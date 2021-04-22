Belt & Road takes a tumble on Federation staircase

46 Responses to Belt & Road takes a tumble on Federation staircase

  1. Robbo says:
    April 22, 2021 at 9:55 am

    Great decision by the Fed Government. Selling out to the Chinese through their shonky Belt & Road deal was a disgraceful act by the Andrews Government. If the Chinese are unhappy about the deal being scrapped what sensible person could give a rats arse. Bugger off back to Beijing where you can have a look around for another victim.

  2. Winston Smith says:
    April 22, 2021 at 9:59 am

    Robbo:
    I find it almost impossible to believe the government has discovered its balls.

  3. Professor Fred Lenin says:
    April 22, 2021 at 10:02 am

    This action proves beyond doubt that Australians are “Lotten Lacist Lednecks ” .
    We should be ashamed Our racist government is penalising the victorian orgressive partys moves to sell out to our communist Chinese Friends ,who have our peoples best interests at heart.

  4. Petros says:
    April 22, 2021 at 10:06 am

    Ask which infrastructure projects foreign countries are building in China. My guess is zero.

  5. Roger says:
    April 22, 2021 at 10:07 am

    I find it almost impossible to believe the government has discovered its balls.

    That won’t be evident until they tear up any “treaties” signed by state governments with indigenous “nations”.

    Only the Commonwealth can enter into treaties.

  6. Shy Ted says:
    April 22, 2021 at 10:08 am

    That’s the ABC take on it. Anyone know the real story?

  7. Chris M says:
    April 22, 2021 at 10:19 am

    We could send the commos a gift wrapped vial of Wuhan virus as a conciliatory present.

  8. caveman says:
    April 22, 2021 at 10:28 am

    Are they doin the port in Darwin as well.

  9. Ubique says:
    April 22, 2021 at 10:35 am

    CCP – belt up and hit the road, Jack. Don’t let the door hit you on the bum on your way out. Don’t bother sending us a postcard.

  10. Mother Lode says:
    April 22, 2021 at 10:38 am

    It was never for Victoria to make the agreement. You would think the Chinese government had people who knew that such arrangements mean going through our Federal government.

    So at no cost to them they have sown discord in Australia and given themselves a (false) claim to having been wronged and therefore deserving redress.

  11. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) says:
    April 22, 2021 at 10:48 am

    chinese anti-exceptionalism…. but muh fascism with chinese characteristics

  12. Primer says:
    April 22, 2021 at 10:57 am

    Indeed, what about Darwin.
    The Australian toleration of humiliation is not a good example for the kids, like soccer. China laughs at the idea that an Australian corporation could buy any Chinese port yet the federal govt previously tugged forelocks at the Chinese demand to buy and operate port Darwin. The convict gene lives.

  13. Roger says:
    April 22, 2021 at 11:00 am

    So at no cost to them they have sown discord in Australia and given themselves a (false) claim to having been wronged and therefore deserving redress.

    Aided and abetted by Australia’s most subversive Premier, Chairman Dan.

  14. jupes says:
    April 22, 2021 at 11:01 am

    I find it almost impossible to believe the government has discovered its balls.

    They will just suck up to the Chicoms in some other way. Maybe invite more immigrants or Confuscious Centres. Maybe sell them another port.

  15. JohnJJJ says:
    April 22, 2021 at 11:05 am

    So at no cost to them they have sown discord in Australia and given themselves a (false) claim to having been wronged and therefore deserving redress

    Yep. Anyone who has had dealings with the Chinese recognises their ability to use the stupidity of the gweilo as an advantage. The only people I have seen beat the Chinese in negotiation is the Arabs. They keep shifting the conditions of the deal. The Chinese can’t get the foothold they need to start their scam.

  16. Tom says:
    April 22, 2021 at 11:06 am

    The Chinese Communist Party has played local Marxist wannabe Daniel Andrews like a piano. The CCP knew state governments can’t contradicted national foreign policy, but Andrews travelled to China to inform the party he could indeed deliver the Belt and Road Initiative in Victoria.

    Voila! Canberra cancels the contract and the amateur politicians in the Chinese foreign ministry have another stick to beat Australia with. Just keep sending us all that lovely coking coal to power our economy while Australia’s stupid gweilo ruling class wallows in the junk science of net zero.

  17. Arky says:
    April 22, 2021 at 11:11 am

    Voila! Canberra cancels the contract

    ..
    Have they cancelled the lot, or only peripheral bits?
    Does this scuttle Belt and Road in Australia?

  18. Ubique says:
    April 22, 2021 at 11:17 am

    The NT Government has an excuse for leasing the Port of Darwin to the CCP for 100 years. It was hot and they were thirsty. They got pissed. It seemed like a good idea at the time.

