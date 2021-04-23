Or maybe conservatives are not working for politics

The obvious rejoinder from the left would be to insist that politics are working fine; these ideas just aren’t attracting critical mass support. At any other time, that would be true – the solution being to hit the hustings and begin a movement. When facing the same frustration, ‘progressives’ say that voters need ‘more education.’ The big difference is that insane causes with no popular support are now forced on citizens 24 hours a day by old and new media – backed up with the genteel violence of calumny. Wearied by noise and malice, people relent. In this broad sense, Christensen is right to conclude the game is rigged. He’s very wrong, though, if he believes any of the important causes he cites were ever long-haul championed by the LNP in the first place.
The issue is the LNP are happy with us believing they care for the issues we care about, however they do not. There is fuckery afoot
He’s very wrong, though, if he believes any of the important causes he cites were ever long-haul championed by the LNP in the first place.
I think that has dawned on him.
A ‘broad church’ must always dilute its beliefs to satisfy the middle of the road majority.
ahaha, ‘controversial’.
Not a conservative – I want to crush, kill and destroy every collectivist institution existing in this stupid, stupid country, starting with the frigging ALPBC.
He’d be a much better DPM than the hopeless McCormack chap
Tony Abbott was our last chance…but he let us down….big time. Yes, yes…I know he stopped the boats and got rid of the carbon tax but he refused to engage in any culture wars…such as confronting the ABC and getting rid of Section 18C.
There’s now only one party to vote for….One Nation.
Liberal party.
For fucks sake- lead, follow or get the fuck out of the way.
We don’t need or want another pandering progressive bunch of lettuce leaves procrastinating us to oblivion.
LEAD. STAND FOR SOMETHING.
Methinx that at the end of this gummint term he qualifies for FULL pension entitlements …
could have a bearing on the decision .. after all he is a politician ….. LOL!
Or maybe the politicians supposedly working for conservatives are not, actually, conservatives. This seems to be the case ever since the left of the LNP has captured the infrastructure of those parties, so that we get soft candidates who express all the latest woke fads. No wonder they don’t get votes.
As Currencylad says the media is relentless and entirely socialist lefty (except for Sky News Australia, and even they try to sit on the fence).
That’s because the Left colonized the media space starting in the seventies. They also colonized the universities, so now no journalist can graduate without being overtly lefty – or their marks suffer and they just won’t get work in competition for falling frontline journalist jobs.
So the only answer is to declare total war on the media. Then stake the conservative ground with fiscal conservatism, appeals to the conservative section of society, especially Christians of various flavour, plus tradies, blue collar workers and the mining industry. Boot the climate crap out the window and get in credentialed scientists in grass-roots education program – like Spencer, Plimer and Marohasy.
Once the conservative ground has been taken then the parties work to convince the media indoctrinated centrists, such as they are. Which can only be done with education – hence the grass-roots program. Town Halls, as the Americans call them. Relentlessly.
If this sounds familiar, it is. The Trump Method. And he would’ve won except that the Democrats were forced to overtly and blatantly steal the election. Which means that the LNP must bring in voter photo ID for elections as soon as possible, to make it harder for the Left to do the same thing here.
The left is a cult of herds, the right is of individuals who have been deprogrammed one by one. Get to it LNPers, before you go extinct. (As seems very likely.)
It’s amazing what a few decades of unrelenting indoctrination of the general populace by every educational establishment and almost every media outlet will do, especially when helped by mass manipulation of information by IT sources. At least, most of the people in the USSR or East Germany recognised that they were being lied to. It’s like living in some dystopian movie starring Bruce Willis or Jennifer Lawrence but with no happy ending…
A likewise glum appraisal (just posted):
https://quadrant.org.au/opinion/qed/2021/04/a-conservative-abandons-almost-all-hope/
The big difference is that insane causes with no popular support are now forced on citizens 24 hours a day by old and new media
Been that way for decades- multiculturalism and abortion are examples
Sherrif who is mick or mack ?never erd of Im .
