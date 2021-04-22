On the Caplan cost-benefit test of lockdown

Marginal Revolution linked to an interesting paper today.
These two lines in the abstract was particularly interesting:
Using a cost/benefit method proposed by Professor Bryan Caplan, and using two extreme assumptions of lockdown effectiveness, the cost/benefit ratio of lockdowns in Canada, in terms of life-years saved, is between 3.6–282. That is, it is possible that lockdown will go down as one of the greatest peacetime policy failures in Canada’s history.
So the Caplan ‘test’ is described in this blog post.
Taking quality of life into account, how many life-years has the reaction to COVID destroyed? To see what I’m getting at, ask yourself: “Suppose you could either live a year of life in the COVID era, or X months under normal conditions. What’s the value of X?” Given the enormous social disruption and dire social isolation that most people have endured, X=10 months seems like a conservative estimate.
With a little multiplication Caplan estimates that the cost of Covid prevention was about 15 times great than the benefits.
Douglas Allen replicates that analysis for Canada.
As of March 2021 the pandemic has lasted one year. That means that the average Canadian has lost two months of normal life. The population of Canada is about 37.7 million people, which means that 6.3 million years of life have been lost due to lockdown.
The average age of reported Covid-19 deaths in Canada is about 80.47 In Canada an average 80 year old has a life expectancy of 9.79 years. This means that the 6.3 million years of lost life is equivalent to the deaths of 643,513 80 year olds. As of March 22, 2021 Canada has had a total of 22,716 deaths due to Covid-19. That amounts to 222,389 lost years of life.
The question is, however, how many lost years of life would have resulted from Covid-19 deaths if there had been no lockdown? Consider two extremes:
a. Assume that the number of Covid-19 deaths would have been 10% higher had there been no lockdown. Then Canada would have experienced an additional 2,271 deaths, which means there would have been additional 22,333 years of lost life due to Covid-19 deaths. The benefit of lockdown, therefore, was the avoidance of this extra 22,333 years of lost life. However, the cost of lockdown, as noted, was 6,300,000 years of lost life. The cost/benefit ratio of lockdown is 282 = 6,300,000/22,333.
b. Assume that the initial ICL model forecasts were correct and without a lockdown Canada would have experienced 200,000 deaths. This would mean that Canada’s lockdown policies prevented 177,281 (200, 000 – 22,716) deaths. Under the same age and life expectancy assumptions lockdown prevented the loss of 1,735,580 life years. The cost/benefit ratio of lockdown is 3.6 = 6,300,000/1,735,580.
So let’s plug some Australian numbers into that calculation.
Let’s assume X = 10. The population of Australia = 25,693,059. The median age of Covid deaths in Australia is 86. Life expectancy for Australians in 2017 – 2019 was 81.31 for males, 85.27 for females, and 83.28 on average. Life expectancy for Australians aged 80 in 2020 was 9.87 years. Finally 910 Australians have died from Covid. (Of those, 820 deaths occurred in Victoria). Unfortunately, I’m going to have to use the life expectancy of an 80 year old instead of an 86 year old in the calculations. This is will bias the costs upwards. The age distribution of death is here – to the extent that people have died under the median age this under-estimates the costs.
So quickly calculating:
4,282,177 years of life have been lost – equivalent to the loss of 433,858 80-year old people. As of today, Australia has lost 910 people to Covid – that is 8,981.7 of actual years lost.
So we can do the plus 10% analysis – assume 1,000 people would have died from Covid. The cost-benefit ratio is in the thousands (4,821). Similarly if we assume a number based on the Imperial College London analysis (I don’t recall them producing an Australian number but I guestimate their equivalent figure for Australia would be about 130,000 people dying from Covid). That would produce a ratio cost-benefit ratio of 3.26.
But we can do a bit more than that. We can turn the analysis around. I estimate the cost-benefit analysis breaks even at 43,957 people dying. That figure is much smaller than the Imperial College London equivalent number. But that figure was a worst case scenario – and to be fair to them, it was advertised as such in their paper. It is, however, within the range of estimated deaths in a paper produced by Warwick McKibbin and Roshen Fernando. In their scenario analysis they estimated deaths between 21,000 and 96,000 for Australia.
So, if Australian policy makers were following McKibbin and Fernando’s figures in March of 2020 then their policy ex ante is not unreasonable given the Caplan definition of costs (and the caveats to that definition that I haven’t yet spelled out).
But … and this is a huge ‘but’ …
One could argue that the Covid-19 lockdown policy was only wrong ex post. Hindsight is 20/20, and looking back is unfair. In March of 2020, faced with an unknown virus and expert advice that millions of people would die without lockdown and isolation, politicians and public health officials made the correct decision at the time.
Such an argument is reasonable for March of 2020, and even possibly for April 2020. However, as noted in the literature review, by late April it was already known that i) the empirical predictions of the SIRS based models were wrong, ii) that the models made a number of questionable assumptions, iii) that the deaths were highly skewed to the elderly, and iv) that the costs were large.
There was a lot of radical uncertainty in March and April of 2020. By May, however, that radical uncertainty had reduced substantially. I have been making this argument for a while – most recently here.
Now for the caveats.
This analysis only considers the number of years of lost life. A proper cost/benefit analysis would consider the value of these lost years. As noted above, the value of life is not constant across age. Since the life years lost to Covid-19 deaths were mostly among those older than 60, and since the years of lost life because of lockdown have mostly been among the young, adjusting the the above cost/benefit ratios for the value of life will make lockdown an even worse policy.
After all that – what is the bottom line?
The review of the literature suggests that Case (a) is closer to reality. If lock-down only had a marginal effect on deaths, then by cost/benefit standards, lockdown has been a public policy disaster.
