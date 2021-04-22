Johannes Leak on Albo and Scomo

Awkward choice.

On the brighter side, to quote Eric Worrall on Watts Up With That, a politician who squanders hundreds of millions of dollars on fake climate solutions is a bit more tolerable than a politician who squanders trillions of dollars.

The political reality is that we are going to be stuck with suicidal climate and energy policies until enough punters front up to their local representatives and demand that they do their homework like Craig Kelly and get a grip.

Recruit more activists to spread the word on energy realism.