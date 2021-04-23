Victimhood casts shadow on the virtue of valour

Posted on April 23, 2021 by Henry Ergas

This Sunday, on Anzac Day, we will remember those who gave their lives for this country, most recently in Afghanistan, and honour their bravery and devotion. Yet in a culture that places victimhood on a pedestal, the future of the values which shape that tradition of service seems increasingly uncertain.

8 Responses to Victimhood casts shadow on the virtue of valour

  1. Stevo says:
    April 23, 2021 at 9:43 am

    Henry never fails to hit the mark.

  2. Old School Conservative says:
    April 23, 2021 at 9:46 am

    A small example of victimhood becoming front and centre of everything is one of this weekend’s Super Rugby (AU) clashes.
    Lots of respect being paid to our soldiers through Last Post, the Ode, a minute’s silence, plus plenty of pre-game publicity for Anzac Day.
    BUT the perpetual victims, Australia’s indigenous people, still get their time in the limelight with the National Anthem being sung by Wiradjuri woman Olivia Fox in the Dharug language at Bankwest Stadium ahead of the NSW Waratahs clash with the Melbourne Rebels.
    Can’t the day just be devoted to honouring the fallen without additional themes being loaded on?

  3. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha says:
    April 23, 2021 at 10:17 am

    Can’t the day just be devoted to honouring the fallen without additional themes being loaded on?

    We’ve been told that, at the dawn service, there’ll be an “acknowledgement of country.”

  4. Roger says:
    April 23, 2021 at 10:34 am

    Can’t the day just be devoted to honouring the fallen without additional themes being loaded on?

    No. The Prog Left politicises everything.

  5. a happy little debunker says:
    April 23, 2021 at 10:50 am

    Dumbasses at the Guardian – trying on a narrative that ‘interest in Anzac Day is waning amongst the young’ because attendance numbers are down from the centenary remembrance in 2015.
    https://www.theguardian.com/news/2021/apr/22/crowds-at-anzac-day-dawn-services-plummet-due-to-waning-interest-of-younger-australians

  6. Cassie of Sydney says:
    April 23, 2021 at 10:55 am

    “No. The Prog Left politicises everything.”

    Correct.

  7. cuckoo says:
    April 23, 2021 at 11:12 am

    Dumbasses at the Guardian – trying on a narrative that ‘interest in Anzac Day is waning amongst the young’

    Again? They’ve been running that narrative since the late 50s and The One day of the Year by Alan Seymour. Even the increasingly left wing Nine has for years been running the exact opposite narrative.

    I’m hoping for lots of civil disobedience from diggers showing up to the Anzac Day parade when they are required to ‘sign in’.

  8. Boxcar says:
    April 23, 2021 at 11:19 am

    I hope everyone here is going to a dawn service, and urging everyone else to do the same.