Anyone tried to read up on the Kean “energy roadmap” for NSW?
What will dawn on you, as it may have on the Member for Manila, is that when utter shit like that gets waved through to the keeper by a Coalition cabinet in any state or in Canberra – we’ve reached the epitome of the “why bother” moment.
As for the Nationals – I mean WTF – What THE FARK – are they doing letting the Liberals get anywhere near plans like Kean’s? John Barilaro has the political nous of a gnat and clearly hasn’t read up on what the policy allows Kean to do.
Which makes me think we have to put, as Cassie asserts, all our energies into One Nation and Latham.
So the only answer is to declare total war on the media.
Agree. The same way they declared war on Abbott in 2014 and Trump in 2016. The ABC is just the worst of a bad bunch.
In my limited political experience, I have observed that a good number of people behind the scenes in the LNP, believe they know better than ‘regular’ people, better than other members, and better than the political candidates.
This leads these ‘i know better’ folks to support ideologies such as gender quotas, renewables, euthanasia and abortion not because they think these are good moral or scientific policies, but because they believe that supporting these policies will win votes and get them into power.
They cannot conceive a situation where the next politician who wins a popular vote, can only be the next Trump.
This does not compute with those pulling the strings of the party behind the scenes.
So sensible policies, that draw a line in the sand, are breached by the wet green lettuce leaves beloved by the media.
“Which makes me think we have to put, as Cassie asserts, all our energies into One Nation and Latham.”
It’s our only option. Whilst there’s some good Nat people…like Barnaby and Canavan…they’ve been banished to the backbench. And the Libs? Nicolle Flint is retiring and Craig Kelly’s gone.
The problem as I see it, is that true conservates & libertarians are not interested in the Government, they don’t like it and want it to be small and benign. The ‘progressives’ (I hate this misleading term) see Government as the solution to all of life’s ills and thus have great interest in bringing it to every aspect of life, and that all of the others sit right in the middle.
This ‘interest’ problem is particularly evident in specialist tribunals. For example, an industrial relations tribunal, that is biased from the start, as the adjudicator who seeks an appointment has a strong interest in the subject of industrial relations, those who don’t care or have no interest will not seek such appointment. The same issues can be seen in the Human Rights Commission (or the 18C commission).
The only way that I can see the pendulum swinging back, is if the left and the media continue to push obvious falsities, following with virtue-signaling knee jerk Government policies that fail so terribly, that a wide range of people continue to get materially hurt and the majority loses all faith in the institution of Government. An anti-Government movement may follow. Gender and CC policies seem to be having that effect.
For the record, the Liberal government is not conservative.
Every socialist is an evangelising ideologue .
From any builder’s labourer to the Victorian Appeal Court.
Conservatives just want to be left alone.
Thanks, Areff. Link to Wilson’s piece added.
People – get thee to Quadrant and read that.
Yeah, good point.
Seems more and more the case of politics should be about protecting us from politicians.
Bruce of Newcastle says:
April 23, 2021 at 12:17 pm
Excellent plan!
All Cats, bar the few socks, would agree.
And, with all going well, we should see encouraging results by 2060-2070.
Sounds good to me.
LNP has not been Conservative for decades. They have been too busy trying to be Labor-Lite
Howard was no Conservative. He was a Social Democrat who ducked his chances of seriously reducing regulation, and went Big Spender as soon as it seemed likely to benefit him politically.
“Which means that the LNP must bring in voter photo ID for elections as soon as possible, to make it harder for the Left to do the same thing here.”
As yes…I can just see Scummo the Brave doing that.
I think if Howard was anything he was a Bush globalist but I think it’s more likely he just liked being PM. The destruction of the CES and replacing it with the ‘jobs network’ was one of his greater idiocies.
The LNP pollimuppet comments about Trump were very revealing.
