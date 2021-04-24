Johannes Leak on Biden’s Tea Party

Posted on April 24, 2021 by Rafe Champion

8 Responses to Johannes Leak on Biden’s Tea Party

  1. mh says:
    April 24, 2021 at 10:02 pm

    Check out Chris Kenny

    ‘Welcome to the loopy-left era of Joe Biden’

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v2ng4v-YAvI

  2. Rex Anger says:
    April 24, 2021 at 10:03 pm

    Is it bad that I initially thought the Sniffy Joe character was our Wentworth wunderkind, Malcolm Turnbull? ☹

    #PotentialGreatness

  3. Fair Shake says:
    April 24, 2021 at 10:09 pm

    Best Leak cartoon eva!

  4. Albatross says:
    April 24, 2021 at 10:14 pm

    Lol! Yeah, Morro is the good guy.

  5. min says:
    April 24, 2021 at 10:17 pm

    Johannes hits the mark again . Unfortunately it is not seen by the woke millennials , left green leaning boomers and anyone from ABC .

  6. Spurgeon Monkfish III says:
    April 24, 2021 at 10:21 pm

    LOL! 🤪

  7. Rex Anger says:
    April 24, 2021 at 10:26 pm

    In a world solely composed of villains, an anti-hero is about the best you can hope for…

  8. Michael says:
    April 24, 2021 at 10:38 pm

    @Rex, I must admit that I had the same initial thought.
    If it weren’t for Rafe’s post title, I may not have wised up either

