Victimhood casts shadow on the virtue of valour

This Sunday, on Anzac Day, we will remember those who gave their lives for this country, most recently in Afghanistan, and honour their bravery and devotion. Yet in a culture that places victimhood on a pedestal, the future of the values which shape that tradition of service seems increasingly uncertain.
There is no art which one government sooner learns of another than that of draining money from the pockets of the people.— Adam Smith
Henry never fails to hit the mark.
A small example of victimhood becoming front and centre of everything is one of this weekend’s Super Rugby (AU) clashes.
Lots of respect being paid to our soldiers through Last Post, the Ode, a minute’s silence, plus plenty of pre-game publicity for Anzac Day.
BUT the perpetual victims, Australia’s indigenous people, still get their time in the limelight with the National Anthem being sung by Wiradjuri woman Olivia Fox in the Dharug language at Bankwest Stadium ahead of the NSW Waratahs clash with the Melbourne Rebels.
Can’t the day just be devoted to honouring the fallen without additional themes being loaded on?
We’ve been told that, at the dawn service, there’ll be an “acknowledgement of country.”
Can’t the day just be devoted to honouring the fallen without additional themes being loaded on?
No. The Prog Left politicises everything.
Dumbasses at the Guardian – trying on a narrative that ‘interest in Anzac Day is waning amongst the young’ because attendance numbers are down from the centenary remembrance in 2015.
https://www.theguardian.com/news/2021/apr/22/crowds-at-anzac-day-dawn-services-plummet-due-to-waning-interest-of-younger-australians
“No. The Prog Left politicises everything.”
Correct.
Again? They’ve been running that narrative since the late 50s and The One day of the Year by Alan Seymour. Even the increasingly left wing Nine has for years been running the exact opposite narrative.
I’m hoping for lots of civil disobedience from diggers showing up to the Anzac Day parade when they are required to ‘sign in’.
I hope everyone here is going to a dawn service, and urging everyone else to do the same.