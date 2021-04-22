She was a girl – let’s leave it at that

Mother of Makhia Bryant: “She was a very loving, peaceful little girl.

  1. Infidel Tiger says:
    April 22, 2021 at 9:31 am

    Jack The Ripper was a bonny lad.

  2. JC says:
    April 22, 2021 at 9:37 am

    Did reporters ask the neighbours?

    Someone commits the worst crimes and you hear…

    S/he was very quiet, tended the garden and kept to her/himself.

  3. Cassie of Sydney says:
    April 22, 2021 at 9:40 am

    ““She was a very loving, peaceful little girl.“”

    Ted Dahmer was a very loving, peaceful little boy when he wasn’t slitting the throats of small animals in the family backyard.

  4. Snotball says:
    April 22, 2021 at 9:44 am

    You watch the outcome from this. Apparantly the cop didn’t yell ‘drop the knife’ before shooting. George Floyd II coming to a courtroom near you!

  5. Shy Ted says:
    April 22, 2021 at 9:45 am

    The interwebz says mostly true

  6. Infidel Tiger says:
    April 22, 2021 at 9:48 am

    Stop policing black people. Let them have at it. It’s what the left wants.

    Just tell them to stay away from everyone else and finally there will be peace.

  7. Chris M says:
    April 22, 2021 at 9:50 am

    It would be helpful if the parents of the pink girl spoke out and thanked the officer.

    But everything is politics these days…

  8. John Comnenus says:
    April 22, 2021 at 9:51 am

    I don’t see America surviving this onslaught of radical racism and pro black apartheid with different laws and standards for POC and something else for whitey.

    Unfortunately we won’t be far behind America because we largely promote the same racist pro POC apartheid garbage here through our Universities, media, bureaucracy, institutions, schools, legal system, politics and social media.

    The West is coming to an end unless this is reversed, quickly and with vigour. I can’t see that happening though.

  9. JC says:
    April 22, 2021 at 9:52 am

    Artie

    It can’t work. You end up with a Vietnam type situation with the Vietcong crossing over the border, causing trouble and the running back over the border again.

  10. Tom says:
    April 22, 2021 at 9:55 am

    So much for the mother proclaiming her little girl was “loving” and “peaceful”. The kid was under the care of the local child services –another broken, welfare-dependent family brought to you by the Democratic Party.

  11. John Comnenus says:
    April 22, 2021 at 9:55 am

    Infidel,

    Unfortunately your solution won’t help because the hard core amongst the BLM – Antifa brownshirts want to go to affluent neighbourhoods to take whatever they want. And if you try to stop them – a la the McCloskey’s – you will be charged. Equality before the law is dead in America. Justice is now administered by the racist mob who see every issue in terms of race. BLM is no different to the KKK. Both think justice should be dispensed depending on the colour of your skin.

  12. Winston Smith says:
    April 22, 2021 at 9:57 am

    My thoughts were on the little handbag dog on the ground between the pink girls feet. I wonder if it was trying to have a go at the ‘mostly peaceful, loving little girl’ with the gutting stroke coming into play.
    There is no doubt in my mind the knife was going to do fatal damage.
    Damn nice shooting on the officers part.

  13. Snoopy says:
    April 22, 2021 at 9:59 am

    Chris M says:
    April 22, 2021 at 9:50 am
    It would be helpful if the parents of the pink girl spoke out and thanked the officer.

    But everything is politics these days…

    They’re not stupid, they don’t want their home burned down around them.

  14. candy says:
    April 22, 2021 at 10:02 am

    Maybe black police officers is the answer and a big recruitment drive to near 80% black or something like that where it would calm matters.
    I don’t think that’s racist.

  15. Arky says:
    April 22, 2021 at 10:03 am

    This officer fucked up.
    They are trained to aim at the centre of mass.
    If he had done that then all four rounds should have harmlessly gone into that gigantic arse, and that girl would be alive and scoffing burgers and fries today.