Just remember this about the federal Libs and Nats…recall how in early 2020 they willingly joined in a senate motion, at the behest of Wong and Keneally, to censure an Australian citizen for her views.
The only two senators not to support the motion were Hanson and Roberts…ONE NATION.
Fantastic piece by Burchill, who I used to have drinks with occasionally in Canberra several years back before his own cancellation by social meeja trolls for expressing “unsound opinions”.
Happy Hyacinth, happy HoWARd.
Excellent attack on journalists at Quadrant. Not just economics, but the Covid debacle, especially in Victoria, has shown just how vacuous these people are.
Exhibit A: Waffles Turnbuckle’s mighty performance in the 2016 feral election.
Abolishing career politics would be a start to reform of real democracy .
In Australia one senate term or two reps six years in a lifetime.some might say what about the loss of talent ?I reply ,what talent.
Then we address lobbying or bribery,no donation to political grouos exceeding $100 per year by any person or group of persons m(companies ) .
Then all public employees placed on one year contracts ,performance reviewd with self funded super ,salaries by performance .
The nail in our coffin has been the diversions on double-X issues. Seriously, half the voting population (and maybe more with marginalised XYs) now identify with affirmative action. That’s a huge voting block to attack because their focus is plausibly well-intentioned. You know … mother earth, greed is bad, diversity, children are kings, fairness … etc. Nicely orchestrated, China is certainly on track to take us over in the next 20 years and that will be a bigger shock than any climate emergency. Not many double-X’s driving that country. They badly need food … will NZ be first to topple?
As the Christensen dominoes fall, this M&A train-wreck is going to have to run its course. In my life I’ve seen many businesses follow this trend. Just look at the XX-favourite Apple as an example … it was on a slow decline to oblivion … but Steve came back to save it …
Absolutely. Talent is irrelevant when ministers are often chosen for portfolios irrespective of their training and experience. That is a ridiculous state of affairs that only happens in politics.
—
So Christensen is picking up his toys and going home. Baa Waa Waa.
Something tells me that the general drift here is to the effect that we can’t be conservatives any more but must be contrarians.
That is simply the consequence of the “regressives” doing everything they can to destroy the West. Every policy proposal works toward that objective, whether they realise it or not (the more dangerous ones do).
We must therefore oppose everything they want to implement.
Yes, just like Trump. (Get over it, all of those suffering with TDS).
And the new label will discombobulate them because it doesn’t belong on any political spectrum. They will have a hard time trying to pigeonhole us.
Yep, Gilas, I’m not sanguine about the chances, but then I’ll be dead probably before things get too bad.
When a new fake religion arises you get a bandwagon effect and a jihad for the first couple decades. Then the internal inconsistencies start to spall people off the bandwagon. The faker the beast the quicker this happens.
We saw this with Marxism in the first half of last century, but it took until 1990 until the communist religion imploded.
Now we have a new druidic socialist-green syncretism that’s going to hold sway for the same seventy-odd years that Bolshevism did.
Sometimes these things just have to burn themselves out. But it would be helpful if the LNP got their act together sufficiently to save some of the furniture from an utter collapse.
Liberals hold power, conservatives hold office.
From BofN
Right, let’s start by defunding Uni journalism courses (make them full fee-paying) and working with the media business managers to cease graduate entry (forthwith if possible). Restore cadetships/apprenticeships in journalism and writing, teach grammatical English and use intensive phonics for the spelling rules.
Then defund the ALP propaganda wing, keeping only the photographic unit that makes great steam train videos (I am NOT joking – what else is untainted by leftism? And what else says “up yours” to the climate change, anti-carbon fanatics than a coal-fired steam engine?).
Then tackle the education system with the same basic English and phonics, basic mathematics and statistics. No computers until tertiary level vocational training courses. Start with the Teacher Training courses then move on to the primary and secondary curriculum.