  19. mh says:
    April 22, 2021 at 11:18 am

    Sky News host Andrew Bolt says “we have evidence that woke politics is making the west desperately weak” after New Zealand’s Foreign Affairs Minister refused to criticise China on COVID-19’s origins or on the treatment of Hong Kong and its activists.

    “As I’ve said before, New Zealand is selling out Australia – and the west – to keep sweet with the genocidal Chinese dictatorship,” he said.

    “New Zealand figures other democracies can do the fighting. New Zealand can meanwhile sweet talk China and clean up businesswise. But it may be worse than that. I think woke culture is also to blame.

    “New Zealand’s foreign minister is dizzy with her new age earth worship and old nature gods. For her, China is an ally in the fight against global warming, which seems to her far more important than the danger of war. China would be laughing.”

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nr71Mw7wD4E

  20. C.L. says:
    April 22, 2021 at 11:22 am

    I’m not so sure about that, Tom.
    I’ve never bought the inscrutable Celestial 5D chess-master Chinamen crap.
    They were being smart-arses signing a deal with Andrews and they just got dacked.

  21. EvilElvis says:
    April 22, 2021 at 11:24 am

    I find it almost impossible to believe the government has discovered its balls.

    No fear there at all. In the same brush stroke the government has signed up and recommitted to low emissions frogshit.

    It’s also good to see the Marxist slime of the Australian MSM selling the belt and road cancellation as ‘job losses’ for Victorians.

  22. Roger says:
    April 22, 2021 at 11:25 am

    New Zealand figures other democracies can do the fighting.

    That’s been their de facto stance for decades now (since 1986).

    A few token deployments* but basically their defence budget is such that they are riding on our backs.

    *And an extremely odd and unwise foray by their air force into the war in Yemen on the Saudi side. Not exactly an existential threat to NZ there. I wonder what the payoff for that was?

  23. miltonf says:
    April 22, 2021 at 11:26 am

    Australia’s stupid gweilo ruling class wallows in the junk science of net zero.

    Exactly. Nothing to do with convict origins. Just another collection of effete elites aka eloi that are found in most other western countries. There are entitled, incompetent and have drunk at the poison well of cultural marxism.

    Democracy has been atrophying for decades but this has accelerated over the last 20 years imo as a new generation of the political class comes of age being even further removed from the demos. Th only reversal of this was in 2016 and Brexit.

  24. Chris M says:
    April 22, 2021 at 11:26 am

    The Chinese Communist Party has played local Marxist wannabe Daniel Andrews like a piano.

    Would that be a broken piano?

  25. Rorschach says:
    April 22, 2021 at 11:27 am

    “New Zealand’s foreign minister is dizzy with her new age earth worship and old nature gods. For her, China is an ally in the fight against global warming, which seems to her far more important than the danger of war. China would be laughing.”

    Is UnnZed still a part of the “five eyes” agreement? And if so – for how long?

    https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/04/19/five-eyes-become-four-new-zealand-takes-different-view-china/

    https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/five-eyes-down-to-four-on-china-as-new-zealand-pursues-trade-2hbfvp3hw

  26. Mark M says:
    April 22, 2021 at 11:28 am

    The CCP have ScoMo pegged and pigeon-holed, and they know they ain’t balls he grew.

  27. Spurgeon Monkfish III says:
    April 22, 2021 at 11:35 am

    How long did it take Morristeen’s morons to “rescind” that grotesque deformed jug eared quisling imbecile’s treasonous deal with the CCP?

    This has been common knowledge for years – and again that grotesque deformed jug eared quisling imbecile will escape any censure for his actions – and the CCP still have control of Darwin’s port, as well as other significant chunks of our infrastructure.

    These quisling shitheads are not doing this in my name, or the name of many other citizens of this stupid, stupid country. In the meantime, as noted above, politicians and bureaucrats will continue to sell this country down the toilet in various other ways, including the barking mad rush to destroy the electrickery grid.

    HOP Time is a lot less than what these stupid stinking quisling mongrel bastards actually deserve.

  28. Morsie says:
    April 22, 2021 at 11:38 am

    Is there any analysis of the Iranian and Syrian deals that were also torn up?WTF?

  29. Mango Man says:
    April 22, 2021 at 11:46 am

    So the Commonwealth has decided it has a role to play, having dodged any role in managing quarantine, borders, bushfires and energy policy. Ironic that it’s the Minister for Lo-Viz who came out of her tower to intervene.

  30. Tom says:
    April 22, 2021 at 11:52 am

    New Zealand’s foreign minister is dizzy with her new age earth worship and old nature gods.

    She’a Maori who married her first cousin and, as a result, they lost their first baby shortly after birth but, hey, the vibe’s the thing in Ardern’s lefty fantasy land.

  31. Vicki says:
    April 22, 2021 at 11:55 am

    China laughs at the idea that an Australian corporation could buy any Chinese port yet the federal govt previously tugged forelocks at the Chinese demand to buy and operate port Darwin.

