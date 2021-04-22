Mother of Makhia Bryant: “She was a very loving, peaceful little girl.”
Liberty Quote
It is dangerous to be right when the government is wrong.— Voltaire
-
Recent Comments
- mh on She was a girl – let’s leave it at that
- feelthebern on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- Dave in Marybrook on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- Dave in Marybrook on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- Lysander on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- Mitch M. on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- feelthebern on She was a girl – let’s leave it at that
- Roger on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- Steve trickler on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- Rafe Champion on Climate, energy and the destruction of the western world’s economies
- duncanm on Johannes Leak on Albo and Scomo
- Spurgeon Monkfish III on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- Spurgeon Monkfish III on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- feelthebern on She was a girl – let’s leave it at that
- Speedbox on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- Dot on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- feelthebern on She was a girl – let’s leave it at that
- Mak Siccar on Johannes Leak on Albo and Scomo
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- m0nty on She was a girl – let’s leave it at that
- Woolfe on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- mh on She was a girl – let’s leave it at that
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- Bruce in WA on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- Bruce in WA on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- Roger on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- Mother Lode on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- Entropy on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- Rex Anger on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
-
Recent Posts
- Johannes Leak on Albo and Scomo
- Climate, energy and the destruction of the western world’s economies
- Belt & Road takes a tumble on Federation staircase
- She was a girl – let’s leave it at that
- How dare the Prime Minister not devote all his attention to me – Brittany Higgins
- How to lie with global warming statistics
- Owens: “The media creates the mob and the mob rules”
- Lived Experience
- Ahahahahahahaha
- WSJ on the Chauvin conviction
- Politicians being held to account
- Chauvin found guilty of being white as a drug zombie died
- American Idiot
- Cost: approximately $3.79 million
- Ronald Reagan on Walter Mondale
- Democrats call for more looting and violence in Minnesota
- Toxic liars
- Nope
- Underbite girl won’t take no for an answer
- Oh, Terry …
- Heed Hastie
- FDR Shrugged
- A step in the right direction
- UNRELIABLE ENERGY CAN DISPLACE COAL BUT IT CAN’T REPLACE IT
- Prick Pic
- Woke Liberals want anonymous reporting of ‘sexual assaults’
- People of Collar
- Bill Muehlenberg – Vaccine Passports, Big Brother, and Second-Class Citizens
- Second Bite
- Pay up
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Hart
- Diane Coyle
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Michel Rauchs
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Fenwick
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Reflections on Liberty and Power
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Jack The Ripper was a bonny lad.
Did reporters ask the neighbours?
Someone commits the worst crimes and you hear…
S/he was very quiet, tended the garden and kept to her/himself.
““She was a very loving, peaceful little girl.“”
Ted Dahmer was a very loving, peaceful little boy when he wasn’t slitting the throats of small animals in the family backyard.
You watch the outcome from this. Apparantly the cop didn’t yell ‘drop the knife’ before shooting. George Floyd II coming to a courtroom near you!
The interwebz says mostly true
Stop policing black people. Let them have at it. It’s what the left wants.
Just tell them to stay away from everyone else and finally there will be peace.
It would be helpful if the parents of the pink girl spoke out and thanked the officer.
But everything is politics these days…
I don’t see America surviving this onslaught of radical racism and pro black apartheid with different laws and standards for POC and something else for whitey.
Unfortunately we won’t be far behind America because we largely promote the same racist pro POC apartheid garbage here through our Universities, media, bureaucracy, institutions, schools, legal system, politics and social media.
The West is coming to an end unless this is reversed, quickly and with vigour. I can’t see that happening though.
Artie
It can’t work. You end up with a Vietnam type situation with the Vietcong crossing over the border, causing trouble and the running back over the border again.
So much for the mother proclaiming her little girl was “loving” and “peaceful”. The kid was under the care of the local child services –another broken, welfare-dependent family brought to you by the Democratic Party.
Infidel,
Unfortunately your solution won’t help because the hard core amongst the BLM – Antifa brownshirts want to go to affluent neighbourhoods to take whatever they want. And if you try to stop them – a la the McCloskey’s – you will be charged. Equality before the law is dead in America. Justice is now administered by the racist mob who see every issue in terms of race. BLM is no different to the KKK. Both think justice should be dispensed depending on the colour of your skin.
My thoughts were on the little handbag dog on the ground between the pink girls feet. I wonder if it was trying to have a go at the ‘mostly peaceful, loving little girl’ with the gutting stroke coming into play.