That’s the first 20 years of the strategy. Then we can start on other subjects like the hard sciences, and then history. Needless to say the soft sciences (all the critical theory courses, psychology, sociology etc.) can be defunded too.
When you claim the election was stolen from Trump, you are basically saying he was too stupid and weak to do anything about it despite having all the powers of the Presidency at his disposal, the “stable genius” was somehow outsmarted by the low-IQ crazy Dems. This is the logical conclusion to the premise.
Or maybe, just maybe (stay with me here)…he lost fair and square and then screamed rigged/stolen/unfair like he has with every other damn thing he’s ever lost.
Shut down all university law schools as of yesterday as well. There’s a plague of the useless parasites as it is, so we most certainly do not need any more.
We are pigeonholed with crossing just one line. It is no longer about a set of beliefs but about a single transgression that will have us declared dangerous. Recent examples: Dawkins and Rowling over the transgender issue. What we are now witnessing is the creation of a doctrinal rigidity reminiscent of the Soviet years.
Are there any promising midlife soldiers with widespread appeal among their armed comrades who are looking for an express-way career shift? Asking for a friend.
If ScoMo was any good, he would make Christensen the new CEO of the ABC.
The shocking thing about the Libs/Nats is that the rank-and-file members would agree with 90% of what we discuss on this blog, but they are too often hoodwinked and bullied by the smart-alec staffers and MPs who prefer to sellout to the left. Every. Single. Time. if the staffers could be purged the parties would instantly become a better place – just remember, Liberal Staff include the nutjob gay bullies who ejaculated on women MPs desks for not surrendering to the SSM bandwagon.
Haha. One of the most illuminating things we’ve seen is the unmasking of the FBI, which is corrupt to the core. Utterly. Also the CIA, the DoJ, and pretty much the rest of the US government bureaucracy. The Pentagon, for example, was subversively refusing to carry out his direct legal orders on Syria and Afghanistan – policies which the usurper is now implementing as if they were his.
I get the strong impression that he got as far as the Texas-led petition to SCOTUS, then, when Roberts did a Sir Robin, Trump decided the US was a walking corpse. So he has withdrawn, and is in the furniture-rescue phase. We’ll see if the Arizona thing has an effect but given the remarkable level of control the fascist left has managed to exert since Nov 3 it seems unlikely the country will be diverted from her death-plunge.
I said a while ago that Trump should’ve flown in Airforce One to Israel after the election, got off then not gotten back on again. He should still attempt this while he can. If there’s one place he can expect protection it’s Israel, given what he has given them.
“but they are too often hoodwinked and bullied by the smart-alec staffers and MPs who prefer to sellout to the left. Every. Single. Time. “
Correct..and we’ve had an insight into such staffers….Brittany Higgins and those “unnamed” homosexual men who took it upon themselves to masturbate on a conservative female senator’s desk.
This is the problem all general officers have: you can only give orders that your subordinates will carry out. If they refuse you are discredited in the eyes of everyone.
Since the Left suborned all the subordinates Trump was in the position of a general who could give commands but couldn’t expect them to be carried out.
I’ve been reading Long on the Australian contingent in Wavell’s campaign against Graziani. Graziani was in a similar position: his guys didn’t want to fight, and there was only so much he could get them to do. Meanwhile Mussolini was telling him to conquer to the horizon and beyond. It just wasn’t going to happen.
Anyone can sing out orders until you are blue in their face. The art is to get them obeyed. Unfortunately as we are now seeing the US was beyond being saved.
I hope a Schlichter-style split can occur, so that a part of the population can have a chance to live free. But bureaucratic capture is everywhere. The green-progressive religion is everywhere. It’ll be damned hard for anyone to get a secession movement up unless the Left makes a mistake like Ft Sumter, which they’ve been very careful to avoid so far.
Luke73, you said:
To sustain the logic of your argument, you will have to explain how the “Russian-rigged” election of 2016, which saw Hilary lose, turned into the totally fair and square 2020 election, using the same rules, but somehow without Russia’s involvement.
