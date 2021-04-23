Or maybe conservatives are not working for politics

Issues like enshrining religious liberty, protecting the unborn, ensuring freedom of speech, including online free speech. Installing cheap coal-fired power so we can support jobs, ensuring we keep Australian land and strategic assets out of the hands of the Chinese Communist Party … and many other key conservative issues. Unfortunately, I’m not so sure anymore that these issues can be properly fixed by legislation and via the ballot box.” Issues like enshrining religious liberty, protecting the unborn, ensuring freedom of speech, including online free speech. Installing cheap coal-fired power so we can support jobs, ensuring we keep Australian land and strategic assets out of the hands of the Chinese Communist Party … and many other key conservative issues. Unfortunately, I’m not so sure anymore that these issues can be properly fixed by legislation and via the ballot box.”





The obvious rejoinder from the left would be to insist that politics are working fine; these ideas just aren’t attracting critical mass support. At any other time, that would be true – the solution being to hit the hustings and begin a movement. When facing the same frustration, ‘progressives’ say that voters need ‘more education.’ The big difference is that insane causes with no popular support are now forced on citizens 24 hours a day by old and new media – backed up with the genteel violence of calumny. Wearied by noise and malice, people relent. In this broad sense, Christensen is right to conclude the game is rigged. He’s very wrong, though, if he believes any of the important causes he cites were ever long-haul championed by the LNP in the first place.