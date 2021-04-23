Jim Steinman 1947 – 2021

Turns out Jim Steinman – the greatest composer of music of all time (ever) passed away from kidney failure two days ago. Two days ago people, and I have to discover this on social media?
You. are. all. fired.
When Freddie Mercury died, concerned friends contacted the Baroness Doom to find out if she was okay.
Did any of you think to wonder if I was okay?
More seriously – Steinman was a magnificent song writer (but terrible singer himself). It is so, so hard to select a single song that does him credit.
So I went for my favourite Meatloaf song – performed in Melbourne with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra in the background. If you listen very carefully, you’ll hear me on backing vocals.
Did he write “I can see paradise by the dashboard light”?
Steinman was great.
I’m far more upset about this than that German dudes giving up the ghost or anticipating Roger Moore’s demise.
Yes.
Would you offer your throat to the wold with the red roses?
Oh, yes.
Your status as a great economist is only confirmed by your godawful taste in music.
Jim Steinman was responsible for Sisters of Mercy’s greatest hit, which hopefully turned people on to the band’s far superior previous album.
Unfortunately, he was also responsible for Meatloaf’s truly awful cover of said Sisters’ greatest hit, a crime I’m not sure I can forgive, no matter the man’s genius.
You’ll like this one, Doomlord — Mr Loaf (as the NYT calls him) and Ted Nugent on Cat Scratch Fever (circa 1978).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KhtZZa5ypzQ
Let’s face it his most honest performance was in “Fight Club” where he flashed his tits.
Loved his work, however I’d put Jimmy Webb and Burt Bacharach up against him as well.
They should play Meatloaf’s AFL Grand Final tour de force at the funeral.
John64 – it never happened.
Much like his last two albums. Especially Braver Than We Are. Some really good songs, but Meatloaf’s voice is gone. He was very obviously carried by his backing singers.
Greatest songwriter? Ever heard of Cole Porter?
(Bulldogs game about to begin. Forgive me for not responding over the next four quarters)
Selective amnesia.
The high point was when “like a bat out of hell” was strangled out as”like a battered eeeeeeeeeel”.
Googling.
Hmmmmmm. No.
🙂
Steinman. He’s the piano guy right?
a brilliant writer.
obviously your not connected Sinclair.
So Sad.
lol
it does have one redeeming feature – I discovered the delectable Aspen Miller.
It’s the exception that proves the rule –
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-04-21/jim-steinman-dead-meat-loaf-bat-out-of-hell-celine-dion/100083398
“Love and death and an American guitar”. Immediately followed by “Rock and Roll dreams come through” from the Bad for Good album with vocals by Rory Dodd. Those two songs are my perfect guilty pleasure.
Also “Dead Ringer” with vocals by Marvin and Cher was pretty underated.
Condolences, Sinc.
Yes.
Rock and roll dreams.
The beat is yours forever.
Only found out this afternoon myself. Poor form on Steinman’s part.
My condolences, Sinclair.
I’m kind of surprised I didn’t see this.
He was a pretty big name.
Two out of three.. aint bad
BBC interview Steinman.
Not the words of a sober economist. “Ever” covers a very long period of musical history, Sinc.
As a music aficionado, you must be a better economist…
Dude was a genius.
A very prolific genius.
Some don’t like the overwrought style.
Style is style, Genius is genius.
Sorry Sinc, have to leave you on your lonesome with that one. All I can offer as a condolence is “at least he wasn’t as bad as Bob Dylan”.
It must have been Covid related kidney failure.
Great that you can maintain this humour in times of great tragedy.
But as for taste … de gustibus and all that