Mitch,
We have to be stiff-necked people with foreheads of brass, and simply NOT kow-tow to the zeitgeist. Then we have to be able to make statements which the press cannot ignore – hyperbolic, accusatory, assertive and accurate.
“Or maybe, just maybe (stay with me here)…he lost fair and square and then screamed rigged/stolen/unfair like he has with every other damn thing he’s ever lost.”
LOL…just like how Hillary and the Democrats lost fair and square in 2016 and then screamed rigged/stolen/unfair for the next four years……and they weren’t going to repeat that again.
“We have to be stiff-necked people with foreheads of brass, and simply NOT kow-tow to the zeitgeist. Then we have to be able to make statements which the press cannot ignore – hyperbolic, accusatory, assertive and accurate.”
Correct….however there aren’t many in the public eye who do so….Mark Latham, Craig Kelly, Pauline Hanson, Rowan Dean, Rita Panahi, Prue MacSween are some names who come to mind….but there are few others. I’m wondering if this is why John Anderson wants to return to parliament…to be a stiff-necked person in the face of the progressive MSM scum.
Luke73 is either a cretin or a liar.
Definitely time to take those coins with LIBERTY on them out of circulation.
Left makes a mistake like Ft Sumter, which they’ve been very careful to avoid so far.
can you elaborate on that Bruce?
The press control the narrative so don’t expect the press to provide you with a voice because you are contrarian. When they do provide an outlet it is only to attack the position. To change behavior the appeal must be to self-interest. They too often think that appearing smart and contrarian changes people’s behavior. It doesn’t, it just makes you like like an arrogant smartarse. You need to demonstrate how conservatism benefits the majority. If you can’t do that then you may as well surrender.
Hillary Clinton formally conceded the election to Donald Trump on November 9 2016, but I think I can guess what your going to say next… “what about the Russia Hoax!!!”, well maybe before you say that, have a read of the GOP controlled Senate Intelligence Committee report released last year (it is available online).
The report comprehensively and unambiguously documents the co-ordination/collaboration/collusion (call it what you like) between high level Trump Campaign staff (namely Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort) and Russian Intelligence officers (namely Konstantin Kilimnik, now wanted by the FBI with a bounty on his head).
Given that the Trump Campaigns now confirmed collaboration with Russian intelligence to swing the election I think most reasonable people would judge the Democrats had every reason to grumble, but fairs fair that was still no justification for ActBlue, Antifa and BLM to storm the U.S capitol to try to stop the certification, not to mention the “Hang Joe Biden” chants for him merely doing his constitutionally mandated duty in certifying Trumps election.
“Hillary Clinton formally conceded the election to Donald Trump on November 9 2016, but I think I can guess what your going to say next”
You’re a troll and not a good one. The resistance, led by Hillarious, began immediately after Trump was elected and then gained a lot of traction with the beginning of the Hillary “resistance” to Trump after he was inaugurated….and so it began…..Wussia, urination etc.
“Given that the Trump Campaigns now confirmed collaboration with Russian intelligence to swing the election I think most reasonable people would judge the Democrats had every reason to grumble, but fairs fair that was still no justification for ActBlue, Antifa and BLM to storm the U.S capitol to try to stop the certification, not to mention the “Hang Joe Biden” chants for him merely doing his constitutionally mandated duty in certifying Trumps election.”
Is this Felixa Kruella?
Yup.
We’ve reached the point where the only way to reset of government overreach is a libertarian revolution of some kind.
I think it is Cruella Cassie. Like a scratched record.
@Cassie-
Moby Luke has declared (On the ‘Nope‘ thread) that he is not a conservative, and that his opinions are allegedly his own.
Shame I and everybody else here can’t tell him apart from every NPC talking point saturating the mass media…
#We’reALLIndividuals!
“Wussia Wussia Wussia!” “NPC talking point!” “Hoax!”
