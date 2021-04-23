Liberty Quote
Wages are not paid for labor expended, but for the achievements of labor, which differ widely in quality and quantity.— Ludwig von Mises
-
Recent Comments
- Buccaneer on ABC flagship ‘news’ show collapsing
- Rex Anger on Music Maestro: April 23, 2021
- Arky on Jim Steinman 1947 – 2021
- Steve trickler on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- Bruce Parr on Rare
- Knuckle Dragger on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- Leigh Lowe on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- Bradley Ashworth on Jim Steinman 1947 – 2021
- Muddy on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- FlyingPigs on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- C.L. on Jim Steinman 1947 – 2021
- calli on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- egg_ on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- FlyingPigs on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- FlyingPigs on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- Leigh Lowe on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- Harlequin Decline on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- rugbyskier on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- FlyingPigs on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- Arky on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- Bruce in WA on Music Maestro: April 23, 2021
- FlyingPigs on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- Nick on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- Perfidious Albino on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- Arky on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
- Professor Fred Lenin on Living in an “epistemological crisis”
- Arky on Open Forum: April 17, 2021
-
Recent Posts
- A new political party to fight public health terrorism. And ABC’s scurrilous attack on me and my work.
- Rare
- Jim Steinman 1947 – 2021
- Music Maestro: April 23, 2021
- ABC flagship ‘news’ show collapsing
- Living in an “epistemological crisis”
- Or maybe conservatives are not working for politics
- Victimhood casts shadow on the virtue of valour
- Elon Musk can see grid instability on the rise and blackouts coming
- On the Caplan cost-benefit test of lockdown
- Pushy Galore
- Johannes Leak on Albo and Scomo
- Climate, energy and the destruction of the western world’s economies
- Belt & Road takes a tumble on Federation staircase
- She was a girl – let’s leave it at that
- How dare the Prime Minister not devote all his attention to me – Brittany Higgins
- How to lie with global warming statistics
- Owens: “The media creates the mob and the mob rules”
- Lived Experience
- Ahahahahahahaha
- WSJ on the Chauvin conviction
- Politicians being held to account
- Chauvin found guilty of being white as a drug zombie died
- American Idiot
- Cost: approximately $3.79 million
- Ronald Reagan on Walter Mondale
- Democrats call for more looting and violence in Minnesota
- Toxic liars
- Nope
- Underbite girl won’t take no for an answer
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Hart
- Diane Coyle
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Michel Rauchs
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Fenwick
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Reflections on Liberty and Power
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
In care homes around this country they are vaccinating people who are within weeks or days of death. It is bloody abuse, why inflict the extra suffering associated with these vaccines on people who are allready suffering from having their body shut down. Dying is bad enough without this extra assault.