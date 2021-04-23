A new political party to fight public health terrorism. And ABC’s scurrilous attack on me and my work.

Some of you might have seen my recent article in The Spectator in which I outline why I have helped form a new political party – Australia’s Representatives – to fight the betrayal of laws and ethics in Australia by the major political parties. I would be delighted if readers wish to join/support/become candidates.
I was hoping that I’d be part of LDP but this new party has become necessary. I will continue to have the most cordial relationship with LDP – we are on the same side of this fight and I remain a classical liberal/libertarian well to the right of most members of the LDP. I will contest the seat of Menzies in the forthcoming federal elections – I look forward to everyone’s support.
In the meantime, from out of the blue ABC launched an attack on me and my work on 16 April 2021. Someone is obviously getting the shivers that I’m going to expose their lies to the people – why else would ABC spend time on me?
But the ABC probably doesn’t know my life history – that I have relentlessly fought lies and corruption at every step of my life. Morrison’s broadcasting corporation is not exempt.
If anyone knows a libel lawyer willing to help me sue ABC, please write to me at [email protected] – or if you have any other advice on how I might best proceed to hold ABC to account.
My complaint to the ABC, lodged a few minutes ago:
I am writing to strongly object to ABC’s personal attack on me in the above cited article. Its baseless and false claims amount to libel.
I have rebutted ABC’s false claims in the following three articles on my Times of India blog:
https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/blogs/seeing-the-invisible/lockdown-origins-and-harms-part-1/
https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/blogs/seeing-the-invisible/lockdown-origins-and-harms-part-2/
and
https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/blogs/seeing-the-invisible/lockdown-origins-and-harms-part-3/
I want the ABC to immediately retract its scurrilous claims about me and my work. I also want space of around 2000 words on ABC’s portals to refute ABC’s bogus claims.
Further, apparently, according to ABC, Twitter and Linkedin have removed me for “spreading misinformation”. Where is ABC’s evidence for such a claim? ABC must demonstrate evidence for this scurrilous claim or apologise for false reporting.
Note that ABC did not ask me for comments regarding any of my alleged positions or its claims before attacking me in the public realm. This can only be called yellow journalism and the complete betrayal of journalistic ethics.
I don’t have any legal knowledge Sanjeev, though I have been under the impression that to be successful, you need to prove you have suffered damage as a result of the alleged libel. I don’t know if that is incorrect.
My only recommendation would be to be accuse, in your writing, the ABCess of being anti-Australian. Provide examples – there are plenty to be found. Describe them as controversial, divisive, elitist. Attack their reputation, which is all they have. Predict their response, which serves to limit their options.
There’s an extra ‘be’ in there. You cannot have too many, I suppose.
Wrong time to talk about this. India’s health system is in near total collapse.
I will be interested to see how many people support this new party. Cats always claim they represent lots of people, if not the majority. Now this will be put to the test.
Good on you Sanjeev.
Ignore the negative wankers and naysayers. Go for it.
Sanjeev
Stop being a wimp.
If your ‘party’ is not focused on withdrawing all “Acts” of Parliament then you are part of the problem.
Best of Luck to you.
There have been so many people who have tried and failed . Perhaps you should all get together and follow the old maxim, United we stand divided we fall.
LOL. What a bunch of wankers.
It’s now widely accepted that lockdowns are bullshit and don’t achieve anything.
You are fighting a losing battle.
As with almost all things government: it’s about what you can get away with and what you can condition people to accept. If we were to have evidence based policy, the size of federal government would be a tiny slither of what it is today.
The Australian people accepted lockdown, so lockdown are politically correct, regardless of facts, of how bent and broken ABC fact check is.
Sanjeev, with the greatest of respect, don’t do this. There have been a number of attempts in the last few years to start alternative, right wing parties, pissed off with the Deep State: The Australian Conservatives, the LDP, and various spin-offs like Bosi’s. They all fail.
It is time to get behind the single force with a plausible chance: One Nation. The first step is the Upper Hunter bi-election in NSW.
Yep I’m game, Sanjeev
Only if I get to call you Sangiovese tho
One thing that pissed me off about recent state elections here in WA is the complete lack of Town Hall debates, the standing chance to both make a long case for a new voting direction, but to lambast the local members for quisling contrition in what has looked like a CCP-led abandonment of any civic loyalty. National Cabinet, my hairy aunt.