  16. Roger says:
    April 22, 2021 at 10:05 am

    “A man immediately yells at the officer, “You didn’t have to shoot her! She’s just a kid, man!”‘

    And if she had stabbed the two intended victims, what then?

    Who’d be a police pofficer in the US?

  17. Damon says:
    April 22, 2021 at 10:07 am

    “Maybe black police officers is the answer”
    I think there is already a high proportion of black officers in most police forces in major cities.

  18. Infidel Tiger says:
    April 22, 2021 at 10:08 am

    Artie

    It can’t work. You end up with a Vietnam type situation with the Vietcong crossing over the border, causing trouble and the running back over the border again.

    Segregation worked. It can work again.

    It’s what the left want.

  19. Chris M says:
    April 22, 2021 at 10:11 am

    And if she had stabbed the two intended victims, what then?

    Yes… similar in cities like Darwin where a suntanned intoxicated lad will violently bash his wife / girlfriend but if anyone tries to intervene to protect her both of them with unite to attack the outside assistant.

    What to do? The tribal mindset is quite ingrained with many and it’s not helping them.

  20. Arky says:
    April 22, 2021 at 10:12 am

    Maybe black police officers is the answer”
    I think there is already a high proportion of black officers in most police forces in major cities.

    ..
    The answer is to decentralise this type of street policing and recruit people from the area, and limit their jurisdiction to that area.
    This will lead to more corruption, as they get paid off by dealers, but stop these national outrages of whitey shooting the hoodies.

  21. Infidel Tiger says:
    April 22, 2021 at 10:17 am

    More planned parenthood shops, more liquor stores, no police… we can solve this black crime problem in no time. And they will love it. Finally Whitey will be out of their hair.

  22. JC says:
    April 22, 2021 at 10:19 am

    Why not just let it reach a crescendo like it did in the 90s. Sometimes you just can’t nor want to stop a movement.

    Let it continue .

  23. Speedbox says:
    April 22, 2021 at 10:24 am

    It appears that the Officer’s actions probably saved the life of the girl in pink. The assailant (the loving peaceful one) had her body stance and the knife in a ‘drive’ position meaning that the other girl is lucky to be alive.

  24. Richard says:
    April 22, 2021 at 10:31 am

    I would argue that the solution to black inequality and high crime statistics is an intact family, a focus on real education (as opposed to ideological indoctrination) and a situation where fathers stick around. This might even force the single mother rate below 70%, and IMO would ‘close the gap’ overnight.

  25. Infidel Tiger says:
    April 22, 2021 at 10:33 am

    I would argue that the solution to black inequality and high crime statistics is an intact family, a focus on real education (as opposed to ideological indoctrination) and a situation where fathers stick around. This might even force the single mother rate below 70%, and IMO would ‘close the gap’ overnight.

    Don’t be stupid. If the cops would leave them alone peace and harmony will reign.

  26. C.L. says:
    April 22, 2021 at 10:35 am

    The cop was required to act literally three seconds after arriving.
    He then saved the life of the girl in pink with a phenomenal shot grouping that ensured she – along with the assailant – wasn’t also killed.
    He should be officially commended.

  27. Old School Conservative says:
    April 22, 2021 at 10:37 am

    The kid was under the care of the local child services –another broken, welfare-dependent family

    Hence the “mother’s” lack of stress and tears when doing her piece to camera.

  28. Infidel Tiger says:
    April 22, 2021 at 10:37 am

    Why didn’t he shoot the knife out of her hand instead?

  29. Roger says:
    April 22, 2021 at 10:39 am

    I would argue that the solution to black inequality and high crime statistics is an intact family, a focus on real education (as opposed to ideological indoctrination) and a situation where fathers stick around.

    Integration, eh?

    Say…it might even work here as well.

  31. Mark M says:
    April 22, 2021 at 10:49 am

    How sad.

  32. Mother Lode says:
    April 22, 2021 at 10:53 am

    These people have absolutely no restraint or impulse control.