There is no doubt in my mind the knife was going to do fatal damage.
Damn nice shooting on the officers part.
They’re not stupid, they don’t want their home burned down around them.
Maybe black police officers is the answer and a big recruitment drive to near 80% black or something like that where it would calm matters.
I don’t think that’s racist.
This officer fucked up.
They are trained to aim at the centre of mass.
If he had done that then all four rounds should have harmlessly gone into that gigantic arse, and that girl would be alive and scoffing burgers and fries today.
“A man immediately yells at the officer, “You didn’t have to shoot her! She’s just a kid, man!”‘
And if she had stabbed the two intended victims, what then?
Who’d be a police pofficer in the US?
“Maybe black police officers is the answer”
I think there is already a high proportion of black officers in most police forces in major cities.
Segregation worked. It can work again.
It’s what the left want.
Yes… similar in cities like Darwin where a suntanned intoxicated lad will violently bash his wife / girlfriend but if anyone tries to intervene to protect her both of them with unite to attack the outside assistant.
What to do? The tribal mindset is quite ingrained with many and it’s not helping them.
..
The answer is to decentralise this type of street policing and recruit people from the area, and limit their jurisdiction to that area.
This will lead to more corruption, as they get paid off by dealers, but stop these national outrages of whitey shooting the hoodies.
More planned parenthood shops, more liquor stores, no police… we can solve this black crime problem in no time. And they will love it. Finally Whitey will be out of their hair.
Why not just let it reach a crescendo like it did in the 90s. Sometimes you just can’t nor want to stop a movement.
Let it continue .
It appears that the Officer’s actions probably saved the life of the girl in pink. The assailant (the loving peaceful one) had her body stance and the knife in a ‘drive’ position meaning that the other girl is lucky to be alive.
I would argue that the solution to black inequality and high crime statistics is an intact family, a focus on real education (as opposed to ideological indoctrination) and a situation where fathers stick around. This might even force the single mother rate below 70%, and IMO would ‘close the gap’ overnight.
Don’t be stupid. If the cops would leave them alone peace and harmony will reign.
The cop was required to act literally three seconds after arriving.
He then saved the life of the girl in pink with a phenomenal shot grouping that ensured she – along with the assailant – wasn’t also killed.
He should be officially commended.
Hence the “mother’s” lack of stress and tears when doing her piece to camera.
Why didn’t he shoot the knife out of her hand instead?
I would argue that the solution to black inequality and high crime statistics is an intact family, a focus on real education (as opposed to ideological indoctrination) and a situation where fathers stick around.
Integration, eh?
Say…it might even work here as well.
Good job Le Bron has the got out of jail free card of being blek.
How sad.
These people have absolutely no restraint or impulse control.
It is not just a black thing since not all blacks are like this and there are no doubt plenty of white folks who do the same – they just aren’t broadcast since they are not part of a narrative.
But how often you see groups locked in savage brawling, kicking and stomping heads, fists flailing about wildly with intense but unskilled fury. Men and women.
You get the feeling they can not have much consciousness about them, that there is nothing between the anger and the act – the rage flows straight through unimpeded.
hukana matata!
Joe Biden supports murder, is upset girl in pink wasn’t stabbed to death:
The ABC’s (entirely predictable) take on the incident:
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said US President Joe Biden had been briefed about the situation, and sent her condolences to Ms Bryant’s family.
“The killing of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant by the Columbus Police is tragic. She was a child,” Ms Psaki said.
“We are thinking of her friends and family, and the communities that are hurting and grieving her loss.”
🙂 How about:
“Why didn’t he call a social worker to diffuse the situation”
Or or:
“Why didn’t he establish an atmosphere of cooperation and listen to the girl!”
Mostly loving and peaceful.
It’s getting to the point we all need brain implants that can be switched off by Big Brother when the need arises. Like a disable switch. You know it will be a better society, we trust him and it’s for our own good.
“Maybe black police officers is the answer”
I think there is already a high proportion of black officers in most police forces in major cities.
Correct, and when they shoot Black criminals, which they often do, it gets quickly dumped in the media memory hole.
Sure and if the girl with the knife, attacking another, was a white girl, I’m sure Biden would have said exactly the same. #sarc
“The killing of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant by the Columbus Police is tragic. She was a child,” Ms Psaki said.
So were the two girls she was attempting to murder.
