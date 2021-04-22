Pushy Galore

I always thought it was the sacred role of our courts to be strictly impartial as they adjudicate the rights and wrongs, claims and counter-claims that are brought before them. Judges of the soon to be merged Federal and Family Courts, however, are to be ‘trained’ using a model taught to them by Americans that seems designed to Get Men in all conceivable situations.

                    Judges to be trained on domestic violence.

Federal family law judges are set to receive training on domestic ­violence issues — including on recognising coercive control — as part of a push by the courts to ­better protect the safety of children and families.

The training will be delivered to all Family Court and Federal Circuit Court judges by the end of June.

Chief Justice Will Alstergren, who heads both courts — which are due to be merged in September — said the training was aimed at providing safer outcomes amid a focus on the “shameful prevalence” of family violence in our community…

Chief Justice Alstergren said the training would focus on the protection of children, identifying protective parenting, coercive controlling behaviours, the impact of family violence on children, and other topics.

It will be delivered by a US-based organisation, the Safe and Together Institute, which provides a model of training endorsed by Australian domestic violence researchers and used by state governments, as well as in the US, Britain and New Zealand.

 
There is no mention anywhere in this report of men’s legal rights; it is almost as though males exist solely as unmentionable baddies in a pre-scripted mini-series and that all judgements have already been made. Obviously, I hadn’t heard of the dodgy-sounding “Safe and Together Institute” but its website is enlightening:

At Safe & Together, we use a perpetrator pattern-based framework that is informed by a gender analysis that informs every aspect of our work. It is a unique, comprehensive framework at the intersection of domestic violence and children.

We tackle the myth of “objective” or “gender neutral” practices, putting child healing, safety, stability, nurturance, rights, hopes and best interests at the center of our work. This means we support the survivors and do not allow the perpetrator to be invisible.

 
Interesting. The need for objectivity and neutrality on the bench is a myth. Good luck, gentlemen. I will say this for founder and executive director, David Mandel: he masterfully controls the number of blokes with whom he’s prepared to share the company of all those ladies.

25 Responses to Pushy Galore

  1. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    April 22, 2021 at 4:03 pm

    Judges to be trained on domestic violence.

    Excellent! They should all read Salvatore Babones’ article in Quadrant.

    Women Can Be as Violent as Men (2018)

    Incisively researched and devastating to the radical feminist lobby. Maybe if the judges educate themselves what happens in the real world, not the made-up fantasy of the progressive-Left, they might be able to provide true justice.

  2. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    April 22, 2021 at 4:05 pm

    Oops, sorry it’s from Augusto Zimmermann, not Dr Babones. Not sure where that mistake came from.

  4. PB says:
    April 22, 2021 at 4:06 pm

    Almost cult-like in appearance, complete with mission statement only comprehensible to deeper initiates (which I’m sure Baghwan David there is balls deep in, like a good cult facilitator).

  5. duncanm says:
    April 22, 2021 at 4:12 pm

    coercive controlling behaviours

    I’ve always thought women were more skilled at that sort of thing.

  6. m0nty says:
    April 22, 2021 at 4:16 pm

    Why would CL think that a focus on coercive controlling behaviours is anti-men? Telling on himself a bit there.

  7. Jock says:
    April 22, 2021 at 4:18 pm

    I know I will be howled down, but is it really appropriate to argue this stuff on the day a woman was murdered by her ex husband in Brisbane? Timing not great.

  8. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    April 22, 2021 at 4:22 pm

    Why don’t you read Dr Zimmermann’s article M0nty, then reflect on the type of reporting we see – especially regarding Family Court proceedings.

  9. Amortiser says:
    April 22, 2021 at 4:31 pm

    I know I will be howled down, but is it really appropriate to argue this stuff on the day a woman was murdered by her ex husband in Brisbane? Timing not great.

    That perpetrator was in custody but released just days before his despicable crime. Says more about our courts than men in general.

  10. a happy little debunker says:
    April 22, 2021 at 4:31 pm

    by a gender analysis that informs every aspect of our work.

    Where are all the alphabet people decrying the TERFS responsible for these gender definitions?

  11. C.L. says:
    April 22, 2021 at 4:32 pm

    What “stuff” are you referring to, Jock?
    That courts must be neutral and objective?

    As it happens, “Safe and Together” training was given to Queensland practitioners seven years ago and has been in official use ever since.

    How’s that going?

  12. Spurgeon Monkfish III says:
    April 22, 2021 at 4:45 pm

    nurturance

    Another infuriating non word, like “normalcy”. As each day passes of late my hatred of and contempt for americans grows ever stronger.

    P.S. 91.3% of the women “employed” by Baghwan Mandible appear to be barking mad. Just get a load of the looks in their eyes.

  13. Russell says:
    April 22, 2021 at 4:46 pm

    Love your work C.L. but the article is pay-walled and I cannot verify that it is precisely anti-men from your clip. I think it is more interesting that the top legal minds in the country need to be “trained”. I suspect that solving problems by implementing some training is becoming tired and impractical but has arrs-covering potential.

    I’d also ask if the training is differentiated for various genders. Do male, female (and others) get the same material? So some won’t really need it?