    It is not just a black thing since not all blacks are like this and there are no doubt plenty of white folks who do the same – they just aren’t broadcast since they are not part of a narrative.

    But how often you see groups locked in savage brawling, kicking and stomping heads, fists flailing about wildly with intense but unskilled fury. Men and women.

    You get the feeling they can not have much consciousness about them, that there is nothing between the anger and the act – the rage flows straight through unimpeded.

  33. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) says:
    April 22, 2021 at 10:56 am

    Good job Le Bron has the got out of jail free card of being blek.

    hukana matata!

  34. C.L. says:
    April 22, 2021 at 11:00 am

    Joe Biden supports murder, is upset girl in pink wasn’t stabbed to death:

    During a press breifing Wednesday, Psaki said President Joe Biden had been breifed on the shooting as well.

    She was a child. We’re thinking of her friends and family and the communities that are hurting and grieving her loss,” Pskai said.

    Pskai said the White House’s focus is “to address systemic racism and implicit bias head on” by passing legislation on “much-needed” police reforms.

    “So our focus is on working to address systemic racism and implicit bias head on and, of course, to passing laws and legislation that will put much-needed reforms into place at police departments around the country,” Psaki said.

  35. areff says:
    April 22, 2021 at 11:04 am

    The ABC’s (entirely predictable) take on the incident:

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki said US President Joe Biden had been briefed about the situation, and sent her condolences to Ms Bryant’s family.

    “The killing of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant by the Columbus Police is tragic. She was a child,” Ms Psaki said.

    “We are thinking of her friends and family, and the communities that are hurting and grieving her loss.”

  36. Rorschach says:
    April 22, 2021 at 11:17 am

    Why didn’t he shoot the knife out of her hand instead?

    🙂 How about:

    “Why didn’t he call a social worker to diffuse the situation”

    Or or:

    “Why didn’t he establish an atmosphere of cooperation and listen to the girl!”

  37. PB says:
    April 22, 2021 at 11:21 am

    Mostly loving and peaceful.

  38. Chris M says:
    April 22, 2021 at 11:25 am

    Why didn’t he shoot the knife out of her hand instead?

    It’s getting to the point we all need brain implants that can be switched off by Big Brother when the need arises. Like a disable switch. You know it will be a better society, we trust him and it’s for our own good.

  39. PB says:
    April 22, 2021 at 11:25 am

    “Maybe black police officers is the answer”
    I think there is already a high proportion of black officers in most police forces in major cities.

    Correct, and when they shoot Black criminals, which they often do, it gets quickly dumped in the media memory hole.

  40. Gab says:
    April 22, 2021 at 11:26 am

    During a press breifing Wednesday, Psaki said President Joe Biden had been breifed on the shooting as well.

    “She was a child. We’re thinking of her friends and family and the communities that are hurting and grieving her loss,” Pskai said.

    Sure and if the girl with the knife, attacking another, was a white girl, I’m sure Biden would have said exactly the same. #sarc

  41. Roger says:
    April 22, 2021 at 11:28 am

    “The killing of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant by the Columbus Police is tragic. She was a child,” Ms Psaki said.

    So were the two girls she was attempting to murder.

  42. Cassie of Sydney says:
    April 22, 2021 at 11:30 am

    “Richard says:
    April 22, 2021 at 10:31 am
    I would argue that the solution to black inequality and high crime statistics is an intact family, a focus on real education (as opposed to ideological indoctrination) and a situation where fathers stick around. This might even force the single mother rate below 70%, and IMO would ‘close the gap’ overnight.”

    Your argument would be correct Richard. Fifty years of chronic welfarism has done something even slavery couldn’t do…..destroyed the black family. There are black Americans who also say what you’ve said above…..Candice Owens, Larry Elder and Thomas Sowell….but you see, they’re derided as “Uncle Toms”.