    Hmm. Havn’t noticed too much Chinese mirth towards the old Oz lately. On the contrary, after we called them out on the origin of the Wuhan, they have been decidedly “not amused”.

    I’m bloody pleased at our muscular stand against China of late. More to come, I suspect.

  32. Primer says:
    April 22, 2021 at 12:03 pm

    Dear Vicki, I used ‘laughs’ in an ironic/metaphoric sense… ‘ridicule, mock, deride, scoff at, jeer at, sneer at.’
    Not as literal giggles.

  33. Spurgeon Monkfish III says:
    April 22, 2021 at 12:08 pm

    married her first cousin and, as a result, they lost their first baby shortly after birth but, hey, the vibe’s the thing

    I had the misfortune to hear the idiotic cow on the tele the other evening. There are few things on this planet more excruciating to listen to than a staggeringly stupid woman with that hideous accent those imbeciles have affected – and it was the new age earth mother crap referred to above, which made it even more annoying.

    Thank goodness there were no sledgehammers in the house.

  34. Professor Fred Lenin says:
    April 22, 2021 at 12:14 pm

    Oh , stugeon like mistaAndlews ,andlews velly good man for China ,lotten lacist ledneck stugeon .

  35. Texas Jack says:
    April 22, 2021 at 12:21 pm

    Morrison’s paying the price for years of having no balls or brain.

    How’d Andrews get away with it in the first place? For one, he sat opposite useless Liberal opposition leadership like-forever, and the arse-clowns in the Federal parliamentary party said sweet fuck-all when the B&R deal was signed.

    As for the Port of Darwin – that’s squarely on the Liberals, or the CLP more accurately.

    The ALP and the Greens are the enemy; the Liberals are the problem.

  36. Wayne From Perth says:
    April 22, 2021 at 12:34 pm

    Re Darwin I can still recall the bemused look on Turnbulls face when challenged on this. It was a what’s the problem look. The Americans who were sending troops to Darwin at the time were not amused.

    It was sheer idiocy and apparently no one in the public sector had the guts to call it out. I suppose with Turnbull in the seat why bother.

  37. PB says:
    April 22, 2021 at 12:39 pm

    I wonder how many buyers of modern MG cars think they are buying a British car?

  38. Spurgeon Monkfish III says:
    April 22, 2021 at 12:58 pm

    It was sheer idiocy and apparently no one in the public sector had the guts to call it out.

    Wayne – the federal government’s excuse was that they weren’t told about the deal by the NT government! Absolutely bloody hopeless.

    It’s also another signal example (along with the Viktoriastanian bat and toad deal) of why it’s such a bad idea to allow staggeringly incompetent squandermonkeys in tinpot state and territory governments to run up gazillions in debt (see also those morons in Qld).

    Both the NT and Viktoriastanian governments saw these quisling deals as a way to allow them further profligate spending opportunities.

  39. H B Bear says:
    April 22, 2021 at 12:59 pm

    I wonder how many buyers of modern MG cars think they are buying a British car?

    More than one. A neat change on the straight theft of IP.

  40. Dr Faustus says:
    April 22, 2021 at 1:00 pm

    They were being smart-arses signing a deal with Andrews and they just got dacked.

    Quite correct.
    When a Wood Duck strays into view, trailing its wing, pounce; no 5-D chess involved at all.

  41. Des Deskperson says:
    April 22, 2021 at 1:02 pm

    ‘New Zealand figures other democracies can do the fighting.

    I had a bit to do with official New Zealand back in the late eighties.

    Its attitude toward Australia could be described as a sort of sanctimonious mendicancy:

    ‘We are your moral superiors so you have to look after us and give us stuff.

    Not just Australia. David Lange basked in the warm glow of having banned nuclear powered and/or capable warships from NZ waters but he still wanted to continue to be part of ANZUS and enjoy the overall protection of US military power that included, of course, nuclear powered and/or capable US warships

  42. Professor Fred Lenin says:
    April 22, 2021 at 1:12 pm

    What haveNZers got to be proud of ,sheep shaggers and shearers ?
    A.childish dance thing before Rugby?
    Fush n chups ?
    A little fat bird that cant fly ? ( I dont mea n the maori sheila )

  43. jupes says:
    April 22, 2021 at 1:18 pm

    Wayne – the federal government’s excuse was that they weren’t told about the deal by the NT government! Absolutely bloody hopeless.

    Meanwhile former Liberal Minister Andrew Robb pocketed a few mil working for the Chicom company involved. Nothing to see here of course.

  44. Notafan says:
    April 22, 2021 at 1:21 pm

    John Holland, for example, is fully owned by a Chinese company.

    The tunnel projects were exempt from lock down.

    will it stop the billions of dollars in construction projects money flowing from Victoria to China? I think not

