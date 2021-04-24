Liberty Quote
Dishonesty and pretence abound as political correctness suffocates true discussion.— Paul Kelly
-
-
Johannes Leak on Biden’s Tea Party
This entry was posted in Global warming and climate change policy, Rafe. Bookmark the permalink.
Check out Chris Kenny
‘Welcome to the loopy-left era of Joe Biden’
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v2ng4v-YAvI
Is it bad that I initially thought the Sniffy Joe character was our Wentworth wunderkind, Malcolm Turnbull? ☹
#PotentialGreatness
Best Leak cartoon eva!
Lol! Yeah, Morro is the good guy.
Johannes hits the mark again . Unfortunately it is not seen by the woke millennials , left green leaning boomers and anyone from ABC .
LOL! 🤪
Lol! Yeah, Morro is the good guy.
In a world solely composed of villains, an anti-hero is about the best you can hope for…
@Rex, I must admit that I had the same initial thought.
If it weren’t for Rafe’s post title, I may not have wised up either