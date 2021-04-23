ABC flagship ‘news’ show collapsing

From the Australian:

The ABC’s political talkfest Q+A continues to nosedive, recording its lowest-ever ratings on Thursday night.

Just 224,000 viewers across the five major capital cities tuned in to the show, heightening speculation that the national broadcaster will be forced to dump its Thursday 8.30pm timeslot and shift it to another night — perhaps its former 9.30pm Monday slot — in the hope it can regain its lost audience.

Why not just can it?

At least one of the fig leaf excuses for poor ratings can now be put to rest:

It was also the first Thursday night in the past six weeks that the program had not squared off against a live AFL broadcast, thus giving the ABC show ample opportunity to attract more viewers than usual.

Yes. Well. I simply cannot believe that any normal human being would have watching Q+A or watching the football in the same choice set.