Jim Steinman 1947 – 2021

Turns out Jim Steinman – the greatest composer of music of all time (ever) passed away from kidney failure two days ago. Two days ago people, and I have to discover this on social media?

You. are. all. fired.

When Freddie Mercury died, concerned friends contacted the Baroness Doom to find out if she was okay.

Did any of you think to wonder if I was okay?

More seriously – Steinman was a magnificent song writer (but terrible singer himself). It is so, so hard to select a single song that does him credit.

So I went for my favourite Meatloaf song – performed in Melbourne with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra in the background. If you listen very carefully, you’ll hear me on backing vocals.