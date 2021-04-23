Jim Steinman 1947 – 2021

Posted on April 23, 2021 by Sinclair Davidson

Turns out Jim Steinman – the greatest composer of music of all time (ever) passed away from kidney failure two days ago. Two days ago people, and I have to discover this on social media?

You. are. all. fired.

When Freddie Mercury died, concerned friends contacted the Baroness Doom to find out if she was okay.

Did any of you think to wonder if I was okay?

More seriously – Steinman was a magnificent song writer (but terrible singer himself). It is so, so hard to select a single song that does him credit.

So I went for my favourite Meatloaf song – performed in Melbourne with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra in the background. If you listen very carefully, you’ll hear me on backing vocals.

  1. incoherent rambler says:
    April 23, 2021 at 7:17 pm

    Did he write “I can see paradise by the dashboard light”?

  2. Arky says:
    April 23, 2021 at 7:18 pm

    Steinman was great.
    I’m far more upset about this than that German dudes giving up the ghost or anticipating Roger Moore’s demise.

  3. Sinclair Davidson says:
    April 23, 2021 at 7:20 pm

    Did he write “I can see paradise by the dashboard light”?

    Yes.

    Would you offer your throat to the wold with the red roses?

    Oh, yes.

  4. Nob says:
    April 23, 2021 at 7:31 pm

    Your status as a great economist is only confirmed by your godawful taste in music.

  5. Richard Bender says:
    April 23, 2021 at 7:31 pm

    Jim Steinman was responsible for Sisters of Mercy’s greatest hit, which hopefully turned people on to the band’s far superior previous album.

    Unfortunately, he was also responsible for Meatloaf’s truly awful cover of said Sisters’ greatest hit, a crime I’m not sure I can forgive, no matter the man’s genius.

  6. areff says:
    April 23, 2021 at 7:31 pm

    You’ll like this one, Doomlord — Mr Loaf (as the NYT calls him) and Ted Nugent on Cat Scratch Fever (circa 1978).

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KhtZZa5ypzQ

  7. covid ate my homework says:
    April 23, 2021 at 7:33 pm

    Let’s face it his most honest performance was in “Fight Club” where he flashed his tits.

  8. iamok says:
    April 23, 2021 at 7:33 pm

    Loved his work, however I’d put Jimmy Webb and Burt Bacharach up against him as well.

  9. John64 says:
    April 23, 2021 at 7:35 pm

    They should play Meatloaf’s AFL Grand Final tour de force at the funeral.

  10. Sinclair Davidson says:
    April 23, 2021 at 7:39 pm

    John64 – it never happened.

    Much like his last two albums. Especially Braver Than We Are. Some really good songs, but Meatloaf’s voice is gone. He was very obviously carried by his backing singers.

  11. areff says:
    April 23, 2021 at 7:44 pm

    Greatest songwriter? Ever heard of Cole Porter?

    (Bulldogs game about to begin. Forgive me for not responding over the next four quarters)

  12. John64 says:
    April 23, 2021 at 7:50 pm

    it never happened

    Selective amnesia.

    The high point was when “like a bat out of hell” was strangled out as”like a battered eeeeeeeeeel”.

  13. Sinclair Davidson says:
    April 23, 2021 at 7:56 pm

    Ever heard of Cole Porter?

    Googling.

    Hmmmmmm. No.

    🙂

  14. H B Bear says:
    April 23, 2021 at 8:50 pm

    Steinman. He’s the piano guy right?

  15. FlyingPigs says:
    April 23, 2021 at 8:51 pm

    a brilliant writer.

    obviously your not connected Sinclair.

    So Sad.

    lol

  16. duncanm says:
    April 23, 2021 at 8:53 pm

    paradise by the dashboard light

    it does have one redeeming feature – I discovered the delectable Aspen Miller.

  18. Real Deal says:
    April 23, 2021 at 9:29 pm

    “Love and death and an American guitar”. Immediately followed by “Rock and Roll dreams come through” from the Bad for Good album with vocals by Rory Dodd. Those two songs are my perfect guilty pleasure.

    Also “Dead Ringer” with vocals by Marvin and Cher was pretty underated.

    Condolences, Sinc.

  19. Knuckle Dragger says:
    April 23, 2021 at 9:50 pm

    Yes.

    Rock and roll dreams.

    The beat is yours forever.

    Only found out this afternoon myself. Poor form on Steinman’s part.

  20. C.L. says:
    April 23, 2021 at 10:28 pm

    My condolences, Sinclair.
    I’m kind of surprised I didn’t see this.
    He was a pretty big name.

  21. Bradley Ashworth says:
    April 23, 2021 at 10:33 pm

    Two out of three.. aint bad

  23. John A says:
    April 23, 2021 at 10:46 pm

    Turns out Jim Steinman – the greatest composer of music of all time (ever) passed away from kidney failure two days ago. Two days ago people, and I have to discover this on social media?

    You. are. all. fired.

    Not the words of a sober economist. “Ever” covers a very long period of musical history, Sinc.

    As a music aficionado, you must be a better economist…

  24. Arky says:
    April 23, 2021 at 10:50 pm

    Dude was a genius.
    A very prolific genius.
    Some don’t like the overwrought style.
    Style is style, Genius is genius.

  25. IainC says:
    April 23, 2021 at 10:50 pm

    Sorry Sinc, have to leave you on your lonesome with that one. All I can offer as a condolence is “at least he wasn’t as bad as Bob Dylan”.

  26. mh says:
    April 23, 2021 at 11:24 pm

    It must have been Covid related kidney failure.

  27. Procrustes says:
    April 24, 2021 at 12:43 am

    Great that you can maintain this humour in times of great tragedy.

    But as for taste … de gustibus and all that