  43. mh says:
    April 22, 2021 at 11:31 am

    saira rao
    @sairasameerarao
    White supremacy, whiteness, white people have killed a ton of Black, Indigenous and brown people today, this week, this month, this year, this century, last century and the one before that.

    Here, there, everywhere.

    Not sure how you ALL live with yourselves.
    1:20 PM · Apr 21, 2021

    https://twitter.com/sairasameerarao/status/1384708578947190790?s=20

  44. m0nty says:
    April 22, 2021 at 11:33 am

    After sleeping on it, here is my thought process:

    1. Why didn’t the cop try to de-escalate the situation instead of immediately pulling out his six-shooter and firing at will?
    2. What would police in other Western countries like Australia have done in that situation?
    3. What are the finer details of the situation, what was the fight about, what are the histories of the people involved
    4. Hang on, think about the mind of the cop, he wouldn’t know that stuff and shouldn’t be expected to know it immediately, give him a break, he is asked to react to a chaotic scene with possibly deadly consequences for an unarmed citizen
    5. Hang on again, what was the now-dead girl thinking of, running towards three cops who just pulled up and brandishing a knife, what did she think was going to happen
    6. She is just a teenager, they are often emotional and irrational, the cop is supposed to be the adult in the room and sum up the situation with a rational mind
    7. Easy to say that in hindsight with slo-mo
    8. The cop saw a knife wielded in a deadly pose and neutralised it in a split-second decision, that’s the most important part of this story
    9. It’s a tragedy that the teenager got killed but you can’t really blame the cop for acting to defend the girl in pink.

    So there, at the end of it, I think Biden’s line of saying it’s a tragedy but otherwise not commenting is the right tone. This is nowhere near a Chauvin thing. I wouldn’t go so far as to give the cop a commendation like bloodthirsty CL wants, but I don’t think he should be charged.

  45. PB says:
    April 22, 2021 at 11:36 am

    “Yes… similar in cities like Darwin where a suntanned intoxicated lad will violently bash his wife / girlfriend but if anyone tries to intervene to protect her both of them with unite to attack the outside assistant.”

    Yep.

    They go all “hep muh” and demand restraining orders, which are breached within the week, and they abuse and attack they very Police they call when the order breacher puts up the usual fight and gets brought down (“gidoffim yaw fukn white copper-cunn”). Seen variations on it a few times now. Another trick is that they will antagonize a male they are pissed off with until he loses it and hits them (The Indigenous don’t really do impulse control well) then pull the “I’m just a girl” domestic violence report. It’s the perfect revenge.

  46. Arky says:
    April 22, 2021 at 11:40 am

    After sleeping on it, here is my thought process:

    ..
    That’s not a thought process.
    That’s a bunch of random feelings about a situation you have never been in and know nothing about.

  47. Boambee John says:
    April 22, 2021 at 11:43 am

    Infidel Tiger says:
    April 22, 2021 at 9:48 am
    Stop policing black people. Let them have at it. It’s what the left wants.

    Just tell them to stay away from everyone else and finally there will be peace.

    The fascist left is now in thrall to ante-bellum DemonRats and 1950s southern DemonRat governors like George Wallace.

    “Segregation, now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever”.

  48. C.L. says:
    April 22, 2021 at 11:46 am

    After sleeping on it, here is my thought process:

    Officer Monty, reporting for Rice Bubbles.

  49. Spurgeon Monkfish III says:
    April 22, 2021 at 11:48 am

    Why didn’t he shoot the knife out of her hand instead?

    Why didn’t they just sit around in a circle, burn some incense and sing Kumbya?

  50. Roger says:
    April 22, 2021 at 11:49 am

    Fifty years of chronic welfarism has done something even slavery couldn’t do…..destroyed the black family.

    They’re now working on the white family.

  51. candy says:
    April 22, 2021 at 11:57 am

    Why the big backtrack Monty?

    Le Bron putting a picture of the police officer up asking for someone to kill him a bit too much for the BLM and Democrats?

