Elon Musk can see grid instability on the rise and blackouts coming

Opportunistic or clairvoyant? Interesting move?
Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk has dropped another Twitter bomb, this time announcing that starting next week, Tesla solar PV panels and Tesla’s integrated solar glass tile roof would be sold only as a package deal with the company’s home battery storage system, the Powerwall 2.
The Tweet, which appeared on Thursday morning Australian eastern time, was quickly followed by another, which appeared to offer some sort of explanation for the move, being that it would enable “super simple install and seamless whole house back-up” in case of grid outages.
But the decision to package solar and battery storage is probably more to do with the direction the company has been taking through partnerships with the likes of Octopus Energy in the UK, that package solar, storage and preferably a Tesla EV into a retail energy deal that promises cheaper, more reliable power than from the grid.
Pity help the suckers who are stuck on the grid when there is less reliable energy in the system! Whoops, that includes the people who use electric trains, lifts, petrol browsers, ATMs…etc. Just be sure your household insurance is up to date.
I’m not sure any of this works. Solar systems shut down when there is no mains supply present. The reason is to stop them back feeding into the grid and electrocuting workers, as well as to stop them over supplying the house circuit.
The operation of the solar panel / power wall system would need quite a bit of smarts to make all of this work….
I can see “connection to reliable energy” becoming just another home owner cost. Everyone will just expect to pay $20,000 as part of the price of a home every 15 years to have reliable electricity.
To the extent that decisions he makes might be enabling governments to implement ruinous policy he would be culpable – an opportunistic spiv.
But I don’t think governments are looking at touted solutions as giving them license to pursue madness. His attempt to make the Ruinables version of the Model-T (Model-Tesla?) did not play a pivotal role. Hybrids were already in existence and other electric cars, and governments were happy to hand out subsidies and financial incentives.
The South Australian battery, on the other hand, gave the SA government a key piece to enable their lunacy, which for Elon was just marketing.
This particular thing? Governments are planning on ruining infrastructure already. There is a market for any solution.
Rick. Absolutely correct. They also only go into the 415 volt local system and not into the main grid. If no locals are using power then it is lost.
In terms of cost, I would think that without subsidies you are looking at $40k all up. possibly more. most people dont realise that the $3-4k they put in for panels is subsidised about 40-50%.
At 50k the repayments are 4200 pa on 3% interest. So you need to save 1050 per quarter to break even. but then you still pay for grid costs which are about 30-40% of the bill. interesting cost dynamics!
Musk is trying to give his scientists more budget to develop battery technology by increasing the demand for home batteries. Smart business.
It’s not so much a commentary on grid instability as it is a cross-sell to piggyback battery sales on his more popular lines.
rickw, there’s no great problem in getting your solar inverter to switch to battery feed if it is corrctly designed. Just a bit of control logic.
Octopus Energy – their hand in everyone’s pocket.
“Petrol browsers”. Is that some sort of price-comparison software?
Yes, understand it can be done, but not simple, and you may need a load bank for battery full / sunny day scenario?
And all of the options use rare metals which require bloody big holes in the ground and when spent are basically toxic waste. 👍
Elon might be looking forward to some very profitable news from tonight’s climate love-in, held at the behest of Biden.
Much of the world’s economy will be further painting itself into a corner with emissions reduction commitments which simply can’t be met with current or foreseeable technology, and desperate governments will thus be looking for anything, at any price, which will give them a hope of meeting (or appearing to) those commitments.
This will be a multi-trillion dollar pig-fest for the renewables rentseekers. In the process, some useful scientific advances might be made but there will be vast waste and rip-offs along the way.
My understanding is that the thing will still be able to connect itself to the grid when battery is nearly discharged and no or not enough solar input. When the battery is full and no or little load just open the solar circuit or connect to grid. No load bank required anyway. The open circuit voltage on the cells does not go to infinity. This is one way of ameliorating the grid instability issues of widespread home solar. I’d still like some nice reliable nukes steadily pumping out cheap power instead of all this nonsense and the nukes produce the same or less “greenhouse” than the unreliables.