    And yeah, why market the company by placing 23 women and 1 bloke on their staff list? Oh .. So I get why you might have jumped at it being just a tad anti-men.

  14. C.L. says:
    April 22, 2021 at 4:52 pm

    Here is the article in its entirety:

    Federal family law judges are set to receive training on domestic ­violence issues — including on recognising coercive control — as part of a push by the courts to ­better protect the safety of children and families.

    The training will be delivered to all Family Court and Federal Circuit Court judges by the end of June.

    Chief Justice Will Alstergren, who heads both courts — which are due to be merged in September — said the training was aimed at providing safer outcomes amid a focus on the “shameful prevalence” of family violence in our community.

    “How the courts address issues of family violence is the most challenging but (also the) most critical area of the courts’ work,” Chief Justice Alstergren said.

    “It is imperative that we continually review our training and knowledge in this area of work.”

    Successive inquiries into domestic violence and family law have recommended improved training for judges and other professionals in the sector.

    Identifying the dynamics of family violence, including coercive control — which is a pattern of domestic abuse that can involve intimidation, degradation, financial control and the isolation of a person from their friends or family — is regarded as a key challenge. Coercive control has been described as a “red flag” to murder. In NSW, it was identified as a precursor to almost every intimate partner homicide.

    Chief Justice Alstergren said the training would focus on the protection of children, identifying protective parenting, coercive controlling behaviours, the impact of family violence on children, and other topics.

    It will be delivered by a US-based organisation, the Safe and Together Institute, which provides a model of training endorsed by Australian domestic violence researchers and used by state governments, as well as in the US, Britain and New Zealand.

    A 2017 federal parliamentary inquiry into family violence recommended that family law practitioners receive training in the Safe and Together Model.

    Court registrars, who help to manage cases and have the power to make certain court orders, and family consultants, who advise on what orders would be in the best interest of children, will also receive the training.

    The training was one of several court initiatives aimed at delivering safer family law out­comes, Chief Justice Alstergren said. Other initiatives include the courts’ Lighthouse project, which involves improved risk screening and triaging for parenting cases, and the co-location of police and state-based child welfare departments in court registries.

    The developer of the Safe and Together Model, David Mandel, said the training had been recognised as improving outcomes for adult and child survivors of domestic violence, and would help the courts to make the best possible decisions for children.

    “The model … helps to reduce victim-blaming and increases ­accountability for parents who are using violence and coercive control,” he said.

    “The holistic, whole-family approach is ideally suited for the needs of Australian families — ­including Indigenous and culturally and linguistically diverse families.”

  15. Spurgeon Monkfish III says:
    April 22, 2021 at 4:54 pm

    it is more interesting that the top legal minds in the country need to be “trained”

    They need to be “trained” in a lot of basic aspects of law – particularly the concept of not making shit up as you go along, in order to fabricate an entirely preposterous collectivist narrative that bears no resemblance to reality and which then sets an unacceptable precedent for future legal idiocy.

    This training could also be “fortified” by the (re)introduction of “Mantry Sensing”* in order to ensure that the instances of violent sociopaths being set loose on the populace by these intolerable amateur hour f*ckwits is curtailed.

    *Sneering collectivist reference to the term “Mandatory Sentencing”.

  16. C.L. says:
    April 22, 2021 at 4:57 pm

    Russell, I didn’t say the article was “anti-men.” I said it made no mention of men having rights in these cases.

    So I get why you might have jumped at it being just a tad anti-men.

    The fact that the so-called Institute employs zero male trainers is relevant, yes.

  17. John says:
    April 22, 2021 at 4:57 pm

    Who knows what evil lurks in the minds of men! Everybody knows all males are potential rapists.

  18. Hew Mungus says:
    April 22, 2021 at 4:58 pm

    Most of these women look like they have fallen out of the ugly tree.
    Some appear to have hit every branch on the way down.

  19. Primer says:
    April 22, 2021 at 5:01 pm

    Makes me pine for Mordy’s input.
    We need a man like him teaching impartial social justice to the brethren.

  20. Gerry says:
    April 22, 2021 at 5:13 pm

    At Safe & Together, we use a perpetrator pattern-based framework that is informed by a gender analysis that informs every aspect of our work.
    Mmmm, looks like a model. What could possibly go wrong?

  21. Albatross says:
    April 22, 2021 at 7:06 pm

    m0nty says:
    April 22, 2021 at 4:16 pm
    Why would CL think that a focus on coercive controlling behaviours is anti-men? Telling on himself a bit there.

    Fuck yourself.

  22. rich says:
    April 22, 2021 at 7:24 pm

    Ah that duluth model exported to other western progressives and slowly marching through the institutions. It’s about as valid as the “wage gap” but you’ll never get rid of it if half the population stands to benefit.

  23. Lee says:
    April 22, 2021 at 7:26 pm

    Perish the thought that males should receive any consideration!

  24. David Brewer says:
    April 22, 2021 at 8:08 pm

    But Sinc, you called it correctly yourself, right here, on 2 March 2020:

    If you are elderly, and if you are immuno-compromised, there is need for (some) concern.

  25. Leo G says:
    April 22, 2021 at 8:28 pm

    Perish the thought that males should receive any consideration!

    Due process- what is it, but a dream?

