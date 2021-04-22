Pushy Galore

I always thought it was the sacred role of our courts to be strictly impartial as they adjudicate the rights and wrongs, claims and counter-claims that are brought before them. Judges of the soon to be merged Federal and Family Courts, however, are to be ‘trained’ using a model taught to them by Americans that seems designed to Get Men in all conceivable situations.
Federal family law judges are set to receive training on domestic violence issues — including on recognising coercive control — as part of a push by the courts to better protect the safety of children and families.
The training will be delivered to all Family Court and Federal Circuit Court judges by the end of June.
Chief Justice Will Alstergren, who heads both courts — which are due to be merged in September — said the training was aimed at providing safer outcomes amid a focus on the “shameful prevalence” of family violence in our community…
Chief Justice Alstergren said the training would focus on the protection of children, identifying protective parenting, coercive controlling behaviours, the impact of family violence on children, and other topics.
It will be delivered by a US-based organisation, the Safe and Together Institute, which provides a model of training endorsed by Australian domestic violence researchers and used by state governments, as well as in the US, Britain and New Zealand.
There is no mention anywhere in this report of men’s legal rights; it is almost as though males exist solely as unmentionable baddies in a pre-scripted mini-series and that all judgements have already been made. Obviously, I hadn’t heard of the dodgy-sounding “Safe and Together Institute” but its website is enlightening:
At Safe & Together, we use a perpetrator pattern-based framework that is informed by a gender analysis that informs every aspect of our work. It is a unique, comprehensive framework at the intersection of domestic violence and children.
We tackle the myth of “objective” or “gender neutral” practices, putting child healing, safety, stability, nurturance, rights, hopes and best interests at the center of our work. This means we support the survivors and do not allow the perpetrator to be invisible.
Interesting. The need for objectivity and neutrality on the bench is a myth. Good luck, gentlemen. I will say this for founder and executive director, David Mandel: he masterfully controls the number of blokes with whom he’s prepared to share the company of all those ladies.
Excellent! They should all read Salvatore Babones’ article in Quadrant.
Women Can Be as Violent as Men (2018)
Incisively researched and devastating to the radical feminist lobby. Maybe if the judges educate themselves what happens in the real world, not the made-up fantasy of the progressive-Left, they might be able to provide true justice.
Oops, sorry it’s from Augusto Zimmermann, not Dr Babones. Not sure where that mistake came from.
Almost cult-like in appearance, complete with mission statement only comprehensible to deeper initiates (which I’m sure Baghwan David there is balls deep in, like a good cult facilitator).
I’ve always thought women were more skilled at that sort of thing.
Why would CL think that a focus on coercive controlling behaviours is anti-men? Telling on himself a bit there.
I know I will be howled down, but is it really appropriate to argue this stuff on the day a woman was murdered by her ex husband in Brisbane? Timing not great.
Why don’t you read Dr Zimmermann’s article M0nty, then reflect on the type of reporting we see – especially regarding Family Court proceedings.
I know I will be howled down, but is it really appropriate to argue this stuff on the day a woman was murdered by her ex husband in Brisbane? Timing not great.
That perpetrator was in custody but released just days before his despicable crime. Says more about our courts than men in general.
Where are all the alphabet people decrying the TERFS responsible for these gender definitions?
What “stuff” are you referring to, Jock?
That courts must be neutral and objective?
As it happens, “Safe and Together” training was given to Queensland practitioners seven years ago and has been in official use ever since.
How’s that going?
Another infuriating non word, like “normalcy”. As each day passes of late my hatred of and contempt for americans grows ever stronger.
P.S. 91.3% of the women “employed” by Baghwan Mandible appear to be barking mad. Just get a load of the looks in their eyes.
Love your work C.L. but the article is pay-walled and I cannot verify that it is precisely anti-men from your clip. I think it is more interesting that the top legal minds in the country need to be “trained”. I suspect that solving problems by implementing some training is becoming tired and impractical but has arrs-covering potential.
I’d also ask if the training is differentiated for various genders. Do male, female (and others) get the same material? So some won’t really need it?
And yeah, why market the company by placing 23 women and 1 bloke on their staff list? Oh .. So I get why you might have jumped at it being just a tad anti-men.
Here is the article in its entirety:
They need to be “trained” in a lot of basic aspects of law – particularly the concept of not making shit up as you go along, in order to fabricate an entirely preposterous collectivist narrative that bears no resemblance to reality and which then sets an unacceptable precedent for future legal idiocy.
This training could also be “fortified” by the (re)introduction of “Mantry Sensing”* in order to ensure that the instances of violent sociopaths being set loose on the populace by these intolerable amateur hour f*ckwits is curtailed.
*Sneering collectivist reference to the term “Mandatory Sentencing”.
Russell, I didn’t say the article was “anti-men.” I said it made no mention of men having rights in these cases.
The fact that the so-called Institute employs zero male trainers is relevant, yes.
Who knows what evil lurks in the minds of men! Everybody knows all males are potential rapists.
Most of these women look like they have fallen out of the ugly tree.
Some appear to have hit every branch on the way down.
Makes me pine for Mordy’s input.
We need a man like him teaching impartial social justice to the brethren.
At Safe & Together, we use a perpetrator pattern-based framework that is informed by a gender analysis that informs every aspect of our work.
Mmmm, looks like a model. What could possibly go wrong?
Ah that duluth model exported to other western progressives and slowly marching through the institutions. It’s about as valid as the “wage gap” but you’ll never get rid of it if half the population stands to benefit.
Perish the thought that males should receive any consideration!
Due process- what is it, but a dream?