I suspect the policy responses to Covid will be debated for decades. I have little doubt that the lockdown policy will come to be seen as having been an over-reaction. What happened in my view was that policy makers did not update their policy information and/or preferences after March and April of 2020. Why that is the case is an open question. Perhaps they are just stupid (unlikely), too scared (perhaps), locked into some path dependency (perhaps), [insert hypotheses here].
Lockdown has been a fabulous exercise in power. Governments love wielding power. The giddiness of government employees being able to feel they can successfully manage your life better than you can is intoxicating.
Profoundly stupid people doing profoundly stupid things.
The fact that it hadn’t been attempted before might be a clue that it’s a really shit idea.
Only top of that the most similar approach previously taken was the deadly 1918 flue. Replete with masks and Doctors completely out of their depth (fatal dose of Aspirin anyone?).
By April 2020 political responsibility for Australian policy making had been substantially handed to Chief Medical Officers.
Hindsight tells us they pursued an ‘elimination’ strategy based on a public health toolkit, rather than an ‘overall benefit’ strategy based on cost-benefit analysis.
As Mark Twain said “its easier to fool people than convince them that they have been fooled”
It was always about the vaccines rather than the virus.
& we are still in the very initial stages of a monumental experimental genetic human trial….with total unknown consequences to most of us…. lots of talk about future immunological consequences dealing not just with blood clottingand placentas being targeted & even loads of internal production of prion like spike protein
Recently saw a report where Fauci refused to be tested as he has no symptoms , & he takes about 3 to 4 times the average dose of vitD daily & well was he not supposedly vaccinated in public..maybe he just got the saline version?
Just now the head of Pfizer has come out to say any immunity from his vax shot will only be temporary & will need to be redone on an annual basis.
Recall Sir Humphrey often saying “That’s a very courageous decision minister” to deter his minister from taking a particular decision.
Once that wanker from Royal College came out with his overblown models (must have been carbon based), politicians were never going to have the courage to take control.
This also explains why opposition parties didn’t take advantage of the situation.
So my response to [insert hypotheses here] is COWARDICE.
I can’t work this bit out. Does it mean that losing a year to lockdowns when you are 70 means that as a percentage of what you have left the loss is greater than for a young person, or does it somehow mean the opposite?
What you fail to see in a that these decisions were made by public servants. They are a miserable lot and see no joy in their lives and assume everyone else must be the same. Hence they place zero value on their lives and others. Safety is the most important thing. ‘If we save just one life …blah blah ‘ life is priceless but it really has no value.
Like Malcolm Turnbull appear in front of a media senate inquiry.
If we keep going down the uniparty path of socialism there will be no forums to debate the efficacy or otherwise of Covid lockdowns – they will be declared wholly successful as ‘at least 1 life was saved’, any opinion to the contrary deemed ‘hate speech’, promulgated by ‘pandemic deniers’ of the far right. Do you really doubt this?
Good post Sinc.
Of course the other policy response is to just abolish cost benefit analysis, which Biden has effectively done.
Tards like Pyrmonter need to recalibrate their spreadsheets.
Two words: Risk Management
But Italy!!!11!
Whilst they had hard data from the Diamond Princess petri dish available.
NSW CHO Kerry Chant’s insane “Zigzag” approach to lockdowns, viz quarantine, was barking mad.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BXOwNOf2QXY
Epic post.
Modelling can’t factor is such things as pride and politics, unfortunately. The hypothesis I would insert is that once governments trashed the economy they were all in. They couldn’t very well say oops a month later.
The role of the media is also crucial. Pro-statist hysteria from the ABC, PBS and BBC was to be expected, of course. Likewise, from Big Tech. But even more potent was the daily obsession with melodrama, statistical bullshit and fear-mongering from supposedly ‘conservative’ press organs like The Australian and News Corp generally – plus all of the private networks. Throw in poll highs for all governments that were Doing Something – in addition to the global association of anti-lockdown with Donald Trump – and this Titanic wasn’t even going to be steered clear of the iceberg.
But could it have been, political damage sustained notwithstanding?
My view is yes, it could have been – post April 2020. It would have required political and communication skills of a high order but it was do-able. The politicians on the scene in the Hawke/Howard era could have done it. I’m not saying they too wouldn’t have been tempted by those Newspoll lollies but – if they were of a mind to – a Keating or a Costello could have stared down the crazy.
The more apt Sir Humphrey quote would be “Something must be done. This is something; therefore we must do it.”
Two fundamental Morrison errors:
– On day one, saying that he would follow the medical advice to the letter, thus ducking all responsibility as an elected leader.
– Forming that unconstitutional ‘National Cabinet’, a group over which he had no power or authority.
Needles to say, Morrison has none of the aforesaid political and communication skills – and no bedrock commitment to rationality or principle. He’s not a parliamentary island in that respect.
The COVID lockdowns, masks, ‘safe’ distancing and assembly bans were as planned.
Joebama, Forty Four, and the world power brokers are proceeding as planned. It will get a lot worse when they control finance and get rid of borders. The brainwashed young will be ripe to take their place in the New World Order-Build Back Better-New World Order dystopia.
Remember when the Liberal Party was excited by ‘captive nations’?
But Sinc, you callled it yourself, correctly, right back on 2 March 2020:
The risks of Covid were already known to be orders of magnitude higher for old, sick people. It was obvious that the correct public policy response was to protect those people as well as possible while letting the other 90-95% of the population get on with their lives.
I don’t buy the “radical uncertainty” argument. What happened was that the media pressed the fear button, and governments panicked, introducing extreme measures that did far more harm than good, as you and I and others could see would be the case at the time.
Dunno why you are so modest…
Fear is one of the most evil emotions.
Humans naturally tend to overestimate the likelihood of dire hazards to the detriment of medium threats.
The military probably have similar anecdotes.