ABC flagship ‘news’ show collapsing

The ABC’s political talkfest Q+A continues to nosedive, recording its lowest-ever ratings on Thursday night.
Just 224,000 viewers across the five major capital cities tuned in to the show, heightening speculation that the national broadcaster will be forced to dump its Thursday 8.30pm timeslot and shift it to another night — perhaps its former 9.30pm Monday slot — in the hope it can regain its lost audience.
Why not just can it?
At least one of the fig leaf excuses for poor ratings can now be put to rest:
It was also the first Thursday night in the past six weeks that the program had not squared off against a live AFL broadcast, thus giving the ABC show ample opportunity to attract more viewers than usual.
Yes. Well. I simply cannot believe that any normal human being would have watching Q+A or watching the football in the same choice set.
I’d rather watch the grass grow, much more soothing. It’s been years since I watched Q&A it’s an appalling piece of propaganda.
If anyone wants to know why, you only need read this
https://thesydneyinstitute.com.au/blog/issue-538/
They lost their audience when Sinc decided not to live blog it and Carpe’s book folded.
Also a shortage of arseless chaps due to Covid.
Only midwits watch Q&A.
LOL!
Getting rid of it (and much, much more on that network) would be the sane thing to do, which means it’s very unlikely to happen – denial, blame-shifting and head in the sand stubbornness will doubtless win out.
In some ways, that’s probably a good thing, because if the ABC gets rid of Q&A, they would likely replace it, after a time, with something new that might actually win back audience share and thus help to spread the ratbag Leftist ideas. Better that they keep plugging away with this failing vehicle.
“Lefty chicks can’t use tools”.
Need some boy help. Not ABC boys tho.
https://twitter.com/TheSun/status/1385287282534621187
From the link…
The first signpost on the road to nowhere for the ABC, I predict.
Within 10 years the ABC’s ratings won’t warrant $1bn a year. Even from an ALP gov’t.
My guess would be that the ratings nosedived when they couldn’t get any more LNP politicians or conservatives to volunteer to be the scapegoat and insult target panelist. It’s not as much fun for ABC audiences when there is nobody to sneer at openly and to their face. It’s not just ABC’s on air talent that are objectionable, their audiences are not nice either.
It’s a massive job each week for the ABC.
They have to carefully screen each audience member and also arrange for a solitary conservative to meet with the group of screeching Marxists for a mock session. After that it’s arranging all the distorted questions and plotting the belittling process. Busy little buggers, pity no-one else much is interested.
Mostly because conservative politicians or well known people with conservative viewpoints decided not to front up to be verbally abused and their words taken out of context and be called racist, homophobic and white supremacists.
I swear!
I have not watched a minute of free to air TV in over 20 years, better still I have not tuned into the ABC for over 35 years. I always found the ABC to be weird.