is a lot of excitement surrounding this case – but ultimately it comes down to the fact that civilised society does not want to see the police killing people in the street.