“Richard says:
April 22, 2021 at 10:31 am
I would argue that the solution to black inequality and high crime statistics is an intact family, a focus on real education (as opposed to ideological indoctrination) and a situation where fathers stick around. This might even force the single mother rate below 70%, and IMO would ‘close the gap’ overnight.”
Your argument would be correct Richard. Fifty years of chronic welfarism has done something even slavery couldn’t do…..destroyed the black family. There are black Americans who also say what you’ve said above…..Candice Owens, Larry Elder and Thomas Sowell….but you see, they’re derided as “Uncle Toms”.
After sleeping on it, here is my thought process:
1. Why didn’t the cop try to de-escalate the situation instead of immediately pulling out his six-shooter and firing at will?
2. What would police in other Western countries like Australia have done in that situation?
3. What are the finer details of the situation, what was the fight about, what are the histories of the people involved
4. Hang on, think about the mind of the cop, he wouldn’t know that stuff and shouldn’t be expected to know it immediately, give him a break, he is asked to react to a chaotic scene with possibly deadly consequences for an unarmed citizen
5. Hang on again, what was the now-dead girl thinking of, running towards three cops who just pulled up and brandishing a knife, what did she think was going to happen
6. She is just a teenager, they are often emotional and irrational, the cop is supposed to be the adult in the room and sum up the situation with a rational mind
7. Easy to say that in hindsight with slo-mo
8. The cop saw a knife wielded in a deadly pose and neutralised it in a split-second decision, that’s the most important part of this story
9. It’s a tragedy that the teenager got killed but you can’t really blame the cop for acting to defend the girl in pink.
So there, at the end of it, I think Biden’s line of saying it’s a tragedy but otherwise not commenting is the right tone. This is nowhere near a Chauvin thing. I wouldn’t go so far as to give the cop a commendation like bloodthirsty CL wants, but I don’t think he should be charged.
“Yes… similar in cities like Darwin where a suntanned intoxicated lad will violently bash his wife / girlfriend but if anyone tries to intervene to protect her both of them with unite to attack the outside assistant.”
Yep.
They go all “hep muh” and demand restraining orders, which are breached within the week, and they abuse and attack they very Police they call when the order breacher puts up the usual fight and gets brought down (“gidoffim yaw fukn white copper-cunn”). Seen variations on it a few times now. Another trick is that they will antagonize a male they are pissed off with until he loses it and hits them (The Indigenous don’t really do impulse control well) then pull the “I’m just a girl” domestic violence report. It’s the perfect revenge.
..
That’s not a thought process.
That’s a bunch of random feelings about a situation you have never been in and know nothing about.
Infidel Tiger says:
April 22, 2021 at 9:48 am
Stop policing black people. Let them have at it. It’s what the left wants.
Just tell them to stay away from everyone else and finally there will be peace.
The fascist left is now in thrall to ante-bellum DemonRats and 1950s southern DemonRat governors like George Wallace.
“Segregation, now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever”.
Officer Monty, reporting for Rice Bubbles.
Why didn’t they just sit around in a circle, burn some incense and sing Kumbya?
Fifty years of chronic welfarism has done something even slavery couldn’t do…..destroyed the black family.
They’re now working on the white family.
Why the big backtrack Monty?
Le Bron putting a picture of the police officer up asking for someone to kill him a bit too much for the BLM and Democrats?
I am capable of changing my mind, candy. Are you?
I am capable of changing my mind.
Progress!
Keep questioning the media narrative, monty.
I recently completed CCW training in Florida, and believe it or not, in the state of Florida, it would be legal for me to take that shot.
The wrongologist admits he got it wrong.
Monty has taken that first step.
For full bodycam footage – unedited by news media – including slow-mo, see https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T3rAhT2lm8A
Hmmm … looks like an aspiring rap artist to me. Can’t rule out promising footballer in these enlightened times either.
I am capable of changing my mind, candy. Are you?
I take it is the Le Bron thing then and consequences to the Democrats.
watch the bodycam footage and get back to us, will you?
That might be a bit premature. Ii remains to be seen whether the officer killed the victim. The Police Chief in his introduction said the 911 call mentioned multiple girls with knives attacking others. The girl who was shot might have been retaliating against the one who fell to the ground and the one in pink who was acting all too casual on her cell phone. The Chief said a criminal investigation has been commenced to determine just what the situation was.
I didn’t know about any LeBron thing. My thought process was entirely based on the bodycam footage. I think that’s the correct way to look at it… sure, there is likely to be reportage in coming days of the context around the street fight and the dead girl’s history, but the cop wasn’t to know any of that at the time and his immediate reaction is the entire issue here IMO.