Except it’s all there in black and white.
https://www.intelligence.senate.gov/sites/default/files/documents/report_volume5.pdf
And, like a fly to offal, it appears.
With ‘pr0of.’
Cruella must be a deep state operative.
When you claim the election was stolen from Trump, you are basically saying he was too stupid and weak to do anything about it despite having all the powers of the Presidency at his disposal,
All the powers of the President don’t actually include the power to run Presidential elections. (Can’t think why the Founding Fathers didn’t include that in the Constitution.)
US Federal elections aren’t really Federal. Each state runs its own election for House reps, Senator and Electoral College delegates, and most of the actual supervision is delegated to counties.
That’s how Democrat run states like Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin with large Democrat controlled cities, having believed their own bullshit in 2016 and failed to stop Trump winning, were able to turn around massive Trump leads on the election day votes with supposed “mail in ballots” and have that certified as “fair” by Democrat appointed officials.
One of the less remarked upon aspects of the Trump Presidency is how assiduous they were about obeying the Constitution, even putting up with utter bullshit “judicial” decisions. Maybe that was “stupid” in hindsight but it wasn’t done out of weakness.
Luke1337 linking a ‘Report’ generated by a Democrat-run Senate Committee as proof of a foreign ‘Conspiracy’ is akin to me linking to Hansard as my source source for justifying Herb Evatt writing to Vyaschlev Molotov to confirm there were no Soviet Spies in Australia in 1954- Immediately after the Petrov Affair.
Luke1337 seems unaware that US politicians operate under an equivalent to Parliamentary Privilege, meaning anything they say or publish is open only to internal censure by his/her peers.
Yep…it’s Felixa Kruella..
Trump Campaigns now confirmed collaboration with Russian intelligence to swing the election
To save me the trouble of reading beyond the first 20 pages or so of the report, including the summary, which appears not to back up your claim, perhaps you could identify where it says that?
It says Manafort was in communication with them but doesn’t say he was colluding to swing the election. It says they were trying to swing the election but doesn’t seem to say the Trump campaign was in on it. It says the Trump Campaign tried to use the Wikileaks disclosures but doesn’t say they knew of any Russian involvement.
And so on and so on.
You’re like the duck-hunting statisticians – the first one fires too high, the second one fires too low, and the third one yells “got him!!!”.
Politics is broken?
What does that even mean, can carpentry or cake decoration be “broken”?
– we’re on familiar ground now.
He’s run his race in Central Queensland, now he’s abandoning the sinking ship.
Yes, things are a bit dismal.
On the other hand, after last night’s climate change love-in, Morrison is now the No.1 international bad boy for the climate luvvies, so it’s not complete gloom and doom.
Moby Luke has declared (On the ‘Nope‘ thread) that he is not a conservative, and that his opinions are allegedly his own.
And since his talking points are often leftist you can draw your own conclusion where his political affiliations lie.
He is certainly not to the right of centre.
Gilas gets it.
These retards keep bringing pens to a gun fight.
Unless they get in the trenches and start firing back, all is lost!
This. “Conservative” parties exist to give you the impression you have a choice in who rules you.
Broken, as in not working prooerly. Like your faculty of reason and grasp of reality.
duncanm says:
April 23, 2021 at 4:15 pm
Yup.
We’ve reached the point where the only way to reset of government overreach is a libertarian revolution of some kind.
Yes, yes, and yes.
The ballot box method has been comprehensively neutered by the Uniparty. The game has been rigged for decades.
Outside of mass subversion, which is highly unlikely, given that half the sheeples/populus demos is getting free money from Government, there is nothing.
Cats and their ilk are more likely to argue among themselves, drink single malts, adjust dentures and laugh at all those clever and witheringly funny cartoons.
The self-destruction of the MSM, in favour of the distributed Youtube, Rumble, Newtube etc.. podcast model, will be the only thing that will expedite change.
In the meantime, enjoy the decay of the West in real time. It is a hoot!