Inner city wankers will be the last to experience brownouts. It will be regional areas first.
Elon Musk has a very silly name, even worse than Callum Murray. 😁
Many Tesla customers are saying this is a company run by computer geeks, not car people. Sales and and after-sales service are apparently woeful, and many European customers are saying they’ll buy from VW/Audi next time, because they actually know about cars and service.
With Biden ganging up with Xi Jinping to force US war time allies to buy trillions of dollars of unrenewables from China or else, its the beginning of the end for the western way of life. Welcome to the New Woke Order Communist Dictatorship….Good luck with that kids, bwahaha.
Wernher von Braun wrote an SF novel once about a trip to Mars. The crew finds a dying civilisation (climate change). The Martian leader is called the Elon. True story. You can find the story on the net.
I have the solution to the future energy supply needs . Stop exporting coal and build new low pollution coal fired power stations using the subsidy money paid to foreigners for the renewable scam to improve coal fired power making power so cheap it wont attract the foreign maggots and their subsidy sucking scams . Then we remove the eyesore windmills at the scamers expense ,cut out solar feed into the grid , its too costly and complex feeding up and down in the grid . Solar panels can be at the suppliers expense .
By stopping theexport we will be contributing massively to lessening pollution from other countries ,we can feel all virtuous as we tell them to get knotted .
Fred, you are a legend.
I am at ease over the banning of coal for us here in Oz, because the coal ain’t going anywhere. We are blest with an enormous store of energy here (not even mentioning uranium) and in the long run, we and others will realise its true value. Meanwhile, let Europe and the US and South America etc burn down their forests for woodchips, and starve their populations to process corn and soybeans for energy and ethanol. Stupidity is as stupidity does.
It’s going to China.
As if solar panels could sufficiently charge an EV without a grid connection.
Package deal?
Pure marketing BS.
Elongated nose, Pinocchio.
Reverse engineer them as trebuchets to cast Greenies with.
NADT.
Our coal goes to China if we sell it to them – isn’t China threatening to stop buying our stuff to teach us a lesson ie, our barley/wine/hay etc? So, if China wants/needs our coal, we sell for a price we set. If they suddenly refuse to buy, good, let the coal stay in our ground. We will survive, we are 26 mill people and can pull in our belts. The future for China with their hundreds of millions of ageing people and huge cities possibly artificially built in a hurry ( how long till the unoccupied high-rises start crumbling) and difficulty with feeding, housing and occupying the vast numbers of ordinary folk looks problematic to me.
Not gonna happen hz.
m0nty says:
April 22, 2021 at 5:13 pm
Musk is trying to give his scientists more budget to develop battery technology by increasing the demand for home batteries. Smart business.
Unlike most of the ruinables grifters and subsidy farmers, Musk is putting the money to good use, developing opportunities for space exploration.
He is pretty much the only one of the ruinables lot worth feeding.
Dear Hzhousewife, They need our iron, and we need to sell our iron, so we are locked in a mutual embrace. If we could persuade Indian firms to buy our iron, then we could disregard China. As a Christian, I hate Communism, but also have much sympathy with the Chinese individuals. So I don’t know if hurting China would be the best policy for the individuals in China.
As a Libertarian, wouldn’t the best policy be to encourage homeowners to power themselves? By solar panels, or geothermal wells, or other non-governmental sources? I am close to a creek, so I might be able to obtain water from natural sources. Wouldn’t it be possible to live entirely off-the-grid? Instead of limiting ourselves to government utilities, shouldn’t we by-pass the entirely?
Tesla gear has a lot of reliability problems.
Strange the way our beneficent government that orders us to have five hundred and thirty smoke alarms in every room … because safe!!! … is perfectly happy to allow installation of an incendiary device right next to said smoke alarms … because climate!
Entropy:
Mainly because those inner city sarcophagi will become houses of the dead when the power goes out.
Their aircon/recirculating systems really chew up the power, and limited opening of windows and doors to airflow won’t be enough to effectively ventilate them.
In summertime, they will heat up to unlivable within a couple of days.
So yes, people with windows will be dropped out first.