Le Bron put up a picture up of the police officer involved and tweeted “You’re next”.
He took it down after 2 hours or so but the worry would be it’s enough to incite violence against the officer and his family and so on.
LOL. Monty’s initial reaction, even after having seen the bodycam footage was boiler plate Leftist talking points. ‘Deescalation!’ ‘Taser!’ And more fluff. You finally decide the police officer’s split second decision saved the girl in pink from previous bodily harm and possibly death, and yet you still judge the officer is not to be commended because Biden. You are a moral coward.
Turns out policing isn’t black and white.
This changes everything.
“Maybe black police officers is the answer…”
No, the answer is “broken windows” policing. Rudi did it in NY and reduced murders, muggings etc significantly. As soon as that policy was dropped, crime started rising again in the Big Apple.
Yes, it took a Repub to do it. Yes, it worked.
They are in the same spot again.
Same problem, same solution.
They know (or should), they just don’t want to do it because the violence suits their agenda and it takes a lot of guts to stand up to the thugs.
Pretty awful stuff, but the footage clearly shows what an immediate and horrible situation the cop faced. Poor bastard now has a dead kid on his hands and a posse after his life and liberty.
Hard to fault Monty’s 11:33 line of thinking.
I look forward to the day when there are no police in the USA. I think it will be funny to watch.
Who in their right mind would want to be a police officer in America?
Thanks.
@5:00 The knife is a fraction of a second away from being plunged into the pink girl’s neck.
The officer has excelled in his duty.
Good footage @4:50 of the grey hoodie male black sinking the boot into the other woman’s head while she is on the ground.
I expect that was a safe, white, middle-class neighbourhood once.
About as justified a police shooting as you could get. Nobody seems to be concerned about the black girl who was about to be stabbed. Nothing matters except it was white cop shooting black teenager,
Go to American Thinker and check out this article below. Classic shooting scenario cops would train for yet the press and Le Bron (see Daily Mail) want to crucify the cop who did the right thing.
“Press cranks up narrative of police racial injustice after Columbus cop stops a knife-wielding teen from stabbing another girl”.
So which Black Life Mattered in the situation cop faced ?
In normal times the cop would be praised.
Very poor police work. A real racist cop would have let her kill the other black girl and then gunned her down.
What whether to eat 10 donuts or the whole dozen?
and then shot all the bystanders.
This is a complete lie. No, there was not an uptick in crime after Rudi’s policies were dropped. The downward trend in crime in American cities was found all across the country at the time, not just in New York. The obvious conclusion was that Rudi just got lucky with his timing, and that correlation does not imply causation.
Don’t just make stuff up.
Realism.
Monty, you dunce. Giuliani’s policies were continued by Bloomberg. It was only when DeBlasio moved into City Hall and policing policies changed that the crime rate soared.
“Giuliani’s policies were continued by Bloomberg. It was only when DeBlasio moved into City Hall and policing policies changed that the crime rate soared.”
Besides which: yes, it may have been a coincidence, but it appears to have worked. It does not hurt to try it again – if it saves just one (black) life…
munty, are you capable of changing your mind again?
Just what one of the talking heads on 7 sunrise would say, ITP. 😁
Giuliani also benefited from gentrification of entire districts.
When you have rich, educated people flocking to a city from all over the planet, it displaces the poor.
Crime is socio-economic.
So when rich people buy/rent properties previously rented by poor people, crime goes down in those neighbourhoods.
Indeed. I doubt they want their house burned down as well as losing their daughter.
Law and order is breaking down all over America due to BLM and Antifa capers.
Oh, and Critical Race Theory which is the big fifth column pulling down the Capitol.
I just posted factual evidence that Kneel is wrong, are you capable of changing your mind mh?
Areff has summed it up perfectly.
I’ll take that as a no, mh.
Bloomberg increased certain aspects of the Rudy polices.
Matt Taibbi goes into a lot of detail in The Great Divide.
Under Bloomberg, stop & frisk quota’s went nuts.
Stop & frisk was a dumb, very low yielding policy.
The NYPD plainclothes units hated stop & frisk by the plod because it typically impeded their own work.
The historical crime stats in NY are going to have an (*) next to them.
This is due to the legalisation of weed.
The vast majority of stop & frisk engagements in NY city that resulted in charges were due to weed.
The incidence of people walking around NY with an illegal fire arm was extremely rare.
Funny stuff on the YT comments.