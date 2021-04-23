Living in an “epistemological crisis”

Posted on April 23, 2021 by Steve Kates

I read this sentence which began the article and stopped right there. This, I said to myself, is the single most strikingly offputting statement that I have ever read that would ensure that from then on I would not trust a word of what follows. This was the sentence:

Barack Obama is one of many who have declared an “epistemological crisis,” in which our society is losing its handle on something called truth.

An authority on lying he definitely is having been one of the most grotesque liars in quite a long line of dishonest politicians, and not just in America. The article was, How physicist Steven Koonin became a climate truth teller.

The article is so empty of analysis that I am virtually unable to provide a brief example of its inanity. This will have to do.

Mr Koonin created the Energy Biosciences Institute at Berkeley that’s still going strong.

At Berkeley! Meanwhile the article is from the Wall Street Journal. The last thing I would look for in any of this would be something that might accurately be described as “truth”.

This entry was posted in Culture Wars, Global warming and climate change policy. Bookmark the permalink.

16 Responses to Living in an “epistemological crisis”

  1. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    April 23, 2021 at 1:45 pm

    Koonin tends to a realist in his approach but still operates under the assumption that CAGW is occurring. When he gets further up the data chain and works out that it isn’t, due to low empirically determinable values for equilibrium climate sensitivity, he’ll need to move to Russia to avoid the Democrats’ stormtroopers.

  2. Roger says:
    April 23, 2021 at 1:48 pm

    Barack Obama is one of many who have declared an “epistemological crisis,” in which our society is losing its handle on something called truth.

    Oh…that’s rich!

  3. John Brumble says:
    April 23, 2021 at 1:48 pm

    To be fair to Obama, he’s at least been making statements recently against cancel culture. And not the “it doesn’t exist” rubbish.

    Time will tell if he has enough of a religious following to avoid being un-personned

  4. Mother Lode says:
    April 23, 2021 at 2:25 pm

    Barack Obama is one of many who have declared an “epistemological crisis,” in which our society is losing its handle on something called truth.

    This is a metalie – a lie about lying.

    Always a little man, using power that fell his way to lash out at all the people who made him feel small – manly men, the women they love, even the Little Sisters of the Poor. And every morning waking up next to that scowling behemoth – her face clenched like a fist.

    In a way, I kind of especially wish him a long life. The extra years with gift him more fear and suffering than joy.

  5. Shy Ted says:
    April 23, 2021 at 2:29 pm

    Just reading what’s on the autocue. Shame it didn’t fail.

  6. gardez bien says:
    April 23, 2021 at 2:39 pm

    Actually, there is a crisis of epistemology and ontology. It’s just the opposite of what the Left declares ot to be. As people like Hume, John Adams and Smith pointed out science is tested by observation, trials and, importantly falsification. CAGW fails on all of these.

    Those to blame are the Marxists, postmodernists, especially the French fucks, and academics generally.

  7. Muddy says:
    April 23, 2021 at 2:40 pm

    The RAND Corporation has been working on ‘Truth Decay’ for a few years now.

  8. Professor Fred Lenin says:
    April 23, 2021 at 2:41 pm

    Politicians and lawyers have to keep telling lies to keep in practice .
    Its like an olympic swimmers daily dip .

  9. Muddy says:
    April 23, 2021 at 2:44 pm

    RAND defines “Truth Decay” as the diminishing role of facts and analysis in American public life. This phenomenon has taken hold over the last two decades, eroding civil discourse, causing political paralysis, and leading to public uncertainty and disengagement.

    Truth Decay is characterized by four trends:

    1. increasing disagreement about facts
    2. a blurring of the line between opinion and fact
    3. the increasing relative volume and resulting influence of opinion over fact
    4. declining trust in formerly respected sources of facts

    Most of these trends are not unprecedented in U.S. history. But today’s level of disagreement over objective facts appears to be a new phenomenon. So how did we get here?

  10. Muddy says:
    April 23, 2021 at 2:49 pm

    Four drivers, or causes, of Truth Decay are described: cognitive bias, changes in the information system (including the rise of social media and the 24-hour news cycle), competing demands on the educational system that limit its ability to keep pace with changes in the information system, and political, sociodemographic, and economic polarization. Various agents also amplify Truth Decay’s trends.

  11. FlyingPigs says:
    April 23, 2021 at 2:51 pm

    Professor Fred Lenin says:
    April 23, 2021 at 2:41 pm
    Politicians and lawyers have to keep telling lies to keep in practice .
    Its like an olympic swimmers daily dip .

    ROFLOL

  13. Robbo says:
    April 23, 2021 at 3:05 pm

    Tempting though it may be I do not want to become involved in the bagging of Obama. He was, I admit, a most incompetent, deceitful, mendacious, self absorbed and disgraceful President. Only Clinton surpasses him in the disgusting, disgraceful and criminal performances but Obama runs slick Willy a very close second place. So there you go I have kept my disdain for that obnoxious clown to myself.

  14. Frank says:
    April 23, 2021 at 5:03 pm

    And every morning waking up next to that scowling behemoth – her face clenched like a fist.

    More like he is tired of having to sleep on his stomach.

  15. Mick Gold Coast QLD says:
    April 23, 2021 at 5:33 pm

    John Brumble says at 1:48 pm:

    “To be fair to Obama …”

    I cannot, for the life of me, believe reason would ever exist to afford that offensive turd such utterly undeserved reward.

  16. Professor Fred Lenin says:
    April 23, 2021 at 6:04 pm

    Obama set a problem for the owers of the decromats they couldnt pick anyonewith half a brain asVP it would make obama look bad ,Sniffy biden didnt have that half a brain ,he was perfect for the pwners needs .
    Can you imagine the world leaders meeting Sniffy for the first time ?
    Bet their diplomats told them to keep the little kids out of his reach , serial sex offender ,is he on the sex offenders list? He should be ,any man who sniffs little girls like he does should be hes a disgusting rock spider ,wonder if he sniffed obamas girls?