  52. m0nty says:
    April 22, 2021 at 12:01 pm

    I am capable of changing my mind, candy. Are you?

  53. Roger says:
    April 22, 2021 at 12:05 pm

    I am capable of changing my mind.

    Progress!

    Keep questioning the media narrative, monty.

  54. Rt41Rebel says:
    April 22, 2021 at 12:06 pm

    I recently completed CCW training in Florida, and believe it or not, in the state of Florida, it would be legal for me to take that shot.

  55. mh says:
    April 22, 2021 at 12:07 pm

    m0nty says:
    April 22, 2021 at 12:01 pm
    I am capable of changing my mind, candy. Are you?

    The wrongologist admits he got it wrong.

    Monty has taken that first step.

  56. duncanm says:
    April 22, 2021 at 12:08 pm

    For full bodycam footage – unedited by news media – including slow-mo, see https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T3rAhT2lm8A

  57. H B Bear says:
    April 22, 2021 at 12:10 pm

    Hmmm … looks like an aspiring rap artist to me. Can’t rule out promising footballer in these enlightened times either.

  58. candy says:
    April 22, 2021 at 12:10 pm

    I am capable of changing my mind, candy. Are you?

    I take it is the Le Bron thing then and consequences to the Democrats.

  59. duncanm says:
    April 22, 2021 at 12:11 pm

    m0nty says:
    April 22, 2021 at 11:33 am
    After sleeping on it, here is my thought process:

    watch the bodycam footage and get back to us, will you?

  60. Terry Pedersen says:
    April 22, 2021 at 12:16 pm

    It would be helpful if the parents of the pink girl spoke out and thanked the officer.

    That might be a bit premature. Ii remains to be seen whether the officer killed the victim. The Police Chief in his introduction said the 911 call mentioned multiple girls with knives attacking others. The girl who was shot might have been retaliating against the one who fell to the ground and the one in pink who was acting all too casual on her cell phone. The Chief said a criminal investigation has been commenced to determine just what the situation was.

  61. m0nty says:
    April 22, 2021 at 12:18 pm

    I take it is the Le Bron thing then and consequences to the Democrats.

    I didn’t know about any LeBron thing. My thought process was entirely based on the bodycam footage. I think that’s the correct way to look at it… sure, there is likely to be reportage in coming days of the context around the street fight and the dead girl’s history, but the cop wasn’t to know any of that at the time and his immediate reaction is the entire issue here IMO.

  62. candy says:
    April 22, 2021 at 12:19 pm

    Le Bron put up a picture up of the police officer involved and tweeted “You’re next”.

    He took it down after 2 hours or so but the worry would be it’s enough to incite violence against the officer and his family and so on.

  63. dover_beach says:
    April 22, 2021 at 12:20 pm

    I am capable of changing my mind

    LOL. Monty’s initial reaction, even after having seen the bodycam footage was boiler plate Leftist talking points. ‘Deescalation!’ ‘Taser!’ And more fluff. You finally decide the police officer’s split second decision saved the girl in pink from previous bodily harm and possibly death, and yet you still judge the officer is not to be commended because Biden. You are a moral coward.

  64. Infidel Tiger King says:
    April 22, 2021 at 12:25 pm

    Turns out policing isn’t black and white.

    This changes everything.

  65. Kneel says:
    April 22, 2021 at 12:26 pm

    “Maybe black police officers is the answer…”

    No, the answer is “broken windows” policing. Rudi did it in NY and reduced murders, muggings etc significantly. As soon as that policy was dropped, crime started rising again in the Big Apple.
    Yes, it took a Repub to do it. Yes, it worked.
    They are in the same spot again.
    Same problem, same solution.
    They know (or should), they just don’t want to do it because the violence suits their agenda and it takes a lot of guts to stand up to the thugs.

  66. Dr Faustus says:
    April 22, 2021 at 12:29 pm

    After sleeping on it, here is my thought process:
    watch the bodycam footage and get back to us, will you?

    Pretty awful stuff, but the footage clearly shows what an immediate and horrible situation the cop faced. Poor bastard now has a dead kid on his hands and a posse after his life and liberty.

    Hard to fault Monty’s 11:33 line of thinking.

  67. Fred says:
    April 22, 2021 at 12:31 pm

    I look forward to the day when there are no police in the USA. I think it will be funny to watch.

    Who in their right mind would want to be a police officer in America?

  68. mh says:
    April 22, 2021 at 12:32 pm

    duncanm says:
    April 22, 2021 at 12:08 pm
    For full bodycam footage – unedited by news media – including slow-mo, see https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T3rAhT2lm8A

    Thanks.
    @5:00 The knife is a fraction of a second away from being plunged into the pink girl’s neck.
    The officer has excelled in his duty.

    Good footage @4:50 of the grey hoodie male black sinking the boot into the other woman’s head while she is on the ground.

    I expect that was a safe, white, middle-class neighbourhood once.

  69. BrettW says:
    April 22, 2021 at 12:37 pm

    About as justified a police shooting as you could get. Nobody seems to be concerned about the black girl who was about to be stabbed. Nothing matters except it was white cop shooting black teenager,

    Go to American Thinker and check out this article below. Classic shooting scenario cops would train for yet the press and Le Bron (see Daily Mail) want to crucify the cop who did the right thing.

    “Press cranks up narrative of police racial injustice after Columbus cop stops a knife-wielding teen from stabbing another girl”.

    So which Black Life Mattered in the situation cop faced ?

    In normal times the cop would be praised.

  70. Infidel Tiger King says:
    April 22, 2021 at 12:49 pm

    Very poor police work. A real racist cop would have let her kill the other black girl and then gunned her down.

  71. jo says:
    April 22, 2021 at 12:53 pm

    m0nty says:
    April 22, 2021 at 12:01 pm
    I am capable of changing my mind, candy. Are you?

    What whether to eat 10 donuts or the whole dozen?

  72. FlyingPigs says:
    April 22, 2021 at 12:58 pm

    Infidel Tiger King says:
    April 22, 2021 at 12:49 pm
    Very poor police work. A real racist cop would have let her kill the other black girl and then gunned her down.

    and then shot all the bystanders.

  73. m0nty says:
    April 22, 2021 at 1:01 pm

    No, the answer is “broken windows” policing. Rudi did it in NY and reduced murders, muggings etc significantly. As soon as that policy was dropped, crime started rising again in the Big Apple.
    Yes, it took a Repub to do it. Yes, it worked.

    This is a complete lie. No, there was not an uptick in crime after Rudi’s policies were dropped. The downward trend in crime in American cities was found all across the country at the time, not just in New York. The obvious conclusion was that Rudi just got lucky with his timing, and that correlation does not imply causation.

    Don’t just make stuff up.

  74. dover_beach says:
    April 22, 2021 at 1:03 pm

    Breaking911
    @Breaking911
    Cincinnati police say a 13-year-old girl has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of another 13-year-old girl.

    https://breaking911.com/cincinnati-girl-13-accused-of-killing-another-13-year-old-girl/

    Realism.

  75. areff says:
    April 22, 2021 at 1:05 pm

    Monty, you dunce. Giuliani’s policies were continued by Bloomberg. It was only when DeBlasio moved into City Hall and policing policies changed that the crime rate soared.

  76. mh says:
    April 22, 2021 at 1:09 pm

    Cincinnati, Ohio — A 13-year-old girl, accused of killing another 13-year-old girl, appeared in court for the first time Wednesday. Officials say Janiah Pate fatally stabbed Nyaira Givens with a pocket knife on Monday.

    Police responded to the scene on Topridge Place in the city’s Winton Hills neighborhood at 9:08 p.m.

    Responding officers found Givens suffering from a stab wound to the right side of her neck. Fire personnel responded and rushed Givens to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center where she later died.

    “During a verbal dispute, (the teen) pulled out a pocket knife and cut the victim on the right side of her neck causing her death,” court documents state.

  77. m0nty says:
    April 22, 2021 at 1:11 pm

    We examine a political shock that caused the New York Police Department (NYPD) to effectively halt proactive policing in late 2014 and early 2015. Analysing several years of unique data obtained from the NYPD, we find that civilian complaints of major crimes (such as burglary, felony assault and grand larceny) decreased during and shortly after sharp reductions in proactive policing. The results challenge prevailing scholarship as well as conventional wisdom on authority and legal compliance, as they imply that aggressively enforcing minor legal statutes incites more severe criminal acts.

  78. Kneel says:
    April 22, 2021 at 1:12 pm

    “Giuliani’s policies were continued by Bloomberg. It was only when DeBlasio moved into City Hall and policing policies changed that the crime rate soared.”

    Besides which: yes, it may have been a coincidence, but it appears to have worked. It does not hurt to try it again – if it saves just one (black) life…

  79. mh says:
    April 22, 2021 at 1:13 pm

    areff says:
    April 22, 2021 at 1:05 pm
    Monty, you dunce. Giuliani’s policies were continued by Bloomberg. It was only when DeBlasio moved into City Hall and policing policies changed that the crime rate soared.

    munty, are you capable of changing your mind again?

  80. bespoke says:
    April 22, 2021 at 1:15 pm

    Infidel Tiger says:
    April 22, 2021 at 10:37 am
    Why didn’t he shoot the knife out of her hand instead?

    Just what one of the talking heads on 7 sunrise would say, ITP. 😁

  81. feelthebern says:
    April 22, 2021 at 1:17 pm

    Giuliani also benefited from gentrification of entire districts.
    When you have rich, educated people flocking to a city from all over the planet, it displaces the poor.
    Crime is socio-economic.
    So when rich people buy/rent properties previously rented by poor people, crime goes down in those neighbourhoods.

  82. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare says:
    April 22, 2021 at 1:24 pm

    It would be helpful if the parents of the pink girl spoke out and thanked the officer.

    But everything is politics these days…

    Indeed. I doubt they want their house burned down as well as losing their daughter.

    Law and order is breaking down all over America due to BLM and Antifa capers.

  83. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare says:
    April 22, 2021 at 1:25 pm

    Oh, and Critical Race Theory which is the big fifth column pulling down the Capitol.

  84. m0nty says:
    April 22, 2021 at 1:28 pm

    munty, are you capable of changing your mind again?

    I just posted factual evidence that Kneel is wrong, are you capable of changing your mind mh?

  85. mh says:
    April 22, 2021 at 1:32 pm

    Areff has summed it up perfectly.

  86. m0nty says:
    April 22, 2021 at 1:33 pm

    I’ll take that as a no, mh.

  87. feelthebern says:
    April 22, 2021 at 1:35 pm

    Bloomberg increased certain aspects of the Rudy polices.
    Matt Taibbi goes into a lot of detail in The Great Divide.

  88. feelthebern says:
    April 22, 2021 at 1:37 pm

    Under Bloomberg, stop & frisk quota’s went nuts.
    Stop & frisk was a dumb, very low yielding policy.
    The NYPD plainclothes units hated stop & frisk by the plod because it typically impeded their own work.

  89. feelthebern says:
    April 22, 2021 at 1:45 pm

    The historical crime stats in NY are going to have an (*) next to them.
    This is due to the legalisation of weed.
    The vast majority of stop & frisk engagements in NY city that resulted in charges were due to weed.
    The incidence of people walking around NY with an illegal fire arm was extremely rare.

  90. mh says:
    April 22, 2021 at 1:49 pm

    Funny stuff on the YT comments.

    trish
    7 hours ago
    Tell me the dude who kicked the girl on the ground, is getting charged.

