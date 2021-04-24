Guest post. Vikki Campion, lest we forget

Tomorrow is the first Anzac Day we have been allowed to attend since 2019, where last year we watched dawn break from our driveways, and on its eve, the Prime Minister and Defence Minister Peter Dutton announced a Royal Commission into Veteran Suicides to a sceptical public.
This Royal Commission is not the result of any single politician, rather a mother and a man, who unlike the other lobbyists in the halls of Parliament House, went unpaid, digging deep into the last of their savings to fund their flights and accommodation to Canberra, visiting MPs and Senators, begging for meetings with Ministers, all to stop our nation losing more defence lives off the battlefield than on.
Senator Jacqui Lambie led the charge with a senate motion, where the mother Julie-Ann Finney, and the man, Voice of a Veteran founder Heston Russell, united Labor, the Greens and Pauline Hanson’s One Nation. When the motion went to the lower house, the plan was for independents Craig Kelly and Bob Katter to join Labor, Greens and a handful of government backbenchers preparing to cross the floor.
The legislation never made it to the chamber — the government’s hand had been forced.
Now the Royal Commission is announced but for Ms Finney the battle might be won but the war has just begun. She has a committee of legal experts and veterans’ families ready to inform the terms of reference because there is no point in a Royal Commission if it’s the government interviewing itself.
In the halls of Parliament, doors closed in her face. She begged but got silence. The government must listen to her this time.
It should examine the impact of the failure to fund allied health properly, as well as the Defence Force Retirement and Death Benefits Scheme, where the Department of Veterans’ Affairs has ripped off superannuation entitlements of those who served. It should examine the gulf between the Departments of Defence and Veterans’ Affairs, where veterans in a bad place have to self-refer to obtain any help, often needing assistance just to get past the bureaucratic maze from the mental health ward.
Above all, it must listen to the veterans and their families.
Ms Finney went to the cemetery to tell her son. What she fights for is underground.
She gave them a “beautiful healthy boy”, they handed her back a dead body. At his funeral, she had to buy the flag. They folded it and handed it back.
This mother birthed an Anzac, and on his death went to war with the authorities who may not have directly killed him but threw him no lifeline. For others, we lose our brothers and sons, not in death but in a transformation that occurs so profoundly that the person you kiss goodbye at recruitment, you never see again.
They are stripped and rebuilt to become highly-trained warriors.
“Either you can’t switch your humanity off to the point that top brass wants you to — or you can’t switch it back on again,” one tells me at a country RSL.
Basic training removes your sense of identity because being a soldier, a sailor or pilot is not a job — rather your entire life and when that is lost, so too is self-worth, self-belief and (they think) their contribution to society.
None go into Defence believing they won’t be hungry, tired, sore, wet and uncomfortable.
But nothing can prepare you for boarding a boat, and watching people smugglers throw children into the sea so that you will save drowning babes dropping like rocks, and they can escape. Nothing can prepare you for the squalid conditions of the boat you boarded — the stench that fills your nostrils until you board the next boat.
No amount of training stops the haunting.
After 12 months of jungle warfare, sent down dark tunnels underground with just a pistol and a torch, one vet tells how he was discharged at Holsworthy, handed $20 for a taxi and told to “f–k off”.
Decades later, he still looks for ambush sites, choke points and escape routes.
In the supermarket this week, Mr Russell is pulled up three times by those telling him their story.
These stories deserve to be heard by more than just the grocery aisle.
We have one of the best Defence Forces in the world and we have a Parliament which set aside differences in politics to do the right thing. If we truly are genuine about honouring the Anzac spirit, the bravery of those who put on the uniform, those who feel discarded or cut from the corps, then this time the Ministers must listen to the mother and the man and allow them to help determine the terms of reference.
To those we promised we wouldn’t name, the mute man bitter at his memories in the mental health ward, please know:
We are in awe of what you have done, not just on a patriotic level but a personal one;
We respect you as a former soldier, sailor, pilot and as a person;
And tomorrow we remember them all, together.
I wonder if the RC will look at the Federal WHS act which requires the employer (the ADF) to take reasonable care of employees. There is an exemption for combat. It is well known that war causes psychological trauma and there is a reasonable body of evidence that post conflict decompression before coming home helps. Why has the ADF not provided comprehensive decompression training for troops coming home? Surely the risk of post deployment mental health issues are well known, and the evidence for decompression training is also out there.
The Canadian Defence Ombudsman published a report reviewing a number of different approaches to coming home and clearly found that proper decompression in a safe environment (Guam) was the best approach. Invisible Wounds by the RAND Corp also found that decompression leads to a lower rate of PTSD and that number falls over time compared to units who don’t decompress who have higher rates of PTSD and the numbers go up over time. This information was known from around 2008 onwards.
What’s the background cause for an 18% higher suicide rate?
People who had a tribal group and now lack the top down decision making in their lives that they craved and feel lost and isolated?
Freedom has its costs.
I’d be very surprised if that happens anymore.
As I understand it – as the father of a veteran – every soldier who served in a combat zone now gets a DVA “white card” that entitles them to medical services for mental health issues. Once a specific condition would have had to be proven to obtain such a benefit. And decompression, as mentioned by John above, does take place, or did in my son’s case. The army also maintains contact with the families of soldiers serving in combat or who have served in that role. So, it is not as though the army has remained unresponsive to concerns expressed in the past. Still, we await the RC with great interest.
There’s a precedent.
The Vietnam veterans’ Welcome Home in 1987 wasn’t the product of any political campaign.
(Some parts of this cliche are accurate.
Some not.)
You need to read a little more widely, Vicki, and skirt around the mythology.
The March was the consequence of dogged determination by veterans and their families to set the record straight.
Hopefully, the RC will debunk some myths.
War is infrequently glorious.
Yes, well said, Primer, and returned soldiers often pay these costs more than they should be expected to do. At Anzac we should remember with honour all those who joined, those who fought in field battles but also those who sometimes fought in guerilla war (not on a neatly defined legal battlefield). All of them dealt with the aftermath of a soldier’s experience in whatever way they could. Honour them all. They went out willingly following freedom’s call, and pace Numbers, even conscripted men (I’ve been to Long Tan and seen the list there of the valorous conscripts who fell, the bakers and plumbers and farmhands of Australian country towns).
Vicki, I am glad you are listening to the lived experiences of families and of veterans still living. This is the nub of it. A great piece about how things once were and how they still might change for the better for our returned men.
As a Viet vet and DFRDB pension recipient I don’t feel I’ve got much to bitch about but in 1997 when I bought the house I live in now my yearly rates were 2.64% of my gross DFRDB pension. Last FY the rates were 10.04% of my pension and the only thing that’s changed is I now have three bins instead of one. Living in Canberra might have something to do with it.
Thanks, Vikki. Appreciate your writing. Please keep it coming.
Yeah, nah. Not any more. The introduction of women has removed the “stripping” part of basic training, so that the “warriors” produced are no more than civilians who have been taught a bit about weapons and drill. Plenty of ‘diversity’ training as well no doubt.
This is a huge part of why contemporary diggers have so many mental health problems.
If this is true, it seems they have a very inflated view as to the value of their job. There must be something seriously wrong in basic training to make them feel this way.
Well written Vikki
Shouldn’t Anzac Day be about mourning our 100,000+ War Dead for 00.274% of the year, rather than the schizophrenic adulation/fretting that a few may have let the side down that happens on the other 364 days?
Yeah, nah. Not any more. The introduction of women has removed the “stripping” part of basic training…
It’s certainly had an effect, but the more promising male recruits are often put into “stag” platoons for basic training.