Johannes Leak on Albo and Scomo

Posted on April 22, 2021 by Rafe Champion

Awkward choice.

On the brighter side, to quote Eric Worrall on Watts Up With That,  a politician who squanders hundreds of millions of dollars on fake climate solutions is a bit more tolerable than a politician who squanders trillions of dollars.

The political reality is that we are going to be stuck with suicidal climate and energy policies until enough punters front up to their local representatives and demand that they do their homework like Craig Kelly and get a grip.

Recruit more activists to spread the word on energy realism.

This entry was posted in Global warming and climate change policy, Rafe. Bookmark the permalink.

6 Responses to Johannes Leak on Albo and Scomo

  1. H B Bear says:
    April 22, 2021 at 12:57 pm

    Where’s ScoMo’s lump of coal gone? Stolen by Joel Fitzgibbon and sold to the Ch!nks?

  2. C.L. says:
    April 22, 2021 at 1:05 pm

    Brilliant analysis by Leak.
    To me, he’s no longer Joahannes Leak.
    He’s just Leak.

  3. Entropy says:
    April 22, 2021 at 1:17 pm

    I think it would have been even more awesome if they were an almost perfect mirror image. Where’s Scotty’s carpet bag?

  4. Roger says:
    April 22, 2021 at 1:22 pm

    It’s like being offered a choice between leukemia or rectal cancer.

  5. Mak Siccar says:
    April 22, 2021 at 1:34 pm

    Roger says:
    April 22, 2021 at 1:22 pm
    It’s like being offered a choice between leukemia or rectal cancer.

    +100

  6. duncanm says:
    April 22, 2021 at 1:40 pm

    CL – I almost hate to say this, given how great Snr was.. but I think Leak Jnr is starting to excel his dad.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.