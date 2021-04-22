Pushy Galore

Federal family law judges are set to receive training on domestic ­violence issues — including on recognising coercive control — as part of a push by the courts to ­better protect the safety of children and families.

The training will be delivered to all Family Court and Federal Circuit Court judges by the end of June.

Chief Justice Will Alstergren, who heads both courts — which are due to be merged in September — said the training was aimed at providing safer outcomes amid a focus on the “shameful prevalence” of family violence in our community…

Chief Justice Alstergren said the training would focus on the protection of children, identifying protective parenting, coercive controlling behaviours, the impact of family violence on children, and other topics.

It will be delivered by a US-based organisation, the Safe and Together Institute, which provides a model of training endorsed by Australian domestic violence researchers and used by state governments, as well as in the US, Britain and New Zealand.