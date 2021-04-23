A new political party to fight public health terrorism. And ABC’s scurrilous attack on me and my work.

Some of you might have seen my recent article in The Spectator in which I outline why I have helped form a new political party – Australia’s Representatives – to fight the betrayal of laws and ethics in Australia by the major political parties. I would be delighted if readers wish to join/support/become candidates.

I was hoping that I’d be part of LDP but this new party has become necessary. I will continue to have the most cordial relationship with LDP – we are on the same side of this fight and I remain a classical liberal/libertarian well to the right of most members of the LDP. I will contest the seat of Menzies in the forthcoming federal elections – I look forward to everyone’s support.

In the meantime, from out of the blue ABC launched an attack on me and my work on 16 April 2021. Someone is obviously getting the shivers that I’m going to expose their lies to the people – why else would ABC spend time on me?

But the ABC probably doesn’t know my life history – that I have relentlessly fought lies and corruption at every step of my life. Morrison’s broadcasting corporation is not exempt.

If anyone knows a libel lawyer willing to help me sue ABC, please write to me at [email protected] – or if you have any other advice on how I might best proceed to hold ABC to account.

My complaint to the ABC, lodged a few minutes ago:

I am writing to strongly object to ABC’s personal attack on me in the above cited article. Its baseless and false claims amount to libel.

I have rebutted ABC’s false claims in the following three articles on my Times of India blog:

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/blogs/seeing-the-invisible/lockdown-origins-and-harms-part-1/

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/blogs/seeing-the-invisible/lockdown-origins-and-harms-part-2/

and

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/blogs/seeing-the-invisible/lockdown-origins-and-harms-part-3/

I want the ABC to immediately retract its scurrilous claims about me and my work. I also want space of around 2000 words on ABC’s portals to refute ABC’s bogus claims.

Further, apparently, according to ABC, Twitter and Linkedin have removed me for “spreading misinformation”. Where is ABC’s evidence for such a claim? ABC must demonstrate evidence for this scurrilous claim or apologise for false reporting.

Note that ABC did not ask me for comments regarding any of my alleged positions or its claims before attacking me in the public realm. This can only be called yellow journalism and the complete betrayal of journalistic ethics.