Climate, energy and the destruction of the western world’s economies

Climate and energy are now dominant forces in national and international politics. Within days of his inauguration, President Biden reversed course on the policies adopted by Trump: the US rejoined the Paris Agreement, and increased Trump’s notional 26 per cent emission reduction goal with a firm 50 per cent by 2030 pledge.
In addition, he has rescinded approval for a major north south pipeline, and reintroduced regulations designed to reduce emissions. Appointments of people with outspoken views on curtailing carbon dioxide emissions were made to key portfolios of Treasury, the Interior, Energy and Environment. John Kerry was sent around the world as Special Presidential Envoy for Climate to urge other nations to adopt stronger emission controls and Obama’s former head of environment, Gina McCarthy became the White House National Climate Advisor with oversight over many agencies, including the crucial Office of Management and Budget.
The Administration now proposes to spend $2.9 trillion on” infrastructure”, most of which is climate related – this is almost as much as total annual revenue and comes on top of a deficit which is already $2 trillion.
I have two articles addressing these issues. The first in The Australian points out that in addition to the already wasteful costs ($7 billion a year) from grants and regulations to renewable energy, as a ticket to attend the Biden Climate Summit which gets underway shortly, Australia has pledged half a billion dollars additional funding for Carbon Capture and Storage and the mirage of converting water into hydrogen as an energy source.
Noting that the rationale for all this spending is the specious issue of catastrophic climate change, the article concludes
We have a mix of genuine fears that mankind is irretrievably changing the world’s climate that no amount of evidence that this is not presenting serious threats will calm. We have businesses seeking to take advantage of this by seeking subsidies. And we have politics seeking to chisel out a prime role for itself in harnessing the world economy. These factors are a potent brew with drastic implications for a prosperous Australia. They also have wide-ranging geopolitical implications given the seemingly unstoppable growth of an aggressive China that, irrespective of its pledges, will not allow its wealth to be curtailed by adopting high-cost forms of energy.
In the Spectator, this theme is elaborated in greater detail regarding the new additional series of subsidies to CCS and hydrogen, which concludes
Unfortunately, the damage done by these wasteful expenditures is compounded by them sucking private investment capital into the activities, thereby diverting it from productivity-driving venues. In Taylor’s words, “The government is seeking to leverage $3-$5 of co-investment for every dollar invested through “practical, project-based” partnerships to accelerate energy technologies, drive down costs and create up to 2500 jobs.” He claims, “There is a strong appetite from business for the new emissions reduction technologies”.
Our politicians seem to have forgotten that resources – public and private – are limited and diverting them from market-based pursuit of profitable opportunities dilutes their productive capabilities. And it small comfort that the proposals by the opposition to spend $15 billion extra in support of green energy are even more economically damaging than those of the government.
