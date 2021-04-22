Elon Musk can see grid instability on the rise and blackouts coming

Opportunistic or clairvoyant? Interesting move?

Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk has dropped another Twitter bomb, this time announcing that starting next week, Tesla solar PV panels and Tesla’s integrated solar glass tile roof would be sold only as a package deal with the company’s home battery storage system, the Powerwall 2.

The Tweet, which appeared on Thursday morning Australian eastern time, was quickly followed by another, which appeared to offer some sort of explanation for the move, being that it would enable “super simple install and seamless whole house back-up” in case